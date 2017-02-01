Gresham's Latest News
January 31, 2017
Despite rumors, no ICE agents at Rockwood Courthouse
But 5 arrested by immigration officials near Multnomah Courthouse in January.
January 31, 2017
Weston KIA makes donation at critical time for three nonprofits
Human Solutions, SnowCap Community Charities, My Father's House all receive $15,000
January 31, 2017
Sex offender investigated after allegedly photographing children
Mother confronts Gerald Lee Beagle at Goodwill store in Gresham.
January 31, 2017
Protest organizer charged with sex abuse
Micah Isaiah Rhodes, 23, was charged with four counts of second-degree sex abuse, a felony, on Monday, Jan. 30.
January 31, 2017
VIDEO: Troutdale company gives unique Gorge view
Envi Adventures will offer flights over the Gorge, Mt. Hood and other popular locations
January 30, 2017
Springwater rapist gets 20 years
DNA evidence and testimony from the woman linked Peacock to the attack.
January 30, 2017
Developer plans to bring 'pocket neighborhood' downtown
5th Street Cottages to feature eight homes around central courtyard
January 26, 2017
Police investigate link between armed home invasion, homicide
Burnside Street robbers nab belated Christmas gifts from Gresham family.
January 30, 2017
NEWS BRIEFS: Report potholes to Gresham road crews
What's Inside: Gresham officer thanked for going above, beyond after felon's arrest.
January 30, 2017
New Gresham City Councilor ready to work collaboratively with peers
Janine Gladfelter, a 14-year-resident, fills open position on Gresham City Council
January 30, 2017
Fairview police log
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
January 30, 2017
New Minuteman Press owner benefits from previous role
Charles Crowder takes over 10-year-old Gresham business from Hushbeck family.
January 30, 2017
State gives schools a break on snow days
Districts mull how to add class time after closures, Gresham likely will add five days in June.
January 30, 2017
Hogan Cedars Elementary runs the numbers
Families gather at school for math night fun at Hogan elementary.
January 31, 2017
LEARNING LOG: School boards advocate in Washington, D.C.
What's Inside: Jasmine Teeny named Great Young Citizen, Teens make 'cupfakes' at Troutdale Library
January 27, 2017
Gresham chamber celebrates business excellence at awards event
Former Gresham chamber president Warner Allen receives Honoree Award at ceremony.
January 27, 2017
City votes to protect one of its own
Council crafts policy to pick up tab for official's legal woes.
January 27, 2017
Columbia levee inspections to affect Marine Drive traffic
Drillers test soil, slope stability on flood protection system in East County.
January 27, 2017
Local nonprofit Family of Friends receives $25,000 national grant
Award will help fund mentors for at-risk children in Gresham.
January 27, 2017
NEWS BRIEFS: Janine Gladfelter joins Gresham City Council
What's Inside: Plant seedlings on delta with Friends of Trees
January 27, 2017
Volunteers honored for work on the Pacific Crest Trail
Members put in 18,070 hours maintaining the longest contiguous trail in the country.
January 27, 2017
Gresham begins annual water-system flushing
The city of Gresham began its annual water quality and system maintenance flushing program Wednesday, Jan. 25.
January 27, 2017
LEARNING LOG: Former MHCC president dies
What's Inside: Open School leader Mason resigns, Create hair clips.
January 27, 2017
Mt. Hood college makes GREAT strides towards sustainability
'Like any institution we use a lot of supplies. We try to use recycled papers and green cleaners.'
January 27, 2017
Gresham takes deeper look at quick response program
13-month trial ends, Gresham officials will study data, make improvements.
January 27, 2017
City looks at mental health issues
'People aren't just calling (911) because their house is on fire.'
January 27, 2017
Rep. Chris Gorsek: Empowering constituents
Gresham lawmaker speaks on housing bill, state's funding shortfall
January 27, 2017
Local students earn spot on OSU Honor Roll
To qualify for the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
January 23, 2017
UPDATE: Springwater Trail HS reopens Tuesday
The Gresham-Barlow School District could not determine the source of the smell that closed the school Monday
January 23, 2017
Strength in numbers: Gresham-area residents among throng at women's rights march
March: Optimistic, festive atmosphere abounds at event on Saturday in Portland.
