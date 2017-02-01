Up, up and away

Up, up and away

Troutdale native launches charter flight business to highlight Columbia Gorge.

Degrees of success: Gresham-area graduation rates hover above state average

Degrees of success: Gresham-area graduation rates hover above state average

Gresham Degrees: March toward graduation begins in kindergarten, administrators say.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office promotes 15, hires 8

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office promotes 15, hires 8

Sheriff Michael Reese promoted 15 members of the agency, including 10 sergeants and five...

Spectators - start your engines

Spectators - start your engines

The 2017 Portland International Auto Show rolls out beginning Thursday.

Gresham's Latest News

OUTLOOK PHOTO - The Rockwood Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
January 31, 2017

Despite rumors, no ICE agents at Rockwood Courthouse

by Zane Sparling
But 5 arrested by immigration officials near Multnomah Courthouse in January.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER KEIZUR - From left to right: Judy Alley, SnowCap; Cathe Weiss, My Fathers House; Andy Miller, Human Solutions; and Jan Weston, Weston KIA.
January 31, 2017

Weston KIA makes donation at critical time for three nonprofits

by Christopher Keizur
Human Solutions, SnowCap Community Charities, My Father's House all receive $15,000
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Gerald Lee Beagle was caught on camera.
January 31, 2017

Sex offender investigated after allegedly photographing children

by Christopher Keizur
Mother confronts Gerald Lee Beagle at Goodwill store in Gresham.


KOIN 6 PHOTO - Micah Rhodes, center, stands at a podium with Police Chief Mike Marshman and former Portland Mayor Charlie Hales.
January 31, 2017

Protest organizer charged with sex abuse

by Pamplin Media Group
Micah Isaiah Rhodes, 23, was charged with four counts of second-degree sex abuse, a felony, on Monday, Jan. 30.
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - The view from the cockpit of a Cessna 182 flying through the Columbia River Gorge with Troutdale native Corey Rust at the stick.
January 31, 2017

VIDEO: Troutdale company gives unique Gorge view

by Pamplin Media Group
Envi Adventures will offer flights over the Gorge, Mt. Hood and other popular locations
MCSO PHOTO - Thomas Gerald Peacock
January 30, 2017

Springwater rapist gets 20 years

by Christopher Keizur
DNA evidence and testimony from the woman linked Peacock to the attack.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - 5th Street Cottages will follow the 'pocket neighborhood' concept, which situate homes around a central courtyard.
January 30, 2017

Developer plans to bring 'pocket neighborhood' downtown

by Christopher Keizur
5th Street Cottages to feature eight homes around central courtyard
OUTLOOK PHOTO - The 162nd Avenue and Burnside Street MAX stop.
January 26, 2017

Police investigate link between armed home invasion, homicide

by Zane Sparling
Burnside Street robbers nab belated Christmas gifts from Gresham family.
FILE PHOTO - Our road crews are hard at work!
January 30, 2017

NEWS BRIEFS: Report potholes to Gresham road crews

by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Gresham officer thanked for going above, beyond after felon's arrest.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Janine Gladfelter
January 30, 2017

New Gresham City Councilor ready to work collaboratively with peers

by Christopher Keizur
Janine Gladfelter, a 14-year-resident, fills open position on Gresham City Council
COURTESY PHOTO - A Fairview PD badge.
January 30, 2017

Fairview police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Charles Crowder served as general manager of Minuteman Press of Gresham before buying the franchise from Debbie and David Hushbeck in lae 2016. He took over daily operations of the business in early January.
January 30, 2017

New Minuteman Press owner benefits from previous role

by Shannon O. Wells
Charles Crowder takes over 10-year-old Gresham business from Hushbeck family.
FILE PHOTO - A blanket of snow covers Dexter McCarty Middle School earlier this month.
January 30, 2017

State gives schools a break on snow days

by Teresa Carson
Districts mull how to add class time after closures, Gresham likely will add five days in June.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Michelle Stumbo and her second-grade son Carter Stumbo have some math fun at Hogan Cedars Elementary School.
January 30, 2017

