January 23, 2017
UPDATE: Springwater Trail HS reopens Tuesday
The Gresham-Barlow School District could not determine the source of the smell that closed the school Monday
January 23, 2017
'Don't Shoot' activists gather in Rockwood
Activists oppose Trump presidency with protest in East Multnomah County on Friday.
January 23, 2017
Spectators - start your engines
The 2017 Portland International Auto Show rolls out beginning Thursday.
January 23, 2017
Two arrested for string of burglaries
Crimes occured in Gresham, Beaverton retirement homes on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
January 23, 2017
Gresham police log
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
January 23, 2017
Forest Service to sell Troutdale Airport facility
Agency hasn't based water tankers at Port of Portland airfield for years.
January 23, 2017
Man arrested for firing gun on property
David Julian Sanchez, 19, was taken into custody without incident.
January 23, 2017
Michael Hill brought art, smiles to the community
In Memory of Michael Hill, who died Saturday, Jan. 14 at the age of 74.
January 23, 2017
LEARNING LOG: Schlachter reveals high school plans
What's Inside: Open School leader resigns, make a Valentine decoupage box
January 23, 2017
TriMet renovations begin on Gresham City Hall Station
MAX trains will serve stop until late February, 2017 closure.
January 23, 2017
VIDEO: Police use tear gas, flash bangs to clear protest
Inauguration Day protest fills city streets, draws vigorous police response
January 21, 2017
SLIDESHOW: Anti-Trump protesters take to Portland streets
Up to 10,000 protesters take to the streets Friday on Inauguration Day
January 21, 2017
SLIDESHOW: Portland Women's March draws tens of thousands
The Portland Women's March Saturday drew tens of thousands of protesters to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
January 20, 2017
Gresham High students march to protest Trump
Students chant 'Love trumps hate' and other slogans in post-inauguration demonstration
January 20, 2017
Gresham groper pleads guilty
Chad Cameron Camp, who was accused of groping a 13-year-old girl in June while on a flight from Dallas to Portland, pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 19
January 20, 2017
Police investigate homicide in Gresham
UPDATE: Police seeking public help in finding suspect by offering cash rewards for information through Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
January 19, 2017
Projected cost to keep trail safe? $1 million
Gresham halts work on trail linking Troutdale to Springwater Corridor.
January 19, 2017
Eight make final cut for Clackamas board vacancy
Appointee will complete two years in Position 5, but would have to run in 2018.
January 19, 2017
Storms make a mess of Corbett schools
Frozen pipe and leaky roofs keep schools closed on Thursday
January 19, 2017
Winter storms cause spike in power usage
January's power surge equivalent to 1.6 million new homes in Pacific Northwest.
January 19, 2017
Gresham officers conduct extra patrols
Driving intoxicated, cell phone use to be targeted during sting
January 20, 2017
Utility fee increase will pay for road repairs, City Council decides
Gresham's new five year plan to begin Jan. 1, 2018.
January 19, 2017
Local logger honored with regional award
Wayne Stone named Oregon forestry department Operator of the Year
January 19, 2017
NEWS BRIEFS: Clatsop County authorities seek missing 23-year-old
What's Inside: Submit now! Applications open for Gresham Arts Festival
January 19, 2017
Water flushing begins in Gresham
Annual water flushing program begins on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Gresham
January 17, 2017
Fairview police log
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
January 19, 2017
LEARNING LOG: H.B. Lee school has small flood
What's Inside: Reynolds recognizes black history, Centennial board vows to support students.
January 20, 2017
Wyden: Cooperation, challenges must go hand in hand
Oregon Democrat will press for progress on transportation funding, health care, but push back against Trump, GOP on other issues.
January 19, 2017
Two proposals take aim at reducing PERS liabilities
Work group says Legislature needs to address the system's $22 billion unfunded liability.
January 19, 2017
Bill expands insurance mandate to cover abortions, other services
'All Oregonians need access to full reproductive health coverage for families to thrive, for a healthier state and for a stronger economy.'
