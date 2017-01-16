Share your family's Century Farm stories by Molalla Pioneer Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 award year for the Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program. The application deadline is May 1, 2017. Families throughout Oregon who have continuously…

Update: Police arrest man wanted in Molalla drug case by Peggy Savage A search for a Molalla man wanted on multiple drug and child neglect charges ended with his arrest this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 10) near Clackamas Town Center. At 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 10, a…

Record 77 apply for Clackamas board vacancy by Peter Wong Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.

Molalla police searching for suspect in drug case by Peggy Savage Molalla Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted on a string of charges, including possession and distribution of Meth, endangering the welfare of a child and child…

Molalla man held without bail on murder charges by Peggy Savage A Molalla man is being held without bail in Clackamas County Jail, charged with the murder of his wife. Wayne Edmund Flues, 53, is accused of shooting his wife, Brenda Marie Flues, 53, on the…

Molalla police searching for suspect in burglary of funeral… by Peggy Savage Molalla Police are asking for the community’s help in their search for a man suspected of burglarizing the Molalla Funeral Chapel Thursday night. Police have probable cause for the arrest of…

Ludlow ends term as Clackamas chairman by Peter Wong He makes no apologies for tough land use stances, but his tenure also resulted in surprises.

Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board by Peter Wong She does not regret her outspokenness that drew supporters and critics alike during her four years.

MPD Secret Santa 2016 (VIDEO) by Conner Williams Chief Rod Lucich hands out $100 bills to unsuspecting motorists to promote holiday cheer