Molalla woman shot, killed Monday night

Police believe an argument involving alcohol led to fatal shooting

Making our way downtown

Contractor expects substantial completion of Molalla Avenue project by Feb. 17

Molalla FFA place high at state

Molala FFA students did well in last weekend's state Veterinary Science competition. This was a...

Secret Santa returns to Molalla

Molalla Police officers are giving out a donated $3,900 in $100 bills to lucky drivers they pull...

A victory for Molalla pool volunteers

The Molalla Aquatic District is one step closer to becoming a bond measure on the May 2017...

A Blessing of the Building is a final step in new Markum Inn construction

The Marquam restaurant is getting closer to a grand opening, the date still to be decided Mark...

Unoccupied car plunges into Molalla River

A car belonging to an unidentified woman slid into the Molalla River on the night of Sunday, Dec....

Planning Commission approves Shirley Bank subdivision

Developer not required to build frontage improvements at time of development After several...

Grant gives boost to Molalla's Rodeo Walk of Fame

Molalla Area Chamber of Commerce received $12,000 in funding to expand the Rodeo Walk of Fame,...

MHS Robotics team brings home the trophies

The Molalla High School Robotics Teams brought home two trophies Saturday from the first VEX...

Making it to the top in FFA

Seven Molalla High School students earn the FFA American Degree While less than 1 percent of FFA...

Molalla voters approve retail pot tax

3 percent tax approved for retail marijuana sales Molalla voters have decided to implement a 3...

Tootie Smith loses County Commissioner seat by less than two points

Molalla native Smith defeated by Ken Humberston for Clackamas County Commissioner seat Molalla...

All-student production of 'Steel Magnolias' opens in Molalla

Molalla High School Theatre Department's production runs Nov. 17-19 Truvy, M’Lynn, Shelby,...

Molalla High showcases student's work Monday at the annual Showcase Night

Molalla High School will hold its annual Showcase Night from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, November 7th, in...

Petition signatures sought to put a Molalla Aquatic District on May ballot

A citizens group called Citizens for Molalla Aquatic District is gathering signatures for the...

Molalla: Finding safe driving solutions

Frequent accidents on highways 211 and 213 have made Molalla the focus of a new Clackamas County...

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office hosts 'Drive with a Cop'

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office will host its second-annual “Drive with a...

Taking the fire prevention message to the kids

As part of Fire Prevention Awareness Week, members of the Molalla Fire District visited local...

Molalla Swim Team back home again

The Molalla River School District will re-open the Molalla Aquatic Center for MHS swim team use ...

Downtown businesses still struggling with construction blues

Citizens weigh in on the Molalla Avenue project: Construction has turned this business section...

Giants among vegetables

It was still growing – hadn’t yet turned orange – but Ron Ogren picked his 946-pound...

Why another school bond measure?

Part I in a series: Looking at why proponents have placed a new school bond measure on the...

Why another Molalla school bond measure?

Part II in a series: Looking at why proponents have placed a new school bond measure on the...

Molalla River cleanup needs volunteers

Want to make a difference locally, get some exercise, and feel appreciated? Molalla River Watch...

Molalla's Latest News

Wayne Flues
January 05, 2017

Molalla man held without bail on murder charges

by Peggy Savage
A Molalla man is being held without bail in Clackamas County Jail, charged with the murder of his wife. Wayne Edmund Flues, 53, is accused of shooting his wife, Brenda Marie Flues, 53, on the…
December 23, 2016

Molalla police searching for suspect in burglary of funeral…

by Peggy Savage
Molalla Police are asking for the community’s help in their search for a man suspected of burglarizing the Molalla Funeral Chapel Thursday night. Police have probable cause for the arrest of…
LUDLOW
December 23, 2016

Ludlow ends term as Clackamas chairman

by Peter Wong
He makes no apologies for tough land use stances, but his tenure also resulted in surprises.


