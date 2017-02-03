Clackamas candidates narrowed to three by Peter Wong County board will interview them in private after public session with eight culled from 78 applications; no dates announced for new interviews and vote.

Molalla High principal to be principal at middle school by Peggy Savage Molalla Middle School Principal Mike Nelson will retire June 30, to be replaced by MHS Principal Randy Dalton

School calendar changes to make up for snow days by Peggy Savage School days could be added in the latter part of June

Nearby police activity leads to lock down at Mulino Elementary… by Peggy Savage With the potential for a weapon being used next door, school administrators locked down to keep young students safely inside

Clackamas board stays in timber lawsuit by Peter Wong But county commissioners propose recovery of state forest land, not money, if western Oregon counties prevail against the state.

Council approves new rate for Molalla SDC charges by Peggy Savage Molalla City Council approved new rate charges for city SDCs

Eight make final cut for Clackamas board vacancy by Peter Wong Public interviews set Jan. 25; almost all have held or sought public office before, and appointee will complete two years in the seat vacated by new Chairman Jim Bernard.

Share your family's Century Farm stories by Molalla Pioneer Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 award year for the Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program. The application deadline is May 1, 2017. Families throughout Oregon who have continuously…

Update: Police arrest man wanted in Molalla drug case by Peggy Savage A search for a Molalla man wanted on multiple drug and child neglect charges ended with his arrest this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 10) near Clackamas Town Center. At 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 10, a…