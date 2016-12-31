2016 murders: Are Gresham streets getting meaner?

2016 murders: Are Gresham streets getting meaner?

Police solve all but one of eight cases, the highest number of homicides in 22 years.

Troutdale mayor steps down after 23 years of public service.

Gresham non-profit Family of Friends pairs at-risk kids with mentors.

Mexican immigrant Antonio Hernandez Caballero breaks language, academic barriers to score $10,000...

House of Shadows haunt brings 'Nightmare Before Christmas' experience to town.

Tribe's development vision for former greyhound park clashes with decades of urban planning.

The brunt of this week’s wintry weather is over, but roads remained dangerously icy for the...

East Multnomah County, Columbia gorge take brunt of high winds, snow, ice through tonight

Reynolds school district craft event aims to help students in need.

Troutdale activist focuses on building community, stuffing shoeboxes and asking the tough questions.

Mount Hood resorts, area businesses hopeful for powder-packed winter season.

Slavic Family's messages are shared via radio, newspapers and websites

Gresham's Lisle 'Bill' Meloy shares ups and downs of life well lived.

A field trip to Colorado among Centennial Park School offerings.

Annual event raises more than 500,000 pounds of food for SnowCap

Community rallies around message of love and support.

Bond to fund improvements at every school

'I am disappointed that the community center measure didn't pass.' - Mayor Shane Bemis

The annual Fill-A-Bag food drive was hosted Monday by Gresham's Grocery Outlet supermarket....

The Troutdale Depot Rail Museum has a newly restored showpiece for you to visit. The museum in...

Parade raises $23,000 for programs supporting women - The 34th-annual Teddy Bear Parade took over...

Homeless numbers in Gresham hold steady after Springwater Trail cleanup - When the Springwater...

Bingo terminals skirt federal treaties that limits tribes to one casino - In Oregon, slot...

INSIDERS (Sponsored Content)

Brought to you by Dan Schofield, Weston Kia - Automotive INSIDER -

WESTON KIA - Dan SchofieldWith the Portland International Auto Show coming Jan. 26-29 at the Oregon Convention Center, Weston Kia is gearing up to show off what’s new, cool, green and awesome from this year’s Kia lineup.

Denny Joseph, product specialist with Weston, says there’s a lot of excitement about the brand-new Optima Plug-In Hybrid, a four-door available as Hybrid Premium and Hybrid EX.

The Optima Plug-In Hybrid “has a lot of safety features and gets about 50 mpg,” says Joseph. Both are fully parallel hybrid systems with 192 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque.

Meanwhile, the extremely popular Kia Soul makes a power move as the new Turbo Soul in 2017, with a 1.6-liter, turbocharged Inline 4 engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with fuel economy of 26 city/31 hwy/28 combined mpg.

“There’s a totally new design on the Kia Cadenza,” says Joseph, “with elegant European styling.”

Later in 2017, expect a new SUV/crossover called the Kia Niro.

Look for the Smart Trunk, a feature that opens the trunk or tailgate by sensing you are behind it. The key fob in your pocket lets the car know you’re balancing a heavy load and need help!

Kia is coming off a great year, said Joseph. JD Power ranked Kia No. 1 for initial quality and the fewest repairs needed of any manufacturer, stripping Porsche of the prize.

For more information about the Portland International Auto Show or to purchase tickets, visit portlandautoshow.com/.

In the meantime, pop by our showroom to see all the new Kias.

Weston Kia

22309 SE Stark St.

Gresham OR 97030

503-676-2100

www.westonkia.com/

WESTON KIA - Dan SchofieldNever mind fitting the biggest present under the tree.

How about something big, shiny and new wrapped in a garage?

“Holidays on Us” is Weston Kia’s gift to you this season. Have you been eyeing 2016 Kia Optimas, Optima Hybrid or Kia Souls all year? Have you checked out the 2017 Kia Forte or Kia Sorento?

The time is right to come in for a test drive and choose your favorite.

