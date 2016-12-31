December 30, 2016
by Quinton Smith
A round-up of murders that occured in Gresham and East Multnomah County.
December 30, 2016
by Teresa Carson
Plans to improve academic and social supports at school where nearly half are learning English.
December 30, 2016
by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
'Mr. Iparraguirre's placement on administrative leave was a blatant act of retaliation for whistleblowing by former Director Roberts.'
December 30, 2016
by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The Oregon Emergency Board approved more than $2 million for about 53,000 tests for lead in school water supplies.
December 30, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Lisle 'Bill' Meloy inspired readers with his passion to create.
December 30, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
Jan. 19 workshop will discuss best route for six-mile path.
December 30, 2016
by Teresa Carson
Native species will improve watershed along Gresham's Chastain Creek, but volunteers are needed.
December 30, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
After a night of caroling, tragedy strikes on Mt. Scott.
December 30, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
Changes will bring better traveler flow, security to Portland International Airport.
December 30, 2016
by Geoff Pursinger
Few details available in murder that left Beaverton woman dead, North Plains trooper in critical condition.
December 30, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
December 30, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
Still wondering what to do with all the extra ribbons, bows and wrapping paper lying around after the holiday?
December 30, 2016
by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Republicans say proposal would undercut secretary of state's watchdog role.
December 30, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
What's inside: Free fare during New Year's Eve on MAX, bus lines.
December 30, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Back-up device can be used during emergencies, events by Corbett citizen patrol.
December 29, 2016
by Brittany Allen
Clackamas County hopes to use national event to keep roads safer during holiday
December 29, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
The candidate for Clackamas County Commission position 5 in 2014, filed an application to complete the unexpired term of Commissioner Jim Bernard Wednesday, Dec. 28, after Bernard decided to step down.
December 26, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Newspaper commentary not part of official job duties, insurer rules.
December 26, 2016
by Teresa Carson
School Board reassures students of safe and welcoming schools in Gresham.
December 26, 2016
by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Membership includes most ever people of color, gays, women ever.
December 26, 2016
by Teresa Carson
Board discusses asking community for $51 to $75 million.
December 26, 2016
by Shannon O. Wells
Bonaventure senior-living complex filling up quickly, attracts growing market of seniors.
December 26, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
27-year-old Jeffery Lamont Sims Jr. taken into police custody after 2014 murder.
December 26, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Union Pacific to pick up $7 million tab for agencies that responded.
December 27, 2016
by Teresa Carson
Ombudsmen to ensure vulnerable seniors are safe in East Multnomah County.
December 26, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Agency may rebuild tunnel once used for historic highway in Columbia River Gorge.
December 26, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
Fraudsters are known to submit fraudulent returns early, trying to go unnoticed among the many early filers requesting legitimate refunds.
December 26, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
Habitat for Humanity provides affordable options for those in need.
December 26, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
Since the by-appointment adoptions began, the society has found homes for about 140 of the 245 rescued birds.
December 26, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
December 27, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
Hernandez-Duarte began acting strangely, 'licking a steak knife, popping balloons and taking decorations down.'
December 26, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
Findings show less than 1 percent of interactions lead to use of force.
December 22, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Police arrest two Clackamas County juveniles in connection with death at Gresham park.
December 22, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
Gresham police make seven arrests after discovering several individuals hiding in the crawl space.
December 21, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
17-year-old Andy Santana-May was taken into custody with the assistance of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Dec 20, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
The robber resembled the young wizard in J.K. Rowling's novels, and movies made from the books.
Dec 20, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
Stay updated on emergencies by signing up for alerts through Portland's Bureau of Emergency Management.
Dec 20, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
Natural Noble firs and shaped Grand firs are available for $25 per tree.
Dec 19, 2016
by Jim Redden
Benefits of region's booming economy not shared equally, new report states.
Dec 20, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
Nike partnership, $150,000 grant to enhance Stark Street and Southeast 165th complex.
Dec 20, 2016
by Teresa Carson
East County merchants offer extra hours and parties to accommodate customers.
Dec 19, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
A Major Crimes Team investigation based on multiple leads led them to 16-year-old Mason Jay Meeker, a Clackamas County juvenile, who was identified by police as the suspected killer of James…
Dec 20, 2016
by Shannon O. Wells
What's inside: New Gresham fitness center to open soon + Discounts Plus offers wide array of goods.
Dec 20, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
It's a butte! Hill joins Jenne, Grant, Hogan, Gresham buttes on registry.
Dec 19, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Outgoing Troutdale leader hailed for service at festive retirement party.
Dec 19, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
'OHS staff and volunteers have provided top-notch care for these birds over the last six months, and I am thrilled to see that the birds will now get a chance to find forever homes with families…
Dec 19, 2016
by Shasta Kearns Moore
The new position will have a key role in $247 million in bond money.
Dec 19, 2016
by Anne Endicott
Readers brave wicked weather to participate in annual cookie contest.
Dec 19, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
Only those 18 and older can redeem or purchase Scratch-its.
Dec 19, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
Dec 19, 2016
by Christopher Keizur
'Caught red-handed,' 'Seeing red,' 'In the red,' 'Red tape' - all of these phrases are potential inspirations.
Dec 18, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Corbett, Gresham firefighters find adult male dead in attached garage.
Dec 16, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Details emerge on 'Project Piper,' code name for Troutdale Reynolds Industrial Park intitiative.
Dec 16, 2016
by Jim Redden
TriMet chief calls for action to better manage rail system, audit shows some improvements have already begun.
Dec 15, 2016
by Teresa Carson
These East Multnomah County schools and agencies will be closed or have delayed openings Friday
Dec 16, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
If trees are blocking the roadway, call 911. City crews will arrive when able and clear the road.
Dec 16, 2016
by Pamplin Media Group
Portland officers are taking steps to reach out to community groups and leaders to provide reassurance.
Dec 16, 2016
by Zane Sparling
Lake Oswego pastor fufills promise to destroy gun won in Gresham
Dec 16, 2016
by Anne Endicott
The event is part of the lodge's commitment to outreach and support of local military families.
Dec 16, 2016
by Teresa Carson
Mt. Hood Community College president posts letter affirming inclusivity in wake of election.