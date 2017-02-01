Brought to you by Tami Randel, Community Relations Director at Country Meadows Village - Assisted Living and Independent Living INSIDER -

There are many reasons why you or your loved ones might opt for a short-term stay at Country Meadows Village. Maybe you’re considering moving to our community and would like to experience the lifestyle beforehand. We book short-term stays in our independent living community, which includes three meals a day and access to amenities such as the library, café and computer rooms.

Of course, one of the biggest benefits of living in a retirement village is getting to socialize with everyone that you meet there. That includes not only mingling with other residents in our on-site restaurant, but also meeting our staff and scheduled entertainers and guest speakers. Our short-term stays also include activities like exercise classes, live entertainment and happy hours, as well as outings to local site and shops—all organized by our Wellness team.

A respite stay is also a great option, whether you’re a caregiver who needs somewhere for your loved one to stay short term, or if you’re a senior who is recovering from illness, injury or rehab. During your stay, we’re happy to provide you with as many care services as you need from our onsite nurse and 24-hour care staff. This is one of the ways we continue to help the Woodburn community, by being there for you when you need us most.

Whether you need a little help after a surgery, or would just like to check out our facilities, a short stay is a fantastic way to mingle with our residents and learn about what Country Meadows Village has to offer you. If you’re curious about what your options for short term care might be, call 503-982-2221 today!

COUNTRY MEADOWS VILLAGE

155 S. Evergreen Road, Woodburn