Hogan Cedars Elementary runs the numbers

by Teresa Carson
Families gather at school for math night fun at Hogan elementary.
FILE PHOTO - Local kids at school.
January 31, 2017

LEARNING LOG: School boards advocate in Washington, D.C.

by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Jasmine Teeny named Great Young Citizen, Teens make 'cupfakes' at Troutdale Library
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO: CARLOS NORIEGA - Warner Allen, former president of the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce, accepts his Honoree Award at the chamber's Business Excellence Awards Luncheon on Wednesday at Greater Gresham Baptist Church.
January 27, 2017

Gresham chamber celebrates business excellence at awards event

by Shannon O. Wells
Former Gresham chamber president Warner Allen receives Honoree Award at ceremony.
FILE PHOTO: ZANE SPARLING - City Councilor Rich Allen sits at the dais in the Troutdale Council Chamber.
January 27, 2017

City votes to protect one of its own

by Zane Sparling
Council crafts policy to pick up tab for official's legal woes.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Sebastian Dirringer of Cornforth Consulting examines core samples taken from the levee, while Raymundo Dimas-Barerra and Roberto Schroeder of WEstern States Soil Conservation Inc. prepare a boring machine using the massive bits laying on the ground.
January 27, 2017

Columbia levee inspections to affect Marine Drive traffic

by Zane Sparling
Drillers test soil, slope stability on flood protection system in East County.
KOIN 6 PHOTO - Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis
January 27, 2017

Local nonprofit Family of Friends receives $25,000 national grant

by Christopher Keizur
Award will help fund mentors for at-risk children in Gresham.
CITY OF GRESHAM PHOTO - Gresham City Council
January 27, 2017

NEWS BRIEFS: Janine Gladfelter joins Gresham City Council

by Christopher Keizur
What's Inside: Plant seedlings on delta with Friends of Trees
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Steve Queen, who founded the Mt. Hood Chapter, shared photos and stories from his most recent through-hike of the Pacific Crest Trail.
January 27, 2017

Volunteers honored for work on the Pacific Crest Trail

by Christopher Keizur
Members put in 18,070 hours maintaining the longest contiguous trail in the country.
FILE PHOTO - Water flushing in Gresham.
January 27, 2017

Gresham begins annual water-system flushing

by Pamplin Media Group
The city of Gresham began its annual water quality and system maintenance flushing program Wednesday, Jan. 25.
COURTESY PHOTO - Paul Kreider
January 27, 2017

LEARNING LOG: Former MHCC president dies

by Teresa Carson
What's Inside: Open School leader Mason resigns, Create hair clips.
OUTLOOK PHOTO - The Mt. Hood Community College Sustainability Committee hosted the GREAT Businesses Green Coffee Hour, sharing all the eco-friendly strides that have been made on campus.
January 27, 2017

Mt. Hood college makes GREAT strides towards sustainability

by Christopher Keizur
'Like any institution we use a lot of supplies. We try to use recycled papers and green cleaners.'
FILE PHOTO - Gresham firefighters walk by an apartment engulfed in flames as they battled the two-alarm blaze Monday, Sept. 15, at Golfside Apartments, 1999 N.E. Division St in 2014.
January 27, 2017

Gresham takes deeper look at quick response program

by Quinton Smith
13-month trial ends, Gresham officials will study data, make improvements.
FILE PHOTO - First responders in 2014.
January 27, 2017

City looks at mental health issues

by Quinton Smith
'People aren't just calling (911) because their house is on fire.'
OUTLOOK PHOTO - Rep. Chris Gorsek currently teaches intro to criminal investigations, intro to criminal justice, intro to world geography and law enforcement in a diverse society at Mt. Hood Community College.
January 27, 2017

Rep. Chris Gorsek: Empowering constituents

by Zane Sparling
Gresham lawmaker speaks on housing bill, state's funding shortfall
FILE PHOTO - Oregon States students love to hit the books!
January 27, 2017

Local students earn spot on OSU Honor Roll

by Pamplin Media Group
To qualify for the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
COURTESY SCHOOL DISTRICT - Springwater Trail High School.
January 23, 2017

