Molalla police searching for suspect in burglary of funeral… by Peggy Savage Molalla Police are asking for the community’s help in their search for a man suspected of burglarizing the Molalla Funeral Chapel Thursday night. Police have probable cause for the arrest of…

Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board by Peter Wong She does not regret her outspokenness that drew supporters and critics alike during her four years.

MPD Secret Santa 2016 (VIDEO) by Conner Williams Chief Rod Lucich hands out $100 bills to unsuspecting motorists to promote holiday cheer

Molalla school district makes College Board's AP Honor Roll by Molalla Pioneer Molalla River School District is one of 433 school districts in the U.S. and Canada being honored by the College Board with placement on the 7th Annual AP District Honor Roll, and the only…

Molalla and Colton Schools closing early today (Wednesday) by Peggy Savage UPDATES for Wednesday, Dec. 14: Molalla River School District: All schools closing 2 hours early. Middle and High will dismiss at 12:30. Elementary will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Buses on snow…

Applications open for Clackamas board vacancy by Peter Wong Clackamas County is accepting applications for the vacancy to be created when Commissioner Jim Bernard becomes chairman of the five-member county board Jan. 3. The deadline for filing…

UPDATE: Molalla's Thursday Singing Christmas Tree production… by Peggy Savage Thursday, Dec. 8: Tonight's Singing Christmas Tree performance at Molalla High School has been postponed to Sunday at 2 p.m. due to weather conditions. Also, the Molalla River School District…

CCC named the top college for veterans by Molalla Pioneer CCC serves veterans with a range of services, including the VET Center on the Oregon City campus Military Times has once again named Clackamas Community College as one of the best in the nation…

The city hall perspective by Daniel Pearson Molalla city manager lays blame and talks about how he sees things going in Molalla “As with many communities, Molalla has stories that have been told and retold so many times that the truth was…