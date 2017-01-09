Male, stale and pale?

Male, stale and pale?

Local service clubs try new approaches to expand, diversify and youth-ify membership.

2016 murders: Are Gresham streets getting meaner?

2016 murders: Are Gresham streets getting meaner?

Police solve all but one of eight cases, the highest number of homicides in 22 years.

Doug Daoust: A man on a new mission

Doug Daoust: A man on a new mission

Troutdale mayor steps down after 23 years of public service.

Partnership to help area families

Partnership to help area families

Gresham non-profit Family of Friends pairs at-risk kids with mentors.

Soaring over struggles

Soaring over struggles

Mexican immigrant Antonio Hernandez Caballero breaks language, academic barriers to score $10,000...

Haunting the holidays

Haunting the holidays

House of Shadows haunt brings 'Nightmare Before Christmas' experience to town.

Commissioner: City to 'cave' for tribal developer

Commissioner: City to 'cave' for tribal developer

Tribe's development vision for former greyhound park clashes with decades of urban planning.

UPDATE: Gorge driving remains treacherous

UPDATE: Gorge driving remains treacherous

The brunt of this week’s wintry weather is over, but roads remained dangerously icy for the...

Wintry blast invades Northwest Oregon

Wintry blast invades Northwest Oregon

East Multnomah County, Columbia gorge take brunt of high winds, snow, ice through tonight

Going to the mat

Going to the mat

Reynolds school district craft event aims to help students in need.

Making trouble, spreading joy

Making trouble, spreading joy

Troutdale activist focuses on building community, stuffing shoeboxes and asking the tough questions.

Great expectations

Great expectations

Mount Hood resorts, area businesses hopeful for powder-packed winter season.

Connecting cultures: Slavic Family media group bridges Russian, American communities

Connecting cultures: Slavic Family media group bridges Russian, American communities

Slavic Family's messages are shared via radio, newspapers and websites

Century man hits the mark

Century man hits the mark

Gresham's Lisle 'Bill' Meloy shares ups and downs of life well lived.

From struggle to success: Alternative school takes multifaceted approach

From struggle to success: Alternative school takes multifaceted approach

A field trip to Colorado among Centennial Park School offerings.

Fill-A-Bag helps neighbors in need

Fill-A-Bag helps neighbors in need

Annual event raises more than 500,000 pounds of food for SnowCap

Mural honors slain teen

Mural honors slain teen

Community rallies around message of love and support.

Voters approve $291.2 million Gresham school bond

Voters approve $291.2 million Gresham school bond

Bond to fund improvements at every school

Gresham community center vote fails

Gresham community center vote fails

'I am disappointed that the community center measure didn't pass.' - Mayor Shane Bemis

SLIDESHOW: Fill A Bag effort brings out Trail Blazer, local celebs

SLIDESHOW: Fill A Bag effort brings out Trail Blazer, local celebs

The annual Fill-A-Bag food drive was hosted Monday by Gresham's Grocery Outlet supermarket....

IN PHOTOS: Rail museum caboose gets a makeover

IN PHOTOS: Rail museum caboose gets a makeover

The Troutdale Depot Rail Museum has a newly restored showpiece for you to visit. The museum in...

Teddy Bear Parade marches through Gresham

Teddy Bear Parade marches through Gresham

Parade raises $23,000 for programs supporting women - The 34th-annual Teddy Bear Parade took over...

No concerns for Gresham over sweeps

No concerns for Gresham over sweeps

Homeless numbers in Gresham hold steady after Springwater Trail cleanup - When the Springwater...

B-I-N-G-O: How the Grand Ronde might spell casino at former Greyhound Park

B-I-N-G-O: How the Grand Ronde might spell casino at former Greyhound Park

Bingo terminals skirt federal treaties that limits tribes to one casino - In Oregon, slot...

Previous Next

Daily News Where you Live

Beaverton Hillsboro Prineville
Clackamas Lake Oswego Sandy
Canby Madras Sellwood
Columbia Co. Milwaukie Sherwood
Estacada Molalla Tigard
Forest Grove Newberg Tualatin
Gladstone Oregon City West Linn
Gresham area Portland Wilsonville
King City Portland SE Woodburn
Happy Valley Portland SW

Other Pamplin Media Group sites

50 Something! KPAM 860 Sunny 1550

Click here to visit the full version.

