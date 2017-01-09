January 08, 2017
by The Outlook
East Multnomah County schools and MHCC are closed Monday, Jan. 9, other agencies closed, delayed
January 06, 2017
by Rob Cullivan
Human Solutions, My Father's House, SnowCap take hit due to winter weather.
January 06, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Gresham City Councilor Lori Stegmann transitions to District 4 position.
January 06, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the Gresham area that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, until 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
January 06, 2017
by Brittany Allen
Survey shows Mount Hood snowpack above average in water content.
January 06, 2017
by Teresa Carson
District will use $291.2 million voters OK'd for upgrades.
January 06, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Warming centers need cold-weather gear, Mediation training planned.
January 06, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Let's Celebrate: Kirk French chosen as Gresham Council President on Tuesday.
January 06, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Gresham police were called to Red Sunset Park on reports of a shooting.
January 06, 2017
by Zane Sparling
Builder plans 1,500 feet of wooded berm to ease concerns.
January 06, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Oregonians were willing to spend more in 2016, OLCC reports.
January 06, 2017
by Zane Sparling
Division Street facility home base of 125 citizen soldiers in National Guard.
January 06, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
A recent cold snap has brought little precipitiation, but the sub-freezing temperatures have created a beautiful world of ice.
January 05, 2017
by Zane Sparling
No injuries reported after structure fires in Troutdale, Wood Village.
January 05, 2017
by The Outlook
Gresham police officers took a man into custody on Thursday morning after he spent the night barricaded inside an apartment with a baby.
January 04, 2017
by The Outlook
Gresham High School, Highland Elementary School and Deep Creek-Damascus K-8 are closed Wednesday, Jan 4.
January 04, 2017
by Shasta Kearns Moore
Portland Community College board chair Gene Pitts has resigned over the board's decision to become a 'sanctuary campus.'
January 02, 2017
by Nick Budnick
Did Oregon's political left miss big chance for revenue reform?
January 02, 2017
by Zane Sparling
Collision between car, MAX train left 18-year-old dead in '98
January 02, 2017
by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The Oregon Transportation Commission has recommended boosting transportation spending by $574 million a year.
January 02, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
BFit Gyms to open Gresham Town Fair location, joins Chamber.
January 02, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Fines will cover cost for about 5 to 7 percent of the $300 million courthouse.
January 03, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department.
January 02, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
The Oregon Lottery began selling tickets in 1985, and has since earned more than $11 billion.
January 02, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Together, they gave toys, clothes and gift cards - enough to fill up two patrol cars for the family in need.
January 02, 2017
by Christopher Keizur
Beloved public servant of Multnomah County Sheriff's Office dies at 95.
January 02, 2017
by Peter Wong
Portland senator steps down but will continue her advocacy after retirement.
January 02, 2017
by Peter Wong
The pay is almost $90,000 a year. Will you apply?
January 02, 2017
by Nick Budnick
Mayor Wheeler, Multnomah County Sheriff tout benefits of joining forces
January 01, 2017
by Jim Redden
Regional officials say if you need help, call 211 to find the shelter closest to you.
January 01, 2017
by Jim Redden
Victim not immediately identified. According to the Gresham Police Department, the incident took place near Southeast 190th Drive and Southeast Division Street.
January 01, 2017
by KOIN 6 News
Although the driver was cited for DUII, her name was not being released because she's a minor.
December 30, 2016
by Quinton Smith
A round-up of murders that occured in Gresham and East Multnomah County.
December 30, 2016
by Teresa Carson
Plans to improve academic and social supports at school where nearly half are learning English.
December 30, 2016
by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
'Mr. Iparraguirre's placement on administrative leave was a blatant act of retaliation for whistleblowing by former Director Roberts.'
Dec 30, 2016
by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The Oregon Emergency Board approved more than $2 million for about 53,000 tests for lead in school water supplies.
Dec 30, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Lisle 'Bill' Meloy inspired readers with his passion to create.
Dec 30, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
Jan. 19 workshop will discuss best route for six-mile path.
Dec 30, 2016
by Teresa Carson
Native species will improve watershed along Gresham's Chastain Creek, but volunteers are needed.
Dec 30, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
After a night of caroling, tragedy strikes on Mt. Scott.
Dec 30, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
Changes will bring better traveler flow, security to Portland International Airport.
Dec 30, 2016
by Geoff Pursinger
Few details available in murder that left Beaverton woman dead, North Plains trooper in critical condition.
Dec 30, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
Dec 30, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
Still wondering what to do with all the extra ribbons, bows and wrapping paper lying around after the holiday?
Dec 30, 2016
by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Republicans say proposal would undercut secretary of state's watchdog role.
Dec 30, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
What's inside: Free fare during New Year's Eve on MAX, bus lines.
Dec 30, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Back-up device can be used during emergencies, events by Corbett citizen patrol.
Dec 29, 2016
by Brittany Allen
Clackamas County hopes to use national event to keep roads safer during holiday
Dec 29, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
The candidate for Clackamas County Commission position 5 in 2014, filed an application to complete the unexpired term of Commissioner Jim Bernard Wednesday, Dec. 28, after Bernard decided to…
Dec 26, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Newspaper commentary not part of official job duties, insurer rules.
Dec 26, 2016
by Teresa Carson
School Board reassures students of safe and welcoming schools in Gresham.
Dec 26, 2016
by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Membership includes most ever people of color, gays, women ever.
Dec 26, 2016
by Teresa Carson
Board discusses asking community for $51 to $75 million.
Dec 26, 2016
by Shannon O. Wells
Bonaventure senior-living complex filling up quickly, attracts growing market of seniors.
Dec 26, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
27-year-old Jeffery Lamont Sims Jr. taken into police custody after 2014 murder.
Dec 26, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Union Pacific to pick up $7 million tab for agencies that responded.
Dec 27, 2016
by Teresa Carson
Ombudsmen to ensure vulnerable seniors are safe in East Multnomah County.
Dec 26, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Agency may rebuild tunnel once used for historic highway in Columbia River Gorge.
Dec 26, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
Fraudsters are known to submit fraudulent returns early, trying to go unnoticed among the many early filers requesting legitimate refunds.
Dec 26, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
Habitat for Humanity provides affordable options for those in need.