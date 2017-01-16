sNOw more?

sNOw more?

Depending on your responsibilities, substantial snowstorm proves a blessