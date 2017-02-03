Gresham's Latest News
February 03, 2017
Icy roads close schools, delay agency openings
MHCC, Centennial, Gresham-Barlow, Reynolds and Oregon Trail schools are closed Friday, Feb. 3
February 03, 2017
Report: SROs invaluable during Reynolds shooting
Multiple agencies combine forces in response evaluation for shooting that left two dead.
February 03, 2017
Nonprofit leader fears Rockwood courthouse 'unsafe' for immigrants
Advocates worry people may skip court appearances due to deportation fears.
February 03, 2017
Semi slides off road onto bank of Columbia River
Corbett Fire able to rescue driver and passenger using a rope system
February 03, 2017
Abandoned vehicles are top code issue
City is supposed to respond within two business days for derelict cars.
February 03, 2017
Complain much? In Gresham, now it's easy
City gets 6,500 requests since site went online in 2015.
February 03, 2017
Multnomah Youth Commission grant to benefit youths
Submit now! Applications are due on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
February 03, 2017
Police plan DUII patrols on Super Bowl weekend
Gresham Police to conduct enhanced patrols on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.
February 03, 2017
NEWS BRIEFS: Sinkhole develops on Lusted Road
What's Inside: Learn about lives of Gresham's wildlife on Saturday.
February 02, 2017
Free health fair set at Reynolds Middle School
Dental care and immunizations are on tap in Fairview this weekend.
February 03, 2017
Infill complete on 205th with new apartments
The four-building, 49-unit complex will sit between Sandy Boulevard, Interstate 84.
February 03, 2017
Centennial Middle School goes to science bowl
Nine students from Centennial compete in variety of science disciplines
February 03, 2017
LEARNING LOG: Edgefield to help Corbett program
What's Inside: Create valentines at two local libraries, If you ran Fairview?
February 02, 2017
Structure fire damages RV outfitter on Thursday in Wood Village
The blaze is believed to have been sparked outside the building.
February 02, 2017
Local man wins new car at the Portland International Auto Show
Henry Cha, who lives near the border of Portland and Gresham, drew the key that unlocked the 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack SEL.
January 31, 2017
UPDATE: No ICE agents spotted at Rockwood Courthouse on Tuesday
Correction: 5 arrested by immigration officials near courthouses in Multnomah County in January.
January 31, 2017
Weston KIA makes donation at critical time for three nonprofits
Human Solutions, SnowCap Community Charities, My Father's House all receive $15,000
January 31, 2017
Sex offender investigated after allegedly photographing children
Mother confronts Gerald Lee Beagle at Goodwill store in Gresham.
January 31, 2017
Protest organizer charged with sex abuse
Micah Isaiah Rhodes, 23, was charged with four counts of second-degree sex abuse, a felony, on Monday, Jan. 30.
January 31, 2017
VIDEO: Troutdale company gives unique Gorge view
Envi Adventures will offer flights over the Gorge, Mt. Hood and other popular locations
January 30, 2017
Springwater rapist gets 20 years
DNA evidence and testimony from the woman linked Peacock to the attack.
January 30, 2017
Developer plans to bring 'pocket neighborhood' downtown
5th Street Cottages to feature eight homes around central courtyard
January 31, 2017
Up, up and away
Troutdale native launches charter flight business to highlight Columbia Gorge.
January 26, 2017
Police investigate link between armed home invasion, homicide
Burnside Street robbers nab belated Christmas gifts from Gresham family.
January 30, 2017
NEWS BRIEFS: Report potholes to Gresham road crews
What's Inside: Gresham officer thanked for going above, beyond after felon's arrest.
January 30, 2017
Fairview police log
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
January 30, 2017
New Minuteman Press owner benefits from previous role
Charles Crowder takes over 10-year-old Gresham business from Hushbeck family.
January 30, 2017
State gives schools a break on snow days
Districts mull how to add class time after closures, Gresham likely will add five days in June.
January 30, 2017
Hogan Cedars Elementary runs the numbers
Families gather at school for math night fun at Hogan elementary.
January 31, 2017
LEARNING LOG: School boards advocate in Washington, D.C.
