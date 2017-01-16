Daily News Where you Live
There are many reasons why you or your loved ones might opt for a short-term stay at Country Meadows Village. Maybe you’re considering moving to our community and would like to experience the lifestyle beforehand. We book short-term stays in our independent living community, which includes three meals a day and access to amenities such as the library, café and computer rooms.
Of course, one of the biggest benefits of living in a retirement village is getting to socialize with everyone that you meet there. That includes not only mingling with other residents in our on-site restaurant, but also meeting our staff and scheduled entertainers and guest speakers. Our short-term stays also include activities like exercise classes, live entertainment and happy hours, as well as outings to local site and shops—all organized by our Wellness team.
A respite stay is also a great option, whether you’re a caregiver who needs somewhere for your loved one to stay short term, or if you’re a senior who is recovering from illness, injury or rehab. During your stay, we’re happy to provide you with as many care services as you need from our onsite nurse and 24-hour care staff. This is one of the ways we continue to help the Woodburn community, by being there for you when you need us most.
Whether you need a little help after a surgery, or would just like to check out our facilities, a short stay is a fantastic way to mingle with our residents and learn about what Country Meadows Village has to offer you. If you’re curious about what your options for short term care might be, call 503-982-2221 today!
COUNTRY MEADOWS VILLAGE
155 S. Evergreen Road, Woodburn
503.982.2221
Brought to you by Tom Staskiewicz, general manager at Woodburn Estates & Golf - 55+ Lifestyle INSIDER -
An underappreciated course: When golfers hear about the course at Woodburn Estates & Golf on Country Club Road in Woodburn, they immediately assume it is easy…simply because it’s short! Of course, we all know what happens when you assume something.
This course has humbled many a player with its winding, ribbon-like, tree-lined, luscious fairways and ultra-fast, postage-stamp-sized greens. Accuracy, judgment and course management are key to successfully playing this course. Members enjoy watching the over-confident big hitters try to tame this course and end up with egg on their face, as they say.
Some of the comments we hear as visiting players come off the course include:
What happened?
I didn’t know.
I was sure I scored better than that!
This is the toughest 5400-yard course in Oregon!
The course at Woodburn Estates & Golf is designed to challenge all golfers and the 5400-yards is designed to accommodate the 50+ year-old golfer. Just because you are older doesn’t mean you do not want a challenge.
One of the many benefits members at Woodburn Estates & Golf enjoy is a free membership in the Oregon Trails Golf Program. This program provides Woodburn Estates & Golf members reciprocal arrangements at twenty-four, and counting, courses throughout Oregon and southern Washington. You can learn more about the program and see a list of courses in the Oregon Trails Golf Program at oregontrailsgolf.org.
If you are 50+ and still question the challenge of the course, contact the pro-shop at 503-981-0189 to schedule a round with one of our many members who love to show off our course.
WOODBURN ESTATES AND GOLF
1776 COUNTRY CLUB RD., WOODBURN
OFFICE: 503.982.1776
GOLF: 503.981.0189
Brought to you by Richard Edmonds, Woodburn Automotive Repair Center - Automotive INSIDER -
As the year draws to a close, we here at Woodburn Automotive Repair Center and Mufflers, Hitches and More would like to extend thanks and appreciation to all of our customers. Thank you for your loyal support throughout the years and for choosing us to repair and maintain your vehicles. Here at the shop, we had a positive and wonderful year. We thoroughly enjoyed all the fun, joy, laughter and conversations we had with so many of you. You make us feel like friends and family. When you bring in your car for repairs, we hope that we make all of you feel the same way.
It is our hopes and prayers that you will all have a prosperous and healthy 2017. May all your vehicles run strong and only need maintenance repairs. Merry Christmas to all and a Happy New Year, and may God bless all of you and your families.
Thank you again, from Richard, Mary and all the crew at Woodburn Automotive Repair Center and Mufflers, Hitches and More.
WOODBURN AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR CENTER
555 N. PACIFIC HWY., WOODBURN
503.981.8247
Brought to you by Tami Randel, Community Relations Director at Country Meadows Village - Assisted Living and Independent Living INSIDER -
Country Meadows Village is proud to announce we are teaming up with Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) of North Marion County to donate food to help feed struggling, hungry families in the Woodburn area.