January 18, 2017
Corbett schools closed, others on snow routes
Most students are back to school today, some buses on snow routes.
January 16, 2017
Schools and agencies closed Tuesday, Jan. 17
Nasty weather once again closes schools in East Multnomah County
January 16, 2017
Activists aim to reclaim MLKing's legacy
MLK marchers decry police brutality, racism, urge resistance to Trump.
January 16, 2017
Going by the code
Gresham's code compliance enforcement team seeks to improve neighborhood livability.
January 16, 2017
Former councilor asks city to deny Allen's legal fees
Troutdale city councilor faces $250,000 suit from Yoshida Group development firm.
Jan 16, 2017
Car plunges off icy road, down embankment
Gresham Fire has been unusually busy due to lingering snow and ice
Jan 16, 2017
Generosity defined life of local car dealer
Estacada resident Jim Weston, 78, remembered for business success, humble giving.
Jan 16, 2017
E-books big hit in Gresham schools
Readers checked out more than 44,000 electronic books at Gresham-Barlow.
Jan 16, 2017
Fairview police log
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
Jan 16, 2017
Gresham council looks at 2017 federal, state and regional…
Transit fixes, rent hikes, evictions among topics addressed by Gresham City Council.
Jan 16, 2017
LEARNING LOG: Centennial mulls extending year
What's Inside: Tweens learn origami, teens can learn to code with robots
Jan 16, 2017
NEWS BRIEFS: Firefighters respond to Gresham blaze
What's Inside: Groups needed to support Main City Park in Gresham.
Jan 16, 2017
Mock funeral arrangements day scheduled at MHCC
Program to help people practice planning for final resting place.
Jan 12, 2017
Friday, Jan. 13 snow closures
Snow hangs around and gives students another day off, other agencies also closed
Jan 12, 2017
A sunnier weekend to move into a warmer week
MLK is likely to bring rain, but be followed by warmer temperatures.
Jan 12, 2017
Schools ponder how to make up snow days
Gresham-Barlow has been out seven days district-wide as of Thursday, Jan. 12, and anything over two days will have to be made up.
Jan 12, 2017
Bemis joins opposition to Troutdale Trail
Neighbors vow to resist Springwater Corridor extension linking Gresham and Troutdale.
Jan 11, 2017
UPDATE: Closures announced for Thursday, Jan. 12
School districts and agencies will be closed again Thursday due to heavy snow
Jan 12, 2017
Brown takes oath as Oregon's elected governor
Calls on lawmakers for unity in tackling $1.7 billion revenue shortfall.
Jan 12, 2017
Third teen arrested in fatal park stabbing
Police arrested Bailey Reed Jones, 16, on Dec. 29, according to court documents.
Jan 13, 2017
Stuart helped shape community into a better place
Founder of People for Parks helped create Red Sunset Park.
Jan 12, 2017
Gresham police log
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
Jan 06, 2017
In quieter times, local armory serves range of community roles
Division Street facility home base of 125 citizen soldiers in National Guard.
Jan 12, 2017
Lawyers argue Oregon's death penalty
Oregon Bar hosts session to hear both sides of debate on Dec. 22.
Jan 13, 2017
Sandy mayor applies for second chance at commissioner position
Among the 77 applicants for the vacant Clackamas County Commission position 5 seat is Sandy's own mayor, Bill King.
Jan 12, 2017
NEWS BRIEFS: Should Gresham parks be smoke-free?
What's Inside: Help tend to Nadaka Nature Park, Red Cross helps Gresham family after fire
Jan 12, 2017
Janus Youth Programs opens services in Gresham
Harry's Mother East center offers services to fulfill youth and family needs.
Jan 12, 2017
LEARNING LOG: Gresham sets high school fair date
What's Inside: Hear stories from Africa at Troutdale Library on Jan. 14.
Jan 12, 2017
House convenes, disagrees over committee appointments
$1.8 billion budget shortfall, unfunded PERS among issues to be debated.
Jan 10, 2017
sNOw more?
Depending on your responsibilities, substantial snowstorm proves a blessing or a curse.