UPDATE: Springwater Trail HS reopens Tuesday

by Teresa Carson
The Gresham-Barlow School District could not determine the source of the smell that closed the school Monday
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - An estimated 70,000 to 100,000 people from throughout the metro area gather Saturday at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland for the Portland Women's March. The march — a reaction to the election of President Donald Trump — took place without a single arrest, in contrast to an anti-Trump protest that took
January 23, 2017

Strength in numbers: Gresham-area residents among throng at women's rights march

by Teresa Carson
March: Optimistic, festive atmosphere abounds at event on Saturday in Portland.
OUTLOOK PHOTO - Don't Shoot Portland organized a protest Friday, Jan. 20, in Gresham to rally against the inaugurtion of President Donald Trump.
January 23, 2017

'Don't Shoot' activists gather in Rockwood

by Christopher Keizur
Activists oppose Trump presidency with protest in East Multnomah County on Friday.
POLICE PHOTO - Brooke Rachelle Bearman, 18
January 23, 2017

Two arrested for string of burglaries

by Christopher Keizur
Crimes occured in Gresham, Beaverton retirement homes on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
KOIN 6 PHOTO - The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
January 23, 2017

Gresham police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
FILE PHOTO - The Troutdale Airport was built in 1939 and supports over 250 jobs and $6 million in yearly revenue.
January 23, 2017

Forest Service to sell Troutdale Airport facility

by Zane Sparling
Agency hasn't based water tankers at Port of Portland airfield for years.
MCSO PHOTO - David Julian Sanchez, 19
January 23, 2017

Man arrested for firing gun on property

by Pamplin Media Group
David Julian Sanchez, 19, was taken into custody without incident.

SUBMITTED PHOTO - Michael Hill
Jan 23, 2017

Michael Hill brought art, smiles to the community

by Christopher Keizur
In Memory of Michael Hill, who died Saturday, Jan. 14 at the age of 74.
FILE PHOTO - Jim Schlachter
Jan 23, 2017

LEARNING LOG: Schlachter reveals high school plans

by Teresa Carson
What's Inside: Open School leader resigns, make a Valentine decoupage box
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Greshan City Hall MAX station improvements will include safety and security upgrades, maintenance improvements and improved customer information.
Jan 23, 2017

TriMet renovations begin on Gresham City Hall Station

by Christopher Keizur
MAX trains will serve stop until late February, 2017 closure.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - An anti-Trump demonstrator approaches police lines on the Burnside Bridge Friday during the Rise Up and Resist Facism protest in Portland.
Jan 23, 2017

VIDEO: Police use tear gas, flash bangs to clear protest

by Pamplin Media Group
Inauguration Day protest fills city streets, draws vigorous police response
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Police decked out in riot gear march down Broadway Street in downtown Portland Friday night following protests against the inaugaration of Donald Trump as President. An estimated 10,000 or more people took part in the protest.
Jan 21, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Anti-Trump protesters take to Portland streets

by Pamplin Media Group
Up to 10,000 protesters take to the streets Friday on Inauguration Day
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Portland Women's March participants take to downtown streets Saturday in protest of the election of President Donald Trump.
Jan 21, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Portland Women's March draws tens of thousands

by Pamplin Media Group
The Portland Women's March Saturday drew tens of thousands of protesters to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: TERESA CARSON - Student protesters chanted slogans after walking out of Gresham High School Friday afternoon following the inauguration of Donald Trump as president.
Jan 20, 2017

Gresham High students march to protest Trump

by Teresa Carson
Students chant 'Love trumps hate' and other slogans in post-inauguration demonstration
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO: MULTNOMAH COUNTY SHERRIFS OFFICE - Chad Cameron Camp, 26, Gresham
Jan 20, 2017

Gresham groper pleads guilty

by Christopher Keizur
Chad Cameron Camp, who was accused of groping a 13-year-old girl in June while on a flight from Dallas to Portland, pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 19
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Eddie Wallace
Jan 20, 2017