January 23, 2017
'Don't Shoot' activists gather in Rockwood
Activists oppose Trump presidency with protest in East Multnomah County on Friday.
January 23, 2017
Two arrested for string of burglaries
Crimes occured in Gresham, Beaverton retirement homes on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
January 23, 2017
Gresham police log
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
January 23, 2017
Forest Service to sell Troutdale Airport facility
Agency hasn't based water tankers at Port of Portland airfield for years.
January 23, 2017
Man arrested for firing gun on property
David Julian Sanchez, 19, was taken into custody without incident.
Jan 23, 2017
Michael Hill brought art, smiles to the community
In Memory of Michael Hill, who died Saturday, Jan. 14 at the age of 74.
Jan 23, 2017
LEARNING LOG: Schlachter reveals high school plans
What's Inside: Open School leader resigns, make a Valentine decoupage box
Jan 23, 2017
TriMet renovations begin on Gresham City Hall Station
MAX trains will serve stop until late February, 2017 closure.
Jan 23, 2017
VIDEO: Police use tear gas, flash bangs to clear protest
Inauguration Day protest fills city streets, draws vigorous police response
Jan 21, 2017
SLIDESHOW: Anti-Trump protesters take to Portland streets
Up to 10,000 protesters take to the streets Friday on Inauguration Day
Jan 21, 2017
SLIDESHOW: Portland Women's March draws tens of thousands
The Portland Women's March Saturday drew tens of thousands of protesters to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
Jan 20, 2017
Gresham High students march to protest Trump
Students chant 'Love trumps hate' and other slogans in post-inauguration demonstration
Jan 20, 2017
Gresham groper pleads guilty
Chad Cameron Camp, who was accused of groping a 13-year-old girl in June while on a flight from Dallas to Portland, pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 19
Jan 20, 2017
Police investigate homicide in Gresham
UPDATE: Police seeking public help in finding suspect by offering cash rewards for information through Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
Jan 19, 2017
Projected cost to keep trail safe? $1 million
Gresham halts work on trail linking Troutdale to Springwater Corridor.
Jan 19, 2017
Clearing the way
Local road crews worked around the clock to keep roads safe during latest weather event
Jan 17, 2017
Behind the scenes, Women's March on Portland wrestles with…
Modern American Discourse: Race, feminism and an urban hostile takeover
Jan 19, 2017
Eight make final cut for Clackamas board vacancy
Appointee will complete two years in Position 5, but would have to run in 2018.
Jan 19, 2017
Storms make a mess of Corbett schools
Frozen pipe and leaky roofs keep schools closed on Thursday
Jan 19, 2017
Winter storms cause spike in power usage
January's power surge equivalent to 1.6 million new homes in Pacific Northwest.
Jan 19, 2017
Gresham officers conduct extra patrols
Driving intoxicated, cell phone use to be targeted during sting
Jan 20, 2017
Utility fee increase will pay for road repairs, City Council…
Gresham's new five year plan to begin Jan. 1, 2018.
Jan 19, 2017
Local logger honored with regional award
Wayne Stone named Oregon forestry department Operator of the Year
Jan 19, 2017
NEWS BRIEFS: Clatsop County authorities seek missing 23-year-old
What's Inside: Submit now! Applications open for Gresham Arts Festival
Jan 19, 2017
Water flushing begins in Gresham
Annual water flushing program begins on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Gresham
Jan 17, 2017
Fairview police log
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
Jan 19, 2017
LEARNING LOG: H.B. Lee school has small flood
What's Inside: Reynolds recognizes black history, Centennial board vows to support students.
Jan 20, 2017
Wyden: Cooperation, challenges must go hand in hand
Oregon Democrat will press for progress on transportation funding, health care, but push back against Trump, GOP on other issues.
Jan 19, 2017
Two proposals take aim at reducing PERS liabilities
Work group says Legislature needs to address the system's $22 billion unfunded liability.
Jan 19, 2017
Bill expands insurance mandate to cover abortions, other services
'All Oregonians need access to full reproductive health coverage for families to thrive, for a healthier state and for a stronger economy.'