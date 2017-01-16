January 11, 2017
by Molalla Pioneer
Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 award year for the Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program. The application deadline is May 1, 2017. Families throughout Oregon who have continuously…
January 10, 2017
by Peggy Savage
A search for a Molalla man wanted on multiple drug and child neglect charges ended with his arrest this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 10) near Clackamas Town Center. At 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 10, a…
January 10, 2017
by Peter Wong
Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.
January 09, 2017
by Peggy Savage
Molalla Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted on a string of charges, including possession and distribution of Meth, endangering the welfare of a child and child…
January 05, 2017
by Peggy Savage
A Molalla man is being held without bail in Clackamas County Jail, charged with the murder of his wife. Wayne Edmund Flues, 53, is accused of shooting his wife, Brenda Marie Flues, 53, on the…
December 23, 2016
by Peggy Savage
Molalla Police are asking for the community’s help in their search for a man suspected of burglarizing the Molalla Funeral Chapel Thursday night. Police have probable cause for the arrest of…
December 23, 2016
by Peter Wong
He makes no apologies for tough land use stances, but his tenure also resulted in surprises.
December 23, 2016
by Peter Wong
She does not regret her outspokenness that drew supporters and critics alike during her four years.
December 22, 2016
by Conner Williams
Chief Rod Lucich hands out $100 bills to unsuspecting motorists to promote holiday cheer
December 20, 2016
by Molalla Pioneer
Molalla River School District is one of 433 school districts in the U.S. and Canada being honored by the College Board with placement on the 7th Annual AP District Honor Roll, and the only…
Dec 14, 2016
by Peggy Savage
UPDATES for Wednesday, Dec. 14: Molalla River School District: All schools closing 2 hours early. Middle and High will dismiss at 12:30. Elementary will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Buses on snow…
Dec 12, 2016
by Peter Wong
Clackamas County is accepting applications for the vacancy to be created when Commissioner Jim Bernard becomes chairman of the five-member county board Jan. 3. The deadline for filing…
Dec 08, 2016
by Peggy Savage
Thursday, Dec. 8: Tonight's Singing Christmas Tree performance at Molalla High School has been postponed to Sunday at 2 p.m. due to weather conditions. Also, the Molalla River School District…
Dec 08, 2016
by Molalla Pioneer
CCC serves veterans with a range of services, including the VET Center on the Oregon City campus Military Times has once again named Clackamas Community College as one of the best in the nation…
Dec 08, 2016
by Daniel Pearson
Molalla city manager lays blame and talks about how he sees things going in Molalla “As with many communities, Molalla has stories that have been told and retold so many times that the truth was…
Dec 07, 2016
by Peggy Savage
UPDATED: Dec. 8 Alerts for Molalla area schools Molalla River School District: Schools will be Closed tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 8. Molalla River Academy: Closed (Effective tomorrow - Thursday,…
Dec 07, 2016
by Peggy Savage
Ticket holders for Thursday's opening performance should watch for further updates Molalla River School District Superintendent Tony Mann said that on the side of safety, the opening performance…
Dec 07, 2016
by Molalla Pioneer
Clackamas Community College has hired a new vice president of college services. Alissa Mahar started her new position at CCC on Oct. 31. Mahar brings experience in public government, most…
Dec 07, 2016
by Molalla Pioneer
Molalla's former Bear Creek Bistro will open under new owners and a new name in January. The popular cafe, to be known as The Lumber Jack Grill, is now closed for remodeling. The expected grand…
Dec 07, 2016
by Peggy Savage
Class on topics around dementia at the Molalla Adult Center Dec. 9 For centuries, we've known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide…