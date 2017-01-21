Brought to you by Karen Sottile, Nature's Pet Market - Pet Grooming & Supplies INSIDER -

When customers arrive at Nature’s Pet Market in Gresham, they’re greeted by the store’s long-haired ambassador, Grace.

The store cat “is the best thing that ever happened to our store,” says shop owner Karen Sottile. “She’s aggressively friendly, like a therapy cat. We have people who come by just to see her.”

Sottile opened Nature’s Pet about 18 months ago, one of a small, locally owned franchise of pet stores that offer natural foods, ethically produced toys and grooming (both self-service and professional).

“Our store concentrates on dog and cats,” says Sottile, a lifetime pet owner whose former career as a jewelry metalsmith presented ethical quandaries and difficulty finding fair-trade gems.

Opening the shop perfectly combined her love of pets with her belief in natural, safe, local and ethically made products.

“My store is somewhat curated,” she said. “Most of the products that are here are because I think they’re good products, something my customers would want.

“Quality ingredients for food are very, very important – but we have to make sure it’s affordable.”

The store has been very well-received.

“People here in Gresham wanted a place nearby” to buy natural food, toys and coats, she said.

Nature’s Pet Gresham added grooming soon after opening, with self-wash stations as well as professional grooming.

“This has been great here,” she said of Gresham. “We’ve had wonderful customers and we love their pets.”

Nature's Pet Market

901 SW Highland Drive, Suite P

Gresham, OR 97080

971-220-1501