INSIDERS (Sponsored Content)

Brought to you by Karen Sottile, Nature's Pet Market - Pet Grooming & Supplies INSIDER -

NATURE'S PET MARKET - Karen SottileWhen customers arrive at Nature’s Pet Market in Gresham, they’re greeted by the store’s long-haired ambassador, Grace.

The store cat “is the best thing that ever happened to our store,” says shop owner Karen Sottile. “She’s aggressively friendly, like a therapy cat. We have people who come by just to see her.”

Sottile opened Nature’s Pet about 18 months ago, one of a small, locally owned franchise of pet stores that offer natural foods, ethically produced toys and grooming (both self-service and professional).

“Our store concentrates on dog and cats,” says Sottile, a lifetime pet owner whose former career as a jewelry metalsmith presented ethical quandaries and difficulty finding fair-trade gems.

Opening the shop perfectly combined her love of pets with her belief in natural, safe, local and ethically made products.

“My store is somewhat curated,” she said. “Most of the products that are here are because I think they’re good products, something my customers would want.

“Quality ingredients for food are very, very important – but we have to make sure it’s affordable.”

The store has been very well-received.

“People here in Gresham wanted a place nearby” to buy natural food, toys and coats, she said.

Nature’s Pet Gresham added grooming soon after opening, with self-wash stations as well as professional grooming.

“This has been great here,” she said of Gresham. “We’ve had wonderful customers and we love their pets.”

Nature's Pet Market

901 SW Highland Drive, Suite P

Gresham, OR 97080

971-220-1501

HYPERLINK "http://www.naturespetmarket.com" www.naturespetmarket.com

Brought to you by Gengee Ramirez, Prestige Care Huntington Terrace - Retirement Living INSIDER -

PRESTIGE CARE HUNTINGTON TERRACE - Gengee RamirezExercise and physical activity are important for everyone, including older adults. No matter your health and physical abilities, you gain a lot by staying active. In fact, in most cases you have more to lose by not being active.

At Prestige Care Huntington Terrace, we have a Wellness Coach who comes two to three times per week, offering her services free to all residents. Exercise is offered mainly in the morning, with an emphasis on fall prevention and strengthening.

Here are just a few of the benefits of physical activity for seniors:

· Can help maintain and improve your physical strength and fitness

· Can help improve your ability to do the everyday things you want to do

· Can help improve your balance

· Can help manage and improve diseases like diabetes, heart disease and osteoporosis

· Can help reduce feelings of depression and may improve mood and overall well-being.

You may want to talk with your health care provider if you aren’t used to energetic activity and you want to start a vigorous exercise program or significantly increase your physical activity. Ask how physical activity can help you, whether you should avoid certain activities, and how to modify exercises to fit your situation.

Here at Prestige Care, we adhere to the maxim “If you don’t use it, you lose it.”

Schedule a visit to find out how we can help you or your loved one live a healthier, happier life.

Prestige Senior Living - Huntington Terrace

1410 NE Cleveland Ave.,

Gresham, OR 97030

503-465-1404

www.prestigecare.com/assisted.php?id=102

Brought to you by Dan Schofield, Weston Kia - Automotive INSIDER -

WESTON KIA - Dan SchofieldWith the Portland International Auto Show coming Jan. 26-29 at the Oregon Convention Center, Weston Kia is gearing up to show off what’s new, cool, green and awesome from this year’s Kia lineup.

Denny Joseph, product specialist with Weston, says there’s a lot of excitement about the brand-new Optima Plug-In Hybrid, a four-door available as Hybrid Premium and Hybrid EX.

The Optima Plug-In Hybrid “has a lot of safety features and gets about 50 mpg,” says Joseph. Both are fully parallel hybrid systems with 192 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque.

Meanwhile, the extremely popular Kia Soul makes a power move as the new Turbo Soul in 2017, with a 1.6-liter, turbocharged Inline 4 engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with fuel economy of 26 city/31 hwy/28 combined mpg.

“There’s a totally new design on the Kia Cadenza,” says Joseph, “with elegant European styling.”

Later in 2017, expect a new SUV/crossover called the Kia Niro.

Look for the Smart Trunk, a feature that opens the trunk or tailgate by sensing you are behind it. The key fob in your pocket lets the car know you’re balancing a heavy load and need help!

Kia is coming off a great year, said Joseph. JD Power ranked Kia No. 1 for initial quality and the fewest repairs needed of any manufacturer, stripping Porsche of the prize.

For more information about the Portland International Auto Show or to purchase tickets, visit portlandautoshow.com/.

In the meantime, pop by our showroom to see all the new Kias.

Weston Kia

22309 SE Stark St.

Gresham OR 97030

503-676-2100

www.westonkia.com/

Brought to you by Tony Kriss - Advanced Firearms Training - FIREARMS INSIDER

Brought to you by Donivon McCord - McCord Construction - CONSTRUCTION INSIDER -

Brought to you by Randy and Dori DeLaunay - Creative Visions Landscapes and Water Garden Center - LANDSCAPING INSIDER

Brought to you by Rob Cook - Nancy's Floral - FLORAL INSIDER -

Brought to you by Maleesa Madsen - Cherry Park Plaza - SENIOR LIVING INSIDER -

Brought to you by Ken Mitchell-Phillips - The Law Offices of Ken Mitchell-Phillips - LEGAL INSIDER -

Brought to you by Deb-ee Jones - Bridge City Medical Aesthetics - AESTHETIC INSIDER -

Brought to you by Cindy Passannante - C.P. Trips - TRAVEL INSIDER -

Brought to you by Dan Schofield, Weston Kia - Automotive Insider -

WESTON KIA - Dan SchofieldNever mind fitting the biggest present under the tree.

How about something big, shiny and new wrapped in a garage?

“Holidays on Us” is Weston Kia’s gift to you this season. Have you been eyeing 2016 Kia Optimas, Optima Hybrid or Kia Souls all year? Have you checked out the 2017 Kia Forte or Kia Sorento?

The time is right to come in for a test drive and choose your favorite.

Through Jan. 3, 2017, Weston Kia will make your season bright, offering:

· First two payments covered by us, up to $1,000

· Additional 90-day deferred payment option

· Zero percent interest for up to 66 months

(Offer applies only to qualified buyers financing their purchase through Kia Motors Finance.)

Come on by and we’ll tell you all about it.

Happy Holidays from Weston Kia!

Weston Kia

22309 SE Stark St.

Gresham OR 97030

503-676-2100

www.westonkia.com/

News

Opinion

Features

Sports

Recent Comments


Gresham's Latest News

January 08, 2017

Closures and delays for Monday, Jan. 9

by The Outlook
East Multnomah County schools and MHCC are closed Monday, Jan. 9, other agencies closed, delayed
FILE PHOTO - SnowCap was expected to receive almost $5,000 from the canceled event.
January 06, 2017

Help sought after weather cancels fundraiser

by Rob Cullivan
Human Solutions, My Father's House, SnowCap take hit due to winter weather.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Lori Stegmann chats with a supporter Wednesday at the reception.
January 06, 2017

From Gresham councilor to county commissioner

by Christopher Keizur
Gresham City Councilor Lori Stegmann transitions to District 4 position.


January 06, 2017

Another winter storm bearing down on region

by Christopher Keizur
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the Gresham area that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, until 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
POST PHOTO: BRITTANY ALLEN - Koeberle plunges a snow tube into the snowpack to get a reading.
January 06, 2017

Snow news is good news

by Brittany Allen
Survey shows Mount Hood snowpack above average in water content.
FILE PHOTO - Gresham High School will get major renovations as part of the $291 million building program the Gresham-Barlow School District is launching.
January 06, 2017

Gresham-Barlow begins bond-funded construction planning

by Teresa Carson
District will use $291.2 million voters OK'd for upgrades.
FILE PHOTO - Arrive by 8:45 a.m. to be registered and assigned to a crew.
January 06, 2017

NEWS BRIEFS: Join tree planting to celebrate new year

by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Warming centers need cold-weather gear, Mediation training planned.
OUTLOOK PHOTO - Councilor Jerry Hinton laughs with Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis during the swearing-in ceremony.
January 06, 2017

Gresham Council celebrates start of new year

by Christopher Keizur
Let's Celebrate: Kirk French chosen as Gresham Council President on Tuesday.
KOIN PHOTO - Tomas David Luna-Lopez
January 06, 2017

Murder suspect faces jail weapons charge

by Christopher Keizur
Gresham police were called to Red Sunset Park on reports of a shooting.
CONTRIBUTED GRAPHIC - A blueprint showing three warehouses is not Trammell Crow's preferred option for the site, but it is a developable option, the company says.
January 06, 2017

Warehouse backers to Gresham and Fairview residents: It could be worse

by Zane Sparling
Builder plans 1,500 feet of wooded berm to ease concerns.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - The amount you pay for a bottle at the liquor store is set by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which applies a special formula to the manufacturer's wholesale cost. Brands can change the number they report to the OLCC to raise or lower the shelf price.
January 06, 2017

Feeling thirsty? Commission releases yearly top 10 for spirits

by Pamplin Media Group
Oregonians were willing to spend more in 2016, OLCC reports.
OUTLOOK PHOTO - A $1.87 million renovation in 2010 replaced the roof, upgraded restrooms and created a new locker-room and arms vault for the Gresham Armory in 2010.
January 06, 2017

In quieter times, local armory serves range of community roles

by Zane Sparling
Division Street facility home base of 125 citizen soldiers in National Guard.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Latourell Falls in the Columbia River Gorge throws up a constant spray which turns into a thick sheet of ice in sub-freezing weather.
January 06, 2017

IN PHOTOS: Icy weather gives Gorge a shine

by Pamplin Media Group
A recent cold snap has brought little precipitiation, but the sub-freezing temperatures have created a beautiful world of ice.
FILE PHOTO - A house fire in the 900 block of Northeast Halsey Street in Troutdale was one of two early-morning blazes fought by Gresham firefighters Thursday, Jan. 5.
January 05, 2017

Two house fires sparked early Thursday morning

by Zane Sparling
No injuries reported after structure fires in Troutdale, Wood Village.
FILE PHOTO - This story will be updated as new information is released.
January 05, 2017

Man in custody, baby rescued after Gresham standoff

by The Outlook
Gresham police officers took a man into custody on Thursday morning after he spent the night barricaded inside an apartment with a baby.
FILE PHOTO - A Portland General Electric spokeswoman said 'high winds caused tree limbs to fall on some lines.'
January 04, 2017

Power outages close three Gresham schools

by The Outlook
Gresham High School, Highland Elementary School and Deep Creek-Damascus K-8 are closed Wednesday, Jan 4.
(Image is Clickable Link) PCC.EDU - Gene Pitts
January 04, 2017

PCC board chair resigns over 'sanctuary' designation

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Portland Community College board chair Gene Pitts has resigned over the board's decision to become a 'sanctuary campus.'
PORTLAND TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Our Oregon executive director Ben Unger doesn't think the campaign in support of Measure 97 did anything wrong.
January 02, 2017

Measure 97 post-mortem: What went wrong?

by Nick Budnick
Did Oregon's political left miss big chance for revenue reform?
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Few people knew Jake Shaw's real name, his mother says. Only a close friend could have created the memorial, but she thinks most would have already reached out.
January 02, 2017

Mystery memorial haunts mom who lost son

by Zane Sparling
Collision between car, MAX train left 18-year-old dead in '98
EO MEDIA GROUP - The Oregon Transportation Commission is proposing the state spend an additional $574 million on transportation projects each year.
January 02, 2017

$574 million more for transportation, please

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The Oregon Transportation Commission has recommended boosting transportation spending by $574 million a year.
COURTESY PHOTO - BFit Gym - logo.
January 02, 2017

Ribbon cutting for latest gym

by Christopher Keizur
BFit Gyms to open Gresham Town Fair location, joins Chamber.
FILE PHOTO - Pesky parking tickets pile up.
January 02, 2017

Multnomah County parking fines rising

by Pamplin Media Group
Fines will cover cost for about 5 to 7 percent of the $300 million courthouse.
KOIN - The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department.
January 03, 2017

Gresham police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department.
FILE PHOTO - The Oregon Lottery has produced a few big winners.
January 02, 2017

Multnomah County residents hit jackpot

by Pamplin Media Group
The Oregon Lottery began selling tickets in 1985, and has since earned more than $11 billion.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - The men and women of the Gresham Police Department came together to purchase gifts for a single mom and her two kids.
January 02, 2017

Gresham police bring holiday cheer to family in need

by Christopher Keizur
Together, they gave toys, clothes and gift cards - enough to fill up two patrol cars for the family in need.
COURTESY PHOTO - Chaplain Ed Stelle died Thursday at 95 years old, surrounded by members of his law enforcement family.
January 02, 2017

Multnomah sheriff's office mourns passing of Chaplain Ed Stelle

by Christopher Keizur
Beloved public servant of Multnomah County Sheriff's Office dies at 95.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - During her last month in office, Rosenbum got to meet President Obama during a Washington D.C. visit for meetings of the State Innovation Exchange.
January 02, 2017

Rosenbaum's legislative legacy: fighting for social, economic justice

by Peter Wong
Portland senator steps down but will continue her advocacy after retirement.
BERNARD
January 02, 2017

Applications open for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
The pay is almost $90,000 a year. Will you apply?
KOIN PHOTO - Sheriff Michael Reese
January 02, 2017

Fusion of city, county police gains traction

by Nick Budnick
Mayor Wheeler, Multnomah County Sheriff tout benefits of joining forces
January 01, 2017

Severe weather shelters open in Portland, Gresham

by Jim Redden
Regional officials say if you need help, call 211 to find the shelter closest to you.
January 01, 2017

Male pedestrian struck and killed in Gresham

by Jim Redden
Victim not immediately identified. According to the Gresham Police Department, the incident took place near Southeast 190th Drive and Southeast Division Street.
KOIN 6 NEWS - Three people were injured in a crash at a Gresham WinCo on Saturday night.
January 01, 2017

Three injured after car drives off Gresham WinCo retaining wall

by KOIN 6 News
Although the driver was cited for DUII, her name was not being released because she's a minor.
FILE PHOTO - A volunteer paints a commemorative mural on the side of the 7-11 in Rockwood where Larnell Bruce was murdered in August.
December 30, 2016

Gresham homicides in 2016

by Quinton Smith
A round-up of murders that occured in Gresham and East Multnomah County.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - A student teacher helps a new student at Glenfair Elementary School. Almost one-third of stuents turn over during the school year.
December 30, 2016

Glenfair awarded $1.4 million grant to improve learning

by Teresa Carson
Plans to improve academic and social supports at school where nearly half are learning English.
OREGON LOTTERY - Logo
December 30, 2016

Whistleblower plans to sue lottery over alleged retaliation

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
'Mr. Iparraguirre's placement on administrative leave was a blatant act of retaliation for whistleblowing by former Director Roberts.'

Don't miss the local news

FILE PHOTO - The money only address the cost of collecting and testing water supplies.
Dec 30, 2016

State reimburses schools for testing for lead in water

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The Oregon Emergency Board approved more than $2 million for about 53,000 tests for lead in school water supplies.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Members of the Hollywood Ukele Group visit Bill Meloy during a hospital stay at Providence Medical Center on July 27. Karen Sinizer (pictured second from the left) said the group roamed the halls entertaining doctors, nurses and patients.
Dec 30, 2016

Century man made his mark

by Zane Sparling
Lisle 'Bill' Meloy inspired readers with his passion to create.
METRO - Three possible routes will be discussed during the workshop.
Dec 30, 2016

Your input can help guide Troutdale-Gresham trail

by Christopher Keizur
Jan. 19 workshop will discuss best route for six-mile path.
COURTESY PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA - Friends of Trees is planning on planting 800 1-gallon containers of trees, including thimbleberry.
Dec 30, 2016

Volunteers needed for planting party

by Teresa Carson
Native species will improve watershed along Gresham's Chastain Creek, but volunteers are needed.
KOIN - A bouquet of flowers marks the spot of a fatal car crash on Mt. Scott Boulevard in Portland. A 16-year-old was killed in the single-vehicle crash, but four other passengers are expected to survive.
Dec 30, 2016

Local teen unharmed in fatal car crash

by Pamplin Media Group
After a night of caroling, tragedy strikes on Mt. Scott.
OPB PHOTO - Portland International Airport will be implementing changes in early January 2017.
Dec 30, 2016

New exit lanes to enhance airport experience

by Christopher Keizur
Changes will bring better traveler flow, security to Portland International Airport.
PMG PHOTO - Captain Bill Fugate with Oregon State Police addresses a group of reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Dec 30, 2016

Searching for answers

by Geoff Pursinger
Few details available in murder that left Beaverton woman dead, North Plains trooper in critical condition.
FILE PHOTO - The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
Dec 30, 2016

Fairview police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
FILE PHOTO - One of the best recycling tips: Save gift bags, boxes and ribbons for next year.
Dec 30, 2016

Start the new year by going green

by Christopher Keizur
Still wondering what to do with all the extra ribbons, bows and wrapping paper lying around after the holiday?
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP - Gov. Kate Brown.
Dec 30, 2016