Love INC (loveincnmc.org) is the local chapter of a nationwide organization that aims to connect struggling families with resources to help them. One of those resources is food. Country Meadows Village serves fresh, local produce, meat and bread in their on-site restaurant daily. Although they are committed to minimizing food waste, many times there is still food left over.
Country Meadows Village makes homemade soups every day from local ingredients; some examples include garden vegetable, clam chowder, prime rib, Tuscany bean or chicken noodle. In this just-launched pilot program the soup is stored in one-quart, microwave-safe containers. Every week Love INC picks up the soup to be distributed to hungry families. “Even small steps move us forward, and this is another step in the right direction,” said community relationships director Tami Randel.
With free entertainment, educational and physical wellness programs, support groups and meals brought to your front door, Country Meadows Village is a resource for all residents of the Woodburn area. This pilot program is just one more way that Country Meadows Village has found to give back to the community.
For more information about the program, contact Country Meadows Village at 503-982-2221; for more information about Love INC’s services, check their website or call at 971.983.5683.
COUNTRY MEADOWS VILLAGE
155 S. Evergreen Road, Woodburn
503.982.2221
Brought to you by Richard Edmonds, Woodburn Automotive Repair Center - Automotive INSIDER -
The owners of Woodburn Automotive, Richard and Mary Edmonds, grew up in the Woodburn area and chose to start their business and spend the rest of their lives here. Richard Edmonds tells his business’s history:
“My wife and I grew up and went to school here in Woodburn. In 1973, I went into the army and we got married in 1974. After three years in the army, I went to college for two years and took over the old Highway Machine Shop in 1980. For the next few years, we were able to expand the business. We built Mufflers, Hitches and More in 1989. In 1993, we bought the property next to Mufflers, Hitchers and More and became a U-Haul dealership. In 1996, we built out the first phase of the Woodburn Automotive Repair Center with ten service bays, and in 2000 we expanded in the second phase to 34 service bays.
We faced some troubles. We almost went broke from the move, and the bank and mortgage company bailed on us with only three-fourths of the building finished. Luckily, because we grew up here and we’ve been in the business so long, our bank and all of our vendors were willing to work with us until we got through. Thanks to all of our loyal customers, we have continued to grow and flourish throughout the years, and now it’s 2016! I don’t know what the future holds, but we still have one acre of undeveloped land.”
WOODBURN AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR CENTER
555 N. PACIFIC HWY., WOODBURN
503.981.8247
Brought to you by Tom Staskiewicz, general manager at Woodburn Estates & Golf - 55+ Lifestyle INSIDER -
One of the most frequent comments that I hear as general manager at Woodburn Estates & Golf is how nice it is for members to be among their peer group. It can be intimidating to exercise while watching younger people who are able to run faster, lift more or even just have a much better physique.
At Woodburn Estates & Golf, all of our homeowners are over fifty-five years old. All of our resident members are part of a non-profit corporation that owns all the common property, including the golf course and the club house. We follow rules and regulations in order to maintain our Home Owner’s Association (HOA) status and the quiet, peaceful environment that our members enjoy.
But in addition to our resident members, we offer three levels of associate membership for 50+ members. For $500 a year, social associates get access to all social activities except golf. Golf-only associates can play on our world-class golf course for $875 a year per player. A combined membership of both social activities and golf runs at a total of $1150 per year, $500 for the social membership with a discount of $650 per year for golf.
Many of our associate members are local Woodburn residents who enjoy our unique offerings. We are the only facility from Seattle to San Francisco that offers an 18-hole golf course, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse dedicated solely to the 50+ member! Woodburn Estates & Golf is conveniently located on Country Club Road just east of the I-5 Woodburn exit. For more information, call our office at 503-981-0189.
WOODBURN ESTATES AND GOLF
1776 COUNTRY CLUB RD., WOODBURN
OFFICE: 503.982.1776
GOLF: 503.981.0189
Brought to you by Richard Edmonds, Woodburn Automotive Repair Center - Automotive INSIDER -
Long-time Woodburn resident Horace Bixby liked to bless his friends with a poem. He has passed on, but his poems are still at both of our shops. They always remind us of him.