SMITH
December 23, 2016

Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board

by Peter Wong
She does not regret her outspokenness that drew supporters and critics alike during her four years.
December 22, 2016

MPD Secret Santa 2016 (VIDEO)

by Conner Williams
Chief Rod Lucich hands out $100 bills to unsuspecting motorists to promote holiday cheer
December 20, 2016

Molalla school district makes College Board's AP Honor Roll

by Molalla Pioneer
Molalla River School District is one of 433 school districts in the U.S. and Canada being honored by the College Board with placement on the 7th Annual AP District Honor Roll, and the only…
December 14, 2016

Molalla and Colton Schools closing early today (Wednesday)

by Peggy Savage
UPDATES for Wednesday, Dec. 14: Molalla River School District: All schools closing 2 hours early. Middle and High will dismiss at 12:30. Elementary will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Buses on snow…
December 12, 2016

Applications open for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Clackamas County is accepting applications for the vacancy to be created when Commissioner Jim Bernard becomes chairman of the five-member county board Jan. 3. The deadline for filing…
December 08, 2016

UPDATE: Molalla's Thursday Singing Christmas Tree production…

by Peggy Savage
Thursday, Dec. 8: Tonight's Singing Christmas Tree performance at Molalla High School has been postponed to Sunday at 2 p.m. due to weather conditions. Also, the Molalla River School District…
CCC - Veterans Affairs Coordinator RB Green helps a CCC student in the college's VET Center.
December 08, 2016

CCC named the top college for veterans

by Molalla Pioneer
CCC serves veterans with a range of services, including the VET Center on the Oregon City campus Military Times has once again named Clackamas Community College as one of the best in the nation…

CITY OF MOLALLA - Huff
Dec 08, 2016

The city hall perspective

by Daniel Pearson
Molalla city manager lays blame and talks about how he sees things going in Molalla “As with many communities, Molalla has stories that have been told and retold so many times that the truth was…
Dec 07, 2016

UPDATE: Molalla schools closed Dec. 8, Colton schools start…

by Peggy Savage
UPDATED: Dec. 8 Alerts for Molalla area schools Molalla River School District: Schools will be Closed tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 8. Molalla River Academy: Closed (Effective tomorrow - Thursday,…
Dec 07, 2016

Singing Christmas Tree performance Thursday may be postponed due…

by Peggy Savage
Ticket holders for Thursday's opening performance should watch for further updates Molalla River School District Superintendent Tony Mann said that on the side of safety, the opening performance…
CCC - Alissa Mahar
Dec 07, 2016

New vice president of college services joins CCC

by Molalla Pioneer
Clackamas Community College has hired a new vice president of college services. Alissa Mahar started her new position at CCC on Oct. 31. Mahar brings experience in public government, most…
SUBMITTED PHOTO - The former Bear Creek Bistro in Molalla is undergoing remodeling before a Janurary grand opening as the Lumber Jack Grill
Dec 07, 2016

Bear Creek Bistro will re-open as the Lumber Jack Grill in…

by Molalla Pioneer
Molalla's former Bear Creek Bistro will open under new owners and a new name in January. The popular cafe, to be known as The Lumber Jack Grill, is now closed for remodeling. The expected grand…
Dec 07, 2016

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body

by Peggy Savage
Class on topics around dementia at the Molalla Adult Center Dec. 9 For centuries, we've known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide…
Dec 06, 2016

'What Will You Put Under Your Christmas Tree?'

by Peggy Savage
Community members are invited to the World Premiere of "What Will You Put Under Your Christmas Tree?" at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Molalla Nazarene Church. This production is put on by…
Dec 01, 2016

Clackamas County sheriff's expenses projected to outpace income

by Peter Wong
Commissioners and public members consider implications of the five-year outlook presented to the county budget committee.
PIONEER FILE PHOTO - An excerpt from the City of Molalla's Transportation System Plan showing frontage improvement requirements for sidewalks and curbs.
Nov 30, 2016

ODOT sends requirements for new subdivision frontage…

by Conner Williams
Planning Commission will address new findings in next week's meeting After city officials showed some confusion over correspondence from the Oregon Department of Transportation concerning…
MFD - Saturday night, Operation Santa, bright lights and sirens going, will parade through the north side of town to collect canned food bags.
Nov 30, 2016

Operation Santa Parades fill Molalla food banks

by Peggy Savage
Brightly lit Fire engines will parade Santa through Molalla Neighborhoods collecting bags of canned food from residents on Dec 4,5 and 6 Molalla Fire District's annual Operation Santa Canned…