GOP accuses Brown of playing politics with public records post

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Republicans say proposal would undercut secretary of state's watchdog role.
FILE PHOTO - This is illegal now.
Dec 30, 2016

Sky lanterns illegal in Oregon

by Pamplin Media Group
What's inside: Free fare during New Year's Eve on MAX, bus lines.
COURTESY PHOTO - The antenna cable connector (shown with arrow), transmits sound to the broadcast tower in the form of electrical energy. The new radio will 'enhance interagency readiness and mutual aid operations,' according to Deputy Joe Graziano.
Dec 30, 2016

Radio repeater amplifies ability of Corbett's Citizen Patrol

by Zane Sparling
Back-up device can be used during emergencies, events by Corbett citizen patrol.
FILE PHOTO - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 9,967 people were victims of crashes caused by impaired drivers in 2014.
Dec 29, 2016

Additional sheriff patrols will be watching for impaired drivers…

by Brittany Allen
Clackamas County hopes to use national event to keep roads safer during holiday
FILE PHOTO - Steve Bates
Dec 29, 2016

Steve Bates files for open Clackamas County commissioner position

by Christopher Keizur
The candidate for Clackamas County Commission position 5 in 2014, filed an application to complete the unexpired term of Commissioner Jim Bernard Wednesday, Dec. 28, after Bernard decided to…
FILE PHOTO - Troutdale City Councilor Rich Allen
Dec 26, 2016

Insurance company won't cover Troutdale councilor

by Zane Sparling
Newspaper commentary not part of official job duties, insurer rules.
KOIN - Glenfair Elementary School in east Portland has the highest proportion of undocumented students than any other school in the Reynolds School District.
Dec 26, 2016

Reynolds School District vows to protect undocumented students

by Teresa Carson
School Board reassures students of safe and welcoming schools in Gresham.
COURTESY PHOTO - Democrat Teresa Alonso Leon of Woodburn is the first Latina immigrant elected to the Oregon House of Representatives. She will represent House District 22 in 2017.
Dec 26, 2016

Diversity increasing in Oregon Legislature

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Membership includes most ever people of color, gays, women ever.
FILE PHOTO - Mt. Hood Community College graduates about 1,500 students every year, but administrators say college facilities, especially for technical education, can't keep up with the needs of business and the community.
Dec 26, 2016

MHCC mulls a try at a smaller bond

by Teresa Carson
Board discusses asking community for $51 to $75 million.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Bonaventure residents Corine Schultz (left) and Colleen Vignery take part in a lively game of bingo, just one of many activities offered by Gresham's newest senior living facility.
Dec 26, 2016

Facility puts emphasis on living

by Shannon O. Wells
Bonaventure senior-living complex filling up quickly, attracts growing market of seniors.
MCSO - Jeffery L. Sims Jr.
Dec 26, 2016

Man arrested in connection to 2014 murder

by Christopher Keizur
27-year-old Jeffery Lamont Sims Jr. taken into police custody after 2014 murder.
FILE PHOTO - Union Pacific will pay the costs of agencies that responded to the Mosier derailment and subsequent oil fire.
Dec 26, 2016

Railroad's cost for oil train disaster rises

by Zane Sparling
Union Pacific to pick up $7 million tab for agencies that responded.
FILE PHOTO - Local seniors need protection.
Dec 27, 2016

Volunteer advocates needed for care facilities

by Teresa Carson
Ombudsmen to ensure vulnerable seniors are safe in East Multnomah County.
COURTESY PHOTO - Mitchell Point as it appears today, viewed from the southeast.
Dec 26, 2016

ODOT to restore Mitchell Point Crossing with federal funds

by Zane Sparling
Agency may rebuild tunnel once used for historic highway in Columbia River Gorge.
PMG - LOGO
Dec 26, 2016

Oregon tax refunds held until Feb. 15

by Pamplin Media Group
Fraudsters are known to submit fraudulent returns early, trying to go unnoticed among the many early filers requesting legitimate refunds.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Rosa and Tristan Dominguez are thrilled to be living in their own home after several years of sharing space with Rosa's parents.
Dec 26, 2016

Celebrating a new home during the holidays

by Christopher Keizur
Habitat for Humanity provides affordable options for those in need.

Web Link Pamplin.org

Web Link PamplinCollection.org

Web Link Pamplin Entertainment



 

 

 

 

Designed by Pamplin Media Group.