Through Jan. 3, 2017, Weston Kia will make your season bright, offering:

· First two payments covered by us, up to $1,000

· Additional 90-day deferred payment option

· Zero percent interest for up to 66 months

(Offer applies only to qualified buyers financing their purchase through Kia Motors Finance.)

Come on by and we’ll tell you all about it.

Happy Holidays from Weston Kia!

Brought to you by Tony Kriss - Advanced Firearms Training - FIREARMS INSIDER

Brought to you by Donivon McCord - McCord Construction - CONSTRUCTION INSIDER -

Brought to you by Randy and Dori DeLaunay - Creative Visions Landscapes and Water Garden Center - LANDSCAPING INSIDER

Brought to you by Rob Cook - Nancy's Floral - FLORAL INSIDER -

Brought to you by Randy Preston - Honke Heating - HEATING AND COOLING INSIDER -

Brought to you by Maleesa Madsen - Cherry Park Plaza - SENIOR LIVING INSIDER -

Brought to you by Deb-ee Jones - Bridge City Medical Aesthetics - AESTHETIC INSIDER -

Brought to you by Cindy Passannante - C.P. Trips - TRAVEL INSIDER -

Brought to you by Randall Wilson, Prestige Senior Living Huntington Terrace - Assisted Living Insider -

PRESTIGE SENIOR LIVING - Randall WilsonSometimes, when a far-flung family comes together for the holidays, they may discover that an elderly loved one is having difficulty functioning well at home.

Here are some signs to look for:

Altered eating habits. Forgetting to eat or losing interest in food altogether are both signs of poor health. Alternatively, seniors with memory issues can overeat or repeat meals. A kitchen stocked with spoiled, half-eaten or expired food suggests a senior who can no longer manage alone.

Antisocial behavior. Losing interest in friends, withdrawing from social situations or neglecting a previously cherished hobby may indicate depression, memory loss or a decline in cognitive abilities.

Worsening finances. A senior who forgets to pay bills (or pays them multiple times) may need help managing their household finances. Look for unwanted magazine subscriptions or donation solicitations that can easily drain a bank account.

Poor personal hygiene. Many seniors feel uncomfortable asking for help with personal hygiene. Bad odors, a disheveled appearance or indications of skipped showers and baths all suggest that a senior can no longer perform daily grooming tasks unaided.

Decline in safety. For a senior, a fall in the shower (and the subsequent hospitalization) can be a life-threatening injury. A senior who leaves the stove on or forgets how often to take their medication may need daily help.

While the family’s in town, be proactive. Don’t wait until the situation becomes an emergency.

Call us to arrange a tour. We’ll be glad to show you what makes Prestige Care Huntington Terrace special.

Prestige Senior Living - Huntington Terrace

1410 NE Cleveland Ave.,

Gresham, OR 97030

503-465-1404

www.prestigecare.com/assisted.php?id=102

Brought to you by Ken Mitchell-Phillips - The Law Offices of Ken Mitchell-Phillips - LEGAL INSIDER -

Gresham's Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A volunteer paints a commemorative mural on the side of the 7-11 in Rockwood where Larnell Bruce was murdered in August.
December 30, 2016

Gresham homicides in 2016

by Quinton Smith
A round-up of murders that occured in Gresham and East Multnomah County.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - A student teacher helps a new student at Glenfair Elementary School. Almost one-third of stuents turn over during the school year.
December 30, 2016

Glenfair awarded $1.4 million grant to improve learning

by Teresa Carson
Plans to improve academic and social supports at school where nearly half are learning English.
OREGON LOTTERY - Logo
December 30, 2016

Whistleblower plans to sue lottery over alleged retaliation

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
'Mr. Iparraguirre's placement on administrative leave was a blatant act of retaliation for whistleblowing by former Director Roberts.'


