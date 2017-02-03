Share the Love events this week

Check out our listing of Share the Love events happening this week, Feb. 1 through Feb. 6

Vic Gilliam resigns

Oregon's District 18 House Representative resigns after serving ten years

Dentist Off Main named Business of the Year

Darrel Sandquist of Spot Again Tavern and Bob Jones of Edward Jones In?vestments added to chamber...

Mayor Thompson seeks to identify Molalla's needs, identity

Thompson: 'I don't know if there is a clear identity of who we are as a city and as a community.'

Masons host visitors from Grand Lodge

Molalla's Masonic Lodge honored Earl Powers, who attained 60 years as a Mason

Molalla is feelin' the love

Molalla HIgh School has chosen four families this year to be recipients of its annual Share the...

Women's March Portland 2017 (VIDEO)

100,000 take to the streets of downtown Portland for the Women's March on Jan. 21

Molalla council sworn in

Three new councilors and a new mayor took oath of office

Presentation on fish habitat of the Molalla River is Jan. 17

Side channel habitats are disappearing in the Molalla River Join Molalla River Watch for a...

ODOT appeals Shirley Bank approval

Appeal to seek pedestrian and bicycle connection to OR 211

Molalla woman shot, killed Monday night

Police believe an argument involving alcohol led to fatal shooting

Making our way downtown

Contractor expects substantial completion of Molalla Avenue project by Feb. 17

Molalla FFA place high at state

Molala FFA students did well in last weekend's state Veterinary Science competition. This was a...

Secret Santa returns to Molalla

Molalla Police officers are giving out a donated $3,900 in $100 bills to lucky drivers they pull...

A victory for Molalla pool volunteers

The Molalla Aquatic District is one step closer to becoming a bond measure on the May 2017...

A Blessing of the Building is a final step in new Markum Inn construction

The Marquam restaurant is getting closer to a grand opening, the date still to be decided Mark...

Unoccupied car plunges into Molalla River

A car belonging to an unidentified woman slid into the Molalla River on the night of Sunday, Dec....

Planning Commission approves Shirley Bank subdivision

Developer not required to build frontage improvements at time of development After several...

Grant gives boost to Molalla's Rodeo Walk of Fame

Molalla Area Chamber of Commerce received $12,000 in funding to expand the Rodeo Walk of Fame,...

MHS Robotics team brings home the trophies

The Molalla High School Robotics Teams brought home two trophies Saturday from the first VEX...

Making it to the top in FFA

Seven Molalla High School students earn the FFA American Degree While less than 1 percent of FFA...

Molalla voters approve retail pot tax

3 percent tax approved for retail marijuana sales Molalla voters have decided to implement a 3...

Tootie Smith loses County Commissioner seat by less than two points

Molalla native Smith defeated by Ken Humberston for Clackamas County Commissioner seat Molalla...

All-student production of 'Steel Magnolias' opens in Molalla

Molalla High School Theatre Department's production runs Nov. 17-19 Truvy, M’Lynn, Shelby,...

Molalla High showcases student's work Monday at the annual Showcase Night

Molalla High School will hold its annual Showcase Night from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, November 7th, in...

Molalla's Latest News

January 31, 2017

Clackamas candidates narrowed to three

by Peter Wong
County board will interview them in private after public session with eight culled from 78 applications; no dates announced for new interviews and vote.
Dalton
January 27, 2017

Molalla High principal to be principal at middle school

by Peggy Savage
Molalla Middle School Principal Mike Nelson will retire June 30, to be replaced by MHS Principal Randy Dalton
SOURCE: MRSD - Molalla River School District modified calendar for 2016-17 school year
January 27, 2017

School calendar changes to make up for snow days

by Peggy Savage
School days could be added in the latter part of June


MRSD - Mulino Elementary School in Mulino, Oregon
January 20, 2017

Nearby police activity leads to lock down at Mulino Elementary…

by Peggy Savage
With the potential for a weapon being used next door, school administrators locked down to keep young students safely inside
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP FILE PHOTO - Clackamas County commissioners will stay in a lawsuit against the state on timber revenue, but could ask for timber land instead of money if the counties previal.
January 19, 2017

Clackamas board stays in timber lawsuit

by Peter Wong
But county commissioners propose recovery of state forest land, not money, if western Oregon counties prevail against the state.
January 18, 2017

Council approves new rate for Molalla SDC charges

by Peggy Savage
Molalla City Council approved new rate charges for city SDCs
January 17, 2017

Eight make final cut for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Public interviews set Jan. 25; almost all have held or sought public office before, and appointee will complete two years in the seat vacated by new Chairman Jim Bernard.
MOLALLA AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY - An unidentified Molalla farmer and his dog take a break from working the field behind the team, circa 1900.
January 11, 2017

Share your family's Century Farm stories

by Molalla Pioneer
Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 award year for the Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program. The application deadline is May 1, 2017. Families throughout Oregon who have continuously…
CCSO - Michael James Potter, Jr.
January 10, 2017

Update: Police arrest man wanted in Molalla drug case

by Peggy Savage
A search for a Molalla man wanted on multiple drug and child neglect charges ended with his arrest this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 10) near Clackamas Town Center. At 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 10, a…
COURTESY PHOTO - Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.
January 10, 2017

Record 77 apply for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.

Michael James Potter Jr. is wanted on a string of charges. Jenny Laura Fulkerson, right, has been arrested.
Jan 09, 2017

Molalla police searching for suspect in drug case

by Peggy Savage
Molalla Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted on a string of charges, including possession and distribution of Meth, endangering the welfare of a child and child…
Wayne Flues
Jan 05, 2017

Molalla man held without bail on murder charges

by Peggy Savage
A Molalla man is being held without bail in Clackamas County Jail, charged with the murder of his wife. Wayne Edmund Flues, 53, is accused of shooting his wife, Brenda Marie Flues, 53, on the…
Dec 23, 2016

Molalla police searching for suspect in burglary of funeral…

by Peggy Savage
Molalla Police are asking for the community’s help in their search for a man suspected of burglarizing the Molalla Funeral Chapel Thursday night. Police have probable cause for the arrest of…
LUDLOW
Dec 23, 2016

Ludlow ends term as Clackamas chairman

by Peter Wong
He makes no apologies for tough land use stances, but his tenure also resulted in surprises.
SMITH
Dec 23, 2016

Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board

by Peter Wong
She does not regret her outspokenness that drew supporters and critics alike during her four years.
Dec 22, 2016

MPD Secret Santa 2016 (VIDEO)

by Conner Williams
Chief Rod Lucich hands out $100 bills to unsuspecting motorists to promote holiday cheer
Dec 20, 2016

Molalla school district makes College Board's AP Honor Roll

by Molalla Pioneer
Molalla River School District is one of 433 school districts in the U.S. and Canada being honored by the College Board with placement on the 7th Annual AP District Honor Roll, and the only…
Dec 14, 2016

Molalla and Colton Schools closing early today (Wednesday)

by Peggy Savage
UPDATES for Wednesday, Dec. 14: Molalla River School District: All schools closing 2 hours early. Middle and High will dismiss at 12:30. Elementary will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Buses on snow…
Dec 12, 2016

Applications open for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Clackamas County is accepting applications for the vacancy to be created when Commissioner Jim Bernard becomes chairman of the five-member county board Jan. 3. The deadline for filing…
Dec 08, 2016

UPDATE: Molalla's Thursday Singing Christmas Tree production…

by Peggy Savage
Thursday, Dec. 8: Tonight's Singing Christmas Tree performance at Molalla High School has been postponed to Sunday at 2 p.m. due to weather conditions. Also, the Molalla River School District…