I’m writing this verse for three girls at one time.
They’ve been nice to me in a manner sublime.
There is Maria, and Mary, and Rachel, it seems
They brighten my life, if not in my dreams.
Maria I met when she worked in the bank.
She remembered my name, for that I do thank
Her. She now works for Mufflers, Hitches and More,
She still is one girl that spreads sunshine galore.
Then Mary, the sweetheart who does all the books,
She gives you your bill, turning on her good looks.
Two months ago I took my car back,
To have it serviced for things it did lack.
There to my surprise was a beautiful blonde,
Who asked my name, I tried to respond.
She filled out the form, the paper one, I mean,
The car went right in and soon came out clean.
In the short time it took to service the car,
I got to visit with Rachel, I think is a star.
Now you’ve heard of the girls at Mufflers and More,
Where I drive my car clear up to the door.
I’m ready to visit with these girls so sweet,
That will take thirty minutes. How I love that treat!
WOODBURN AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR CENTER
555 N. PACIFIC HWY., WOODBURN
503.981.8247
Brought to you by Tom Staskiewicz, general manager at Woodburn Estates & Golf - 55+ Lifestyle INSIDER -
What does it mean to be “top-of-mind”?
To be “top-of-mind” means that when someone needs your products and services—or any products and services—you are the first business that comes to mind. You want your prospective customers to be always thinking of you to fill their needs, refer you to their friends and family or simply answer your questions. Let it all start with you!
As Zig Ziglar always said, you don’t want all the customers. You just want the next customer and then the one after that and the one after that.
The way you get those customers is to be “top-of-mind” with them. To be “top-of-mind” means you make yourself known as often as you can, and in as many ways as you can.
Woodburn Estates & Golf is a community of 1508 privately-owned single-family homes. The community itself has over 2500 residents, and each year we have over 100 homes change ownership. With 100 new homeowners, that means 150-200 potential new customers for you, your products and your services. What would 150-200 new customers mean for your business? You may be saying to yourself, “There is no way I will get 150 to 200 new customers!” and you are probably correct. But even 10% or 20% of that means 15-40 new customers a year, which is a significant number for any business.
If you would like access to our community through sponsorships, give me a call at 503-982-1776 and we can talk about opportunities for you.
WOODBURN ESTATES AND GOLF
1776 COUNTRY CLUB RD., WOODBURN
OFFICE: 503.982.1776
GOLF: 503.981.0189
Brought to you by Tami Randel, Community Relations Director at Country Meadows Village - Assisted Living and Independent Living INSIDER -
At Country Meadows Village, we are proud to celebrate our nation’s veterans. This Veteran’s Day, we have scheduled one of the Portland area’s most in-demand entertainers, The Two Sisters & a Mr., to perform on Friday, November 11th from 11 am to noon in the activities room.
Dressed in sharp, stylish period clothing, with hats and gloves, Two Sisters and a Mr. perform hits from the 1940s and 1950s like “Tuxedo Junction”, “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree.” The two sisters first sang at a United Service Organization’s show for the Wings of Freedom showcase, in order to raise funds to restore a World War II-era B-17G that has been in their family for several generations—one of the last planes of its kind!
Since then, their laughter, energy and amazing vocal harmonies have made them a must-have at parties, festivals and any event with a love of nostalgia and swinging music. As seats will be very limited, we request that you RSVP by calling 503-982-2221 for both the free show and/or the lunch buffet. The buffet will be free to veterans as our way of saying thank you for all they have done. For all other guests, the buffet cost will be $10.
Come on down and join us in celebrating the men and woman who made this day possible. For more information, call us at 503-982-2221, or check in on the Country Meadows Village website or Facebook page.
COUNTRY MEADOWS VILLAGE
155 S. Evergreen Road, Woodburn
503.982.2221
Brought to you by Tom Staskiewicz, general manager at Woodburn Estates & Golf - 55+ Lifestyle INSIDER -
At Woodburn Estates & Golf, we strive to give our members much more than a place to live. We create a community where our 55+ members can come together to enjoy each other’s company at social events, at club meetings and in our excellent wellness facilities.
