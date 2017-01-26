Nearby police activity leads to lock down at Mulino Elementary… by Peggy Savage With the potential for a weapon being used next door, school administrators locked down to keep young students safely inside

Clackamas board stays in timber lawsuit by Peter Wong But county commissioners propose recovery of state forest land, not money, if western Oregon counties prevail against the state.

Council approves new rate for Molalla SDC charges by Peggy Savage Molalla City Council approved new rate charges for city SDCs

Eight make final cut for Clackamas board vacancy by Peter Wong Public interviews set Jan. 25; almost all have held or sought public office before, and appointee will complete two years in the seat vacated by new Chairman Jim Bernard.

Share your family's Century Farm stories by Molalla Pioneer Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 award year for the Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program. The application deadline is May 1, 2017. Families throughout Oregon who have continuously…

Update: Police arrest man wanted in Molalla drug case by Peggy Savage A search for a Molalla man wanted on multiple drug and child neglect charges ended with his arrest this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 10) near Clackamas Town Center. At 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 10, a…

Record 77 apply for Clackamas board vacancy by Peter Wong Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.

Molalla police searching for suspect in drug case by Peggy Savage Molalla Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted on a string of charges, including possession and distribution of Meth, endangering the welfare of a child and child…

Molalla man held without bail on murder charges by Peggy Savage A Molalla man is being held without bail in Clackamas County Jail, charged with the murder of his wife. Wayne Edmund Flues, 53, is accused of shooting his wife, Brenda Marie Flues, 53, on the…