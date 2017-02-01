Woodburn Area's Latest News
February 01, 2017
Police logs
by
Arrests and incidents reported by the Woodburn, Hubbard, Gervais and Mount Angel police departments
February 01, 2017
Zion Mennonite hosts 45th Quilting Workshop Feb. 23-25
by
Hubbard church hosts quilting workshop complete with demonstrations, fabrics for sale and a learner's quilt
February 01, 2017
Financial Peace University at Hoodview starts Feb. 1
by
Hoodview Church of God hosts the financial program by Dave Ramsey at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays
February 01, 2017
Community center could soon be in the works
by
Feasibility study approved by city council will explore the option of expanding Woodburn Aquatic Center
February 01, 2017
AIS graduation rate hits new high, Gervais HS boasts highest…
by
Woodburn School District sees little change except for improvement of 12 percentage points for Academy of International Studies
February 01, 2017
Arrests decline, but property crimes rise
by
WPD presents annual crime report, which shows an increase in car thefts
January 31, 2017
Smyrna UCC launched free parenting class
by
The group, Mustard Seed Parenting Support, is for all expecting women and new parents (and their children) and will be held the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
January 31, 2017
Woodburn Premium Outlets rings in Chinese New Year
by
Shoppers got to witness lion and dragon dances to celebrate the Year of the Rooster over the Chinese New Year weekend
January 30, 2017
Colleagues praise Gilliam as 'statesman, who handled people's…
by
Two days before the legislative session is set to begin, representative for House District 18 announces resignation
January 25, 2017
State Board of Education considers shortening school year…
by
The temporary rule would allow Oregon schools to waive 14 hours of required instructional time.
Jan 25, 2017
St. Paul native falls short of state dairy princess crown
by
Emma Coleman, who has served the past year as Marion County Dairy Princess/Ambassador, vied for the state crown at a ceremony Saturday
Jan 25, 2017
Woodburn chamber DSA event is March 10
by
Nominations for Senior First Citizen, Junior First Citizen, Youth of the Year and Outstanding Educator are due Feb. 17.
Jan 25, 2017
Police logs
by
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Woodburn Independent publishes the names of people arrested based on information from city police logs. Times listed represent the time the crimes were reported to police. The…
Jan 25, 2017
Fire calls
by
Editor's Note: EMS stands for emergency medical service and MVA stands for motor vehicle accident.
Jan 25, 2017
International evangelist headlines prayer breakfast
by
Reid Saunders will speak at the 37th annual Woodburn Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, put on by Woodburn Kiwanis, on Feb. 21
Jan 25, 2017
New security cameras bring Gervais up to date
by
Gervais school district's 125 cameras will go fully live in February
Jan 25, 2017
End could be in sight for $3 million police lawsuit
by
After release of partial summary judgment, parties to meet for settlement conference
Jan 25, 2017
Aurora Fire District welcomes 5 new volunteers
by
New faces come from a variety of backgrounds to the Aurora Fire District.
Jan 25, 2017
Woodburn School Board passes resolution addressing safety…
by
The resolution highlights existing policies and laws protecting student safety and privacy
Jan 25, 2017
Chris Kerr is new community development director
by
Kerr, who most recently comes from West Linn, fills Jim Hendryx's shoes