What's Inside: Jasmine Teeny named Great Young Citizen, Teens make 'cupfakes' at Troutdale Library
January 27, 2017
Gresham chamber celebrates business excellence at awards event
Former Gresham chamber president Warner Allen receives Honoree Award at ceremony.
January 27, 2017
City votes to protect one of its own
Council crafts policy to pick up tab for official's legal woes.
January 27, 2017
Degrees of success: Gresham-area graduation rates hover above state average
Gresham Degrees: March toward graduation begins in kindergarten, administrators say.
January 27, 2017
Columbia levee inspections to affect Marine Drive traffic
Drillers test soil, slope stability on flood protection system in East County.
January 27, 2017
Local nonprofit Family of Friends receives $25,000 national grant
Award will help fund mentors for at-risk children in Gresham.
Jan 27, 2017
NEWS BRIEFS: Janine Gladfelter joins Gresham City Council
What's Inside: Plant seedlings on delta with Friends of Trees
Jan 27, 2017
Volunteers honored for work on the Pacific Crest Trail
Members put in 18,070 hours maintaining the longest contiguous trail in the country.
Jan 27, 2017
Gresham begins annual water-system flushing
The city of Gresham began its annual water quality and system maintenance flushing program Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Jan 27, 2017
LEARNING LOG: Former MHCC president dies
What's Inside: Open School leader Mason resigns, Create hair clips.
Jan 27, 2017
Mt. Hood college makes GREAT strides towards sustainability
'Like any institution we use a lot of supplies. We try to use recycled papers and green cleaners.'
Jan 27, 2017
Gresham takes deeper look at quick response program
13-month trial ends, Gresham officials will study data, make improvements.
Jan 27, 2017
City looks at mental health issues
'People aren't just calling (911) because their house is on fire.'
Jan 27, 2017
Rep. Chris Gorsek: Empowering constituents
Gresham lawmaker speaks on housing bill, state's funding shortfall
Jan 27, 2017
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office promotes 15, hires 8
Sheriff Michael Reese promoted 15 members of the agency, including 10 sergeants and five lieutenants.
Jan 27, 2017
Local students earn spot on OSU Honor Roll
To qualify for the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Jan 23, 2017
UPDATE: Springwater Trail HS reopens Tuesday
The Gresham-Barlow School District could not determine the source of the smell that closed the school Monday
Jan 23, 2017
Strength in numbers: Gresham-area residents among throng at…
March: Optimistic, festive atmosphere abounds at event on Saturday in Portland.
Jan 23, 2017
'Don't Shoot' activists gather in Rockwood
Activists oppose Trump presidency with protest in East Multnomah County on Friday.
Jan 23, 2017
Spectators - start your engines
The 2017 Portland International Auto Show rolls out beginning Thursday.
Jan 23, 2017
Two arrested for string of burglaries
Crimes occured in Gresham, Beaverton retirement homes on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Jan 23, 2017
Gresham police log
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
Jan 23, 2017
Forest Service to sell Troutdale Airport facility
Agency hasn't based water tankers at Port of Portland airfield for years.
Jan 23, 2017
Man arrested for firing gun on property
David Julian Sanchez, 19, was taken into custody without incident.
Jan 23, 2017
Michael Hill brought art, smiles to the community
In Memory of Michael Hill, who died Saturday, Jan. 14 at the age of 74.
Jan 23, 2017
LEARNING LOG: Schlachter reveals high school plans
What's Inside: Open School leader resigns, make a Valentine decoupage box
Jan 23, 2017
TriMet renovations begin on Gresham City Hall Station
MAX trains will serve stop until late February, 2017 closure.
Jan 23, 2017
VIDEO: Police use tear gas, flash bangs to clear protest
Inauguration Day protest fills city streets, draws vigorous police response
Jan 21, 2017
SLIDESHOW: Anti-Trump protesters take to Portland streets
Up to 10,000 protesters take to the streets Friday on Inauguration Day
Jan 21, 2017
SLIDESHOW: Portland Women's March draws tens of thousands
The Portland Women's March Saturday drew tens of thousands of protesters to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
Jan 20, 2017
Gresham High students march to protest Trump
Students chant 'Love trumps hate' and other slogans in post-inauguration demonstration