FILE PHOTO - The money only address the cost of collecting and testing water supplies.
December 30, 2016

State reimburses schools for testing for lead in water

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The Oregon Emergency Board approved more than $2 million for about 53,000 tests for lead in school water supplies.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Members of the Hollywood Ukele Group visit Bill Meloy during a hospital stay at Providence Medical Center on July 27. Karen Sinizer (pictured second from the left) said the group roamed the halls entertaining doctors, nurses and patients.
December 30, 2016

Century man made his mark

by Zane Sparling
Lisle 'Bill' Meloy inspired readers with his passion to create.
METRO - Three possible routes will be discussed during the workshop.
December 30, 2016

Your input can help guide Troutdale-Gresham trail

by Christopher Keizur
Jan. 19 workshop will discuss best route for six-mile path.
COURTESY PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA - Friends of Trees is planning on planting 800 1-gallon containers of trees, including thimbleberry.
December 30, 2016

Volunteers needed for planting party

by Teresa Carson
Native species will improve watershed along Gresham's Chastain Creek, but volunteers are needed.
KOIN - A bouquet of flowers marks the spot of a fatal car crash on Mt. Scott Boulevard in Portland. A 16-year-old was killed in the single-vehicle crash, but four other passengers are expected to survive.
December 30, 2016

Local teen unharmed in fatal car crash

by Pamplin Media Group
After a night of caroling, tragedy strikes on Mt. Scott.
OPB PHOTO - Portland International Airport will be implementing changes in early January 2017.
December 30, 2016

New exit lanes to enhance airport experience

by Christopher Keizur
Changes will bring better traveler flow, security to Portland International Airport.
PMG PHOTO - Captain Bill Fugate with Oregon State Police addresses a group of reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
December 30, 2016

Searching for answers

by Geoff Pursinger
Few details available in murder that left Beaverton woman dead, North Plains trooper in critical condition.
FILE PHOTO - The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
December 30, 2016

Fairview police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
FILE PHOTO - One of the best recycling tips: Save gift bags, boxes and ribbons for next year.
December 30, 2016

Start the new year by going green

by Christopher Keizur
Still wondering what to do with all the extra ribbons, bows and wrapping paper lying around after the holiday?
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP - Gov. Kate Brown.
December 30, 2016

GOP accuses Brown of playing politics with public records post

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Republicans say proposal would undercut secretary of state's watchdog role.
FILE PHOTO - This is illegal now.
December 30, 2016

Sky lanterns illegal in Oregon

by Pamplin Media Group
What's inside: Free fare during New Year's Eve on MAX, bus lines.
COURTESY PHOTO - The antenna cable connector (shown with arrow), transmits sound to the broadcast tower in the form of electrical energy. The new radio will 'enhance interagency readiness and mutual aid operations,' according to Deputy Joe Graziano.
December 30, 2016

Radio repeater amplifies ability of Corbett's Citizen Patrol

by Zane Sparling
Back-up device can be used during emergencies, events by Corbett citizen patrol.
FILE PHOTO - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 9,967 people were victims of crashes caused by impaired drivers in 2014.
December 29, 2016

Additional sheriff patrols will be watching for impaired drivers this weekend

by Brittany Allen
Clackamas County hopes to use national event to keep roads safer during holiday
FILE PHOTO - Steve Bates
December 29, 2016

Steve Bates files for open Clackamas County commissioner position

by Christopher Keizur
The candidate for Clackamas County Commission position 5 in 2014, filed an application to complete the unexpired term of Commissioner Jim Bernard Wednesday, Dec. 28, after Bernard decided to step down.
FILE PHOTO - Troutdale City Councilor Rich Allen
December 26, 2016

Insurance company won't cover Troutdale councilor

by Zane Sparling
Newspaper commentary not part of official job duties, insurer rules.
KOIN - Glenfair Elementary School in east Portland has the highest proportion of undocumented students than any other school in the Reynolds School District.
December 26, 2016

