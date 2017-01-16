January 12, 2017
by Teresa Carson
Snow hangs around and gives students another day off, other agencies also closed
January 12, 2017
by Zane Sparling
Neighbors vow to resist Springwater Corridor extension linking Gresham and Troutdale.
January 12, 2017
by Brittany Allen
MLK is likely to bring rain, but be followed by warmer temperatures.
January 12, 2017
by Teresa Carson
Gresham-Barlow has been out seven days district-wide as of Thursday, Jan. 12, and anything over two days will have to be made up.
January 11, 2017
by The Outlook
School districts and agencies will be closed again Thursday due to heavy snow
January 12, 2017
by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Calls on lawmakers for unity in tackling $1.7 billion revenue shortfall.
January 12, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Police arrested Bailey Reed Jones, 16, on Dec. 29, according to court documents.
January 13, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Founder of People for Parks helped create Red Sunset Park.
January 12, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
January 06, 2017
by Zane Sparling
Division Street facility home base of 125 citizen soldiers in National Guard.
January 12, 2017
by Peter Wong
Oregon Bar hosts session to hear both sides of debate on Dec. 22.
January 13, 2017
by Brittany Allen
Among the 77 applicants for the vacant Clackamas County Commission position 5 seat is Sandy's own mayor, Bill King.
January 12, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Help tend to Nadaka Nature Park, Red Cross helps Gresham family after fire
January 12, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Harry's Mother East center offers services to fulfill youth and family needs.
January 12, 2017
by Teresa Carson
What's Inside: Hear stories from Africa at Troutdale Library on Jan. 14.
January 12, 2017
by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
$1.8 billion budget shortfall, unfunded PERS among issues to be debated.
January 11, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Here is a photo gallery of what we found out there.
January 10, 2017
by Peter Wong
Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.
January 09, 2017
by Zane Sparling
Republican Secretary of State to 'close loop' with previous administration
January 08, 2017
by The Outlook
East Multnomah County schools and MHCC are closed Monday, Jan. 9, other agencies closed, delayed
January 09, 2017
by Teresa Carson
May is a big election year for East County school board seats.
January 09, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Agenda will provide guidance on life quality, safety through 2017.
January 09, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Family believes Taurus Robinson may be in the Bend-Redmond area
January 09, 2017
by Zane Sparling
Troutdale City leaders promise end to divisions at swearing-in ceremony.
January 09, 2017
by The Outlook
Senator Monnes Anderson will focus on improving health care for all Oregonians.
January 09, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Event geared toward kids without homes and at risk of school failure.
January 09, 2017
by Teresa Carson
What's Inside: Listen to STEAM story time, Celebrate Slavic New Year
January 09, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
What's inside: Man sitting on MAX rail struck, critically injured
January 09, 2017
by Shannon O. Wells
More Food News: Original Roadhouse to reopen after extensive remodeling
January 06, 2017
by Rob Cullivan
Human Solutions, My Father's House, SnowCap take hit due to winter weather.
January 06, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Gresham City Councilor Lori Stegmann transitions to District 4 position.
January 06, 2017
by Brittany Allen
Survey shows Mount Hood snowpack above average in water content.
January 06, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the Gresham area that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, until 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
January 06, 2017
by Teresa Carson
District will use $291.2 million voters OK'd for upgrades.
January 06, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Warming centers need cold-weather gear, Mediation training planned.
Jan 06, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Let's Celebrate: Kirk French chosen as Gresham Council President on Tuesday.
Jan 06, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Gresham police were called to Red Sunset Park on reports of a shooting.
Jan 06, 2017
by Zane Sparling
Builder plans 1,500 feet of wooded berm to ease concerns.
Jan 06, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Oregonians were willing to spend more in 2016, OLCC reports.
Jan 06, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
A recent cold snap has brought little precipitiation, but the sub-freezing temperatures have created a beautiful world of ice.
Jan 05, 2017
by Zane Sparling
No injuries reported after structure fires in Troutdale, Wood Village.
Jan 05, 2017
by The Outlook
Gresham police officers took a man into custody on Thursday morning after he spent the night barricaded inside an apartment with a baby.
Jan 04, 2017
by The Outlook
Gresham High School, Highland Elementary School and Deep Creek-Damascus K-8 are closed Wednesday, Jan 4.
Jan 04, 2017
by Shasta Kearns Moore
Portland Community College board chair Gene Pitts has resigned over the board's decision to become a 'sanctuary campus.'
Jan 02, 2017
by Teresa Carson
Local service clubs try new approaches to expand, diversify and youth-ify membership.
Jan 02, 2017
by Nick Budnick
Did Oregon's political left miss big chance for revenue reform?
Jan 02, 2017
by Zane Sparling
Collision between car, MAX train left 18-year-old dead in '98
Jan 02, 2017
by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The Oregon Transportation Commission has recommended boosting transportation spending by $574 million a year.
Jan 02, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
BFit Gyms to open Gresham Town Fair location, joins Chamber.
Jan 02, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Fines will cover cost for about 5 to 7 percent of the $300 million courthouse.
Jan 03, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department.
Jan 02, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
The Oregon Lottery began selling tickets in 1985, and has since earned more than $11 billion.
Jan 02, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Together, they gave toys, clothes and gift cards - enough to fill up two patrol cars for the family in need.
Jan 02, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Beloved public servant of Multnomah County Sheriff's Office dies at 95.
Jan 02, 2017
by Peter Wong
Portland senator steps down but will continue her advocacy after retirement.
Jan 02, 2017
by Peter Wong
The pay is almost $90,000 a year. Will you apply?
Jan 02, 2017
by Nick Budnick
Mayor Wheeler, Multnomah County Sheriff tout benefits of joining forces
Jan 01, 2017
by Jim Redden
Regional officials say if you need help, call 211 to find the shelter closest to you.
Jan 01, 2017
by Jim Redden
Victim not immediately identified. According to the Gresham Police Department, the incident took place near Southeast 190th Drive and Southeast Division Street.
Jan 01, 2017
by KOIN 6 News
Although the driver was cited for DUII, her name was not being released because she's a minor.