One of the popular social events in the past includes our Western Nights Dance, which featured door prizes, a raffle and snacks provided by Cascade Park in Woodburn, and dancing on our wooden dance floor to local band Jefferson Park. Check the calendar at woodburnestatesgolf.com for upcoming events.
If you’d prefer a more intimate atmosphere, we also host dozens of clubs for bingo and blackjack; writing and Bible study; crafting, woodcarving and more! There’s a club for every interest, whether that includes gardening in our flower gardens, taking morning walks or playing Ping-Pong in the dining hall.
Our wellness facilities also offer opportunities for meeting new people and staying active. Members can play water volleyball or work out with our water aerobics teacher in our swimming pool, hot tub and spa. And of course, don’t forget meeting up for lunch and to play and putt on our world-class golf course!
Staying socially active is important for maintaining both mental and physical health, and Woodburn Estates & Golf is happy to offer a wonderful array of activities to suit everyone’s taste! Whether you like zumba or knitting, or would like to try pinochle or yoga, we have a club or activity for you. Stop by Woodburn Estates & Golf today!
WOODBURN ESTATES AND GOLF
1776 COUNTRY CLUB RD., WOODBURN
OFFICE: 503.982.1776
GOLF: 503.981.0189
Brought to you by Tami Randel, Community Relations Director at Country Meadows Village - Assisted Living and Independent Living INSIDER -
Ahoy, mateys! Grab your cutlass and prepare to set sail on the high seas. Just in time for Halloween, Country Meadows Village invites everyone to party like a pirate on October 28th! This pirate-themed evening will have two parts. From 3-4 pm, pirates will be entertaining the landlubbers with sea shanties, stories, comedy, a sword fight, and even a meet-and-greet with the rowdy buccaneers if time allows.
During the show, we will be serving pirate-themed appetizers such as cannon balls and gold doubloons—and, of course, a drink station where guests get the pick ye old poison! Although the pirate show is free, reservations are required since space will fill up fast.
For the second part of our pirate-themed party, we will be serving a dinner buffet in our dining rooms located on the third floor. Reservations will also be required for this event, which will cost $9. Call Country Meadows Village at 503-982-2221 to make your reservations today! And don’t forget to wear your most swashbuckling attire, since Halloween will be just around the corner!
The pirate party is just one of the exciting events at Country Meadows Village in the week leading up to Halloween. Popular Salem band Thunder Road will also be playing an encore from 3-4 pm on October 27th and there will be a Halloween show as well. For more information or to make reservations, call us at 503-982-2221, or check in on the Country Meadows Village website for details about upcoming events.
COUNTRY MEADOWS VILLAGE
155 S. Evergreen Road, Woodburn
503.982.2221
Brought to you by Richard Edmonds, Woodburn Automotive Repair Center - Automotive INSIDER -
Back by popular demand, Richard Edmonds shares a few more funny stories from inside the shop:
“A customer came in with their ‘97 Suzuki Sidekick and said that the air conditioning is not as cold as it used to be. Could we check the air conditioning fluid and see if it’s low and if it is, could we fill it up? We said ‘Yes, we’ll do an A/C service.’ We opened the hood to perform the service, but the tech noticed that the car is not equipped with A/C. Nor has it ever had A/C.”
“Back in 2000, Mary was in the Woodburn Automotive Repair Center office talking on the phone to Maria in the Mufflers, Hitches and More shop office. All of a sudden, a naked man jumped over our fence between the two buildings ran across our shop. Mary said, ‘There’s a naked man running!’ Maria was out the front door with the phone cord stretched as far as it would go, all the while continuing their conversation.
“The police came over the fence in pursuit of the naked man. We were all in shock and laughing at what had just happened. They caught the naked man down the road. About a half-hour later, a reporter from The Woodburn Independent came in to cover the story. He asked, were there any witnesses? We said yes, Mary. He said, ‘Can I talk to her?’ and I said, ‘Why, yes.’ Then he asked Mary, ‘Could you describe what you saw?’ and Mary said, ‘Noooo!’”
WOODBURN AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR CENTER
555 N. PACIFIC HWY., WOODBURN
503.981.8247