Reynolds School District vows to protect undocumented students

by Teresa Carson
School Board reassures students of safe and welcoming schools in Gresham.
COURTESY PHOTO - Democrat Teresa Alonso Leon of Woodburn is the first Latina immigrant elected to the Oregon House of Representatives. She will represent House District 22 in 2017.
December 26, 2016

Diversity increasing in Oregon Legislature

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Membership includes most ever people of color, gays, women ever.
FILE PHOTO - Mt. Hood Community College graduates about 1,500 students every year, but administrators say college facilities, especially for technical education, can't keep up with the needs of business and the community.
December 26, 2016

MHCC mulls a try at a smaller bond

by Teresa Carson
Board discusses asking community for $51 to $75 million.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Bonaventure residents Corine Schultz (left) and Colleen Vignery take part in a lively game of bingo, just one of many activities offered by Gresham's newest senior living facility.
December 26, 2016

Facility puts emphasis on living

by Shannon O. Wells
Bonaventure senior-living complex filling up quickly, attracts growing market of seniors.
MCSO - Jeffery L. Sims Jr.
December 26, 2016

Man arrested in connection to 2014 murder

by Christopher Keizur
27-year-old Jeffery Lamont Sims Jr. taken into police custody after 2014 murder.
FILE PHOTO - Union Pacific will pay the costs of agencies that responded to the Mosier derailment and subsequent oil fire.
December 26, 2016

Railroad's cost for oil train disaster rises

by Zane Sparling
Union Pacific to pick up $7 million tab for agencies that responded.
FILE PHOTO - Local seniors need protection.
December 27, 2016

Volunteer advocates needed for care facilities

by Teresa Carson
Ombudsmen to ensure vulnerable seniors are safe in East Multnomah County.
COURTESY PHOTO - Mitchell Point as it appears today, viewed from the southeast.
December 26, 2016

ODOT to restore Mitchell Point Crossing with federal funds

by Zane Sparling
Agency may rebuild tunnel once used for historic highway in Columbia River Gorge.
PMG - LOGO
December 26, 2016

Oregon tax refunds held until Feb. 15

by Pamplin Media Group
Fraudsters are known to submit fraudulent returns early, trying to go unnoticed among the many early filers requesting legitimate refunds.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Rosa and Tristan Dominguez are thrilled to be living in their own home after several years of sharing space with Rosa's parents.
December 26, 2016

Celebrating a new home during the holidays

by Christopher Keizur
Habitat for Humanity provides affordable options for those in need.
COURTESY PHOTO: OREGON HUMANE SOCIETY - More than 200 exotic birds seized in July from a Damascus breeder will be available for adoption at the Oregon Humane Society beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20.
December 26, 2016

Exotic birds seized in Damascus ready for adoption

by Pamplin Media Group
Since the by-appointment adoptions began, the society has found homes for about 140 of the 245 rescued birds.
KOIN - The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department.
December 26, 2016

Gresham police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
KOIN - Ariana Marlene Cortez.
December 27, 2016

Accused Gresham murderer seeks bail

by Christopher Keizur
Hernandez-Duarte began acting strangely, 'licking a steak knife, popping balloons and taking decorations down.'
FILE PHOTO - Sherrif Michael Reese, left, has urged expediency when it comes to reviewing his office on use of force.
December 26, 2016

Sheriff's office releases use-of-force audit

by Christopher Keizur
Findings show less than 1 percent of interactions lead to use of force.
OUTLOOK PHOTO - Arrington holds Jamie-lynn Mortenson's dog, Anakin Ernie Skywalker, in 2016. Arrington was outgoing and always excited to meet new people, Mortenson said.
December 22, 2016

Marijuana connection surfaces in homicide

by Zane Sparling
Police arrest two Clackamas County juveniles in connection with death at Gresham park.
FILE PHOTO - The search resulted in seven arrests, and the discovery of a loaded handgun and rifle.
December 22, 2016

Guns, drugs seized during search of home

by Christopher Keizur
Gresham police make seven arrests after discovering several individuals hiding in the crawl space.
COURTESY DOCJ - Andy Santana-May.
December 21, 2016

