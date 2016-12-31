Brought to you by Dan Schofield, Weston Kia - Automotive INSIDER -

With the Portland International Auto Show coming Jan. 26-29 at the Oregon Convention Center, Weston Kia is gearing up to show off what’s new, cool, green and awesome from this year’s Kia lineup.

Denny Joseph, product specialist with Weston, says there’s a lot of excitement about the brand-new Optima Plug-In Hybrid, a four-door available as Hybrid Premium and Hybrid EX.

The Optima Plug-In Hybrid “has a lot of safety features and gets about 50 mpg,” says Joseph. Both are fully parallel hybrid systems with 192 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque.

Meanwhile, the extremely popular Kia Soul makes a power move as the new Turbo Soul in 2017, with a 1.6-liter, turbocharged Inline 4 engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with fuel economy of 26 city/31 hwy/28 combined mpg.

“There’s a totally new design on the Kia Cadenza,” says Joseph, “with elegant European styling.”

Later in 2017, expect a new SUV/crossover called the Kia Niro.

Look for the Smart Trunk, a feature that opens the trunk or tailgate by sensing you are behind it. The key fob in your pocket lets the car know you’re balancing a heavy load and need help!

Kia is coming off a great year, said Joseph. JD Power ranked Kia No. 1 for initial quality and the fewest repairs needed of any manufacturer, stripping Porsche of the prize.