Police investigate homicide in Gresham

by Pamplin Media Group
UPDATE: Police seeking public help in finding suspect by offering cash rewards for information through Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
FILE PHOTO - Metro
Jan 19, 2017

Projected cost to keep trail safe? $1 million

by Zane Sparling
Gresham halts work on trail linking Troutdale to Springwater Corridor.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: CHRIS KEIZUR - City of Gresham public works employees prepare to plow a street following the winter storm that dumped a foot of snow on the metro area.
Jan 19, 2017

Clearing the way

by Christopher Keizur
Local road crews worked around the clock to keep roads safe during latest weather event
TRIBUNE PHOTO: DIEGO DIAZ - Women demonstrated Dec. 3 in downtown Portland during the Portland Women March Against Hate. This Saturday, tens of thousands from around the region are expected at the Women's March on Portland.
Jan 17, 2017

Behind the scenes, Women's March on Portland wrestles with…

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Modern American Discourse: Race, feminism and an urban hostile takeover
GUSTAFSON
Jan 19, 2017

Eight make final cut for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Appointee will complete two years in Position 5, but would have to run in 2018.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: TERESA CARSON - Corbett Middle School before the storm.
Jan 19, 2017

Storms make a mess of Corbett schools

by Teresa Carson
Frozen pipe and leaky roofs keep schools closed on Thursday
FILE PHOTO - A lamprey ladder at Bonneville Dam snakes its way over the powerhouse.
Jan 19, 2017

Winter storms cause spike in power usage

by Pamplin Media Group
January's power surge equivalent to 1.6 million new homes in Pacific Northwest.
FILE PHOTO - Gresham police officers arrested 11 drivers during enhanced DUII patrols from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.
Jan 19, 2017

Gresham officers conduct extra patrols

by Christopher Keizur
Driving intoxicated, cell phone use to be targeted during sting
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Gresham City Council approved increases to utility fees in order to match inflation and support an extensive road repair program that will begin this summer.
Jan 20, 2017

Utility fee increase will pay for road repairs, City Council…

by Christopher Keizur
Gresham's new five year plan to begin Jan. 1, 2018.
CONTRIBUTED - Wayne Stone has been working in his family's business of logging since he was a teen.
Jan 19, 2017

Local logger honored with regional award

by Brittany Allen
Wayne Stone named Oregon forestry department Operator of the Year
COURTESY PHOTO - Brianna R. Judge, 23
Jan 19, 2017

NEWS BRIEFS: Clatsop County authorities seek missing 23-year-old

by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Submit now! Applications open for Gresham Arts Festival
COURTESY PHOTO - Gresham crews dechlorinate the water prior to flushing.
Jan 19, 2017

Water flushing begins in Gresham

by Pamplin Media Group
Annual water flushing program begins on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Gresham
FILE PHOTO - The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
Jan 17, 2017

Fairview police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
OPB - H. B. Lee Middle School
Jan 19, 2017

LEARNING LOG: H.B. Lee school has small flood

by Teresa Carson
What's Inside: Reynolds recognizes black history, Centennial board vows to support students.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: PETER WONG - U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden told a town hall meeting Sunday, Jan. 15, at Hillsboro Civic Center, that he planned to work where he could with the new Trump administration. Seated at rear left is Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway, who is keeping tabs on ticket holders waiting to ask questions.
Jan 20, 2017

Wyden: Cooperation, challenges must go hand in hand

by Peter Wong
Oregon Democrat will press for progress on transportation funding, health care, but push back against Trump, GOP on other issues.
FILE PHOTO - Democrat Brad Avakian, center, speaks while Republican Dennis Richardson listens at a business-sponsored forum on Sept. 29, 2016.
Jan 19, 2017

Two proposals take aim at reducing PERS liabilities

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Work group says Legislature needs to address the system's $22 billion unfunded liability.
PLANNED PARENTHOOD ADVOCATES OF OREGON - A demonstration sign by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon
Jan 19, 2017

Bill expands insurance mandate to cover abortions, other services

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
'All Oregonians need access to full reproductive health coverage for families to thrive, for a healthier state and for a stronger economy.'