Second suspect arrested in Main City Park murder

by Christopher Keizur
17-year-old Andy Santana-May was taken into custody with the assistance of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

COURTESY PHOTO: GRESHAM PD - A surveillance photo taken from a Gresham bank robbery shows the 'Harry Potter Bandit' who is a suspect in the Nov. 8 robberies of two Portland-area banks.
Dec 20, 2016

'Harry Potter Bandit' bank robbery suspect held in Washington

by Pamplin Media Group
The robber resembled the young wizard in J.K. Rowling's novels, and movies made from the books.
FILE PHOTO - Johnson Creek flows through Gresham into Portland.
Dec 20, 2016

Johnson Creek flood risk tapers

by Christopher Keizur
Stay updated on emergencies by signing up for alerts through Portland's Bureau of Emergency Management.
FILE PHOTO - Noah Radcliffe with Boy Scout Troop 149 sets up the Christmas tree lot in 2012.
Dec 20, 2016

Boy Scouts selling Christmas Trees

by Christopher Keizur
Natural Noble firs and shaped Grand firs are available for $25 per tree.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - People living outside a handful of urban areas in the Portland region are vulnerable to displacement because of stagnating wages and increasing housing costs.
Dec 19, 2016

Gresham lags on regional income

by Jim Redden
Benefits of region's booming economy not shared equally, new report states.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Jorge Casimiro, Nike vice president of Global Community Impact, presents Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Erin Hubert with a check for $150,000 while Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis looks on.
Dec 20, 2016

Nike helps bring Boys and Girls Clubs gym to Rockwood

by Christopher Keizur
Nike partnership, $150,000 grant to enhance Stark Street and Southeast 165th complex.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Cyndi Roberts helps run Northwest Creations, a cooperatively run business featuring booths from dozens of different craftsmen and artists. She said business has been down roughly 25 percent compared with the same time a year ago.
Dec 20, 2016

Ice and snow chill local holiday sales

by Teresa Carson
East County merchants offer extra hours and parties to accommodate customers.
COURTESY MULTNOMAH COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY JUSTICE - Mason Jay Meeker, 16.
Dec 19, 2016

Teen arrested in connection to Main City Park homicide

by Christopher Keizur
A Major Crimes Team investigation based on multiple leads led them to 16-year-old Mason Jay Meeker, a Clackamas County juvenile, who was identified by police as the suspected killer of James…
FILE PHOTO - Debbie Phillips, owner of Bella Cupcake.
Dec 20, 2016

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Bella Cupcakes changes ownership, adds cakes

by Shannon O. Wells
What's inside: New Gresham fitness center to open soon + Discounts Plus offers wide array of goods.
COURTESY PHOTO - This map shows four of Gresham's buttes.
Dec 20, 2016

Towle Butte gets official designation

by Christopher Keizur
It's a butte! Hill joins Jenne, Grant, Hogan, Gresham buttes on registry.
OUTLOOK PHOTO - Dozens of regional leaders attended the outgoing mayor's event, which doubled as his 65th birthday party. Many guests praised Troutdale's consolidation of police services with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, saying the move increased safety while actually decreasing costs.
Dec 19, 2016

Doug Daoust: Farewell, Mr. Mayor

by Zane Sparling
Outgoing Troutdale leader hailed for service at festive retirement party.
COURTESY PHOTO: OREGON HUMANE SOCIETY - More than 200 exotic birds seized in July from a Damascus breeder will be available for adoption at the Oregon Humane Society beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Dec 19, 2016

Exotic birds seized in Damascus ready for adoption

by Pamplin Media Group
'OHS staff and volunteers have provided top-notch care for these birds over the last six months, and I am thrilled to see that the birds will now get a chance to find forever homes with families…
COURTESY PHOTO: SHERWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT - Jim Rose, head of operations and technology services at Multnomah Education Service District, is moving to a similar job at Sherwood School District.
Dec 19, 2016

Former head of MESD takes post in Sherwood

by Shasta Kearns Moore
The new position will have a key role in $247 million in bond money.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Top prize in this year's Outlook cookie contest went to Colleen Hatala, who wowed judges with her Triple Chocolate Santa Cookies. Colleen's gluten and dairy-free entry earned the East Multnomah County resident a grand prize of $50 cash.
Dec 19, 2016

Neither wind nor sleet nor snow ...

by Anne Endicott
Readers brave wicked weather to participate in annual cookie contest.
FILE PHOTO - Lottery spokesman Chuck Baumann says 99 percent of problem gamblers don't have an issue abusing scratch-its.
Dec 19, 2016

Lottery agency: Scratch-its don't belong in children's stockings

by Pamplin Media Group
Only those 18 and older can redeem or purchase Scratch-its.
FILE PHOTO - The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department.
Dec 19, 2016

Fairview police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
FILE PHOTO - Artist Faye Taylor poses next to her work.
Dec 19, 2016

Paint the town red for art show

by Christopher Keizur
'Caught red-handed,' 'Seeing red,' 'In the red,' 'Red tape' - all of these phrases are potential inspirations.
COURTESY PHOTO - Nine fire vehicles and 22 firefighters responded to the Dec. 18 blaze.
Dec 18, 2016

Man dead after propane tank explosion, house fire

by Zane Sparling
Corbett, Gresham firefighters find adult male dead in attached garage.
OUTLOOK PHOTO - Troutdale City Manager Craig Ward (left) and Mayor Doug Daoust say cheese during their final City Council meeting together on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Both men will leave the city at the end of the year.
Dec 16, 2016

City to reap $2.4 million from Amazon in first 5 years

by Zane Sparling
Details emerge on 'Project Piper,' code name for Troutdale Reynolds Industrial Park intitiative.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Increasing rule violations by MAX operators are prompting TriMet to launch safety improvements before a serious incident happens.
Dec 16, 2016

Safety audit shows uptick in violations of MAX train rules

by Jim Redden
TriMet chief calls for action to better manage rail system, audit shows some improvements have already begun.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: ALVARO FONTAN - Few drivers dared to cross the icy Sellwood Bridge in Portland.
Dec 15, 2016

Closures and delays for Friday, Dec. 16

by Teresa Carson
These East Multnomah County schools and agencies will be closed or have delayed openings Friday
FILE PHOTO - Trees don't mix well with high winds and freezing temperatures.
Dec 16, 2016

Watch out for falling trees

by Pamplin Media Group
If trees are blocking the roadway, call 911. City crews will arrive when able and clear the road.
FILE PHOTO - Portland Police says the bureau is not an extension of ICE.
Dec 16, 2016

Portland Police vigilant against hate crimes

by Pamplin Media Group
Portland officers are taking steps to reach out to community groups and leaders to provide reassurance.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - RAWtools Blacksmith Fred Martin places a piece of gun metal on hot coals at the Christ Church Episcopal Parish parking lot in Lake Oswego.
Dec 16, 2016

Pastor transforms gun into gardening tools

by Zane Sparling
Lake Oswego pastor fufills promise to destroy gun won in Gresham
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - The Gresham Elks Lodge donated more than $1,000 in toys for children of local members of the Oregon National Guard. Pictured from left, Elks Exalted Ruler Dan Loftin, Sgt. Nicholus Abrahamson, Sgt. Ben Sanford, Sgt. Justin Wolf, Spec. Will Sparks and Elks Trustee Chairman Dick Schwartz.
Dec 16, 2016

Gresham Elks bring holiday cheer to National Guard families

by Anne Endicott
The event is part of the lodge's commitment to outreach and support of local military families.
FILE PHOTO - Debra Derr
Dec 16, 2016

MHCC reassures students after Trump election

by Teresa Carson
Mt. Hood Community College president posts letter affirming inclusivity in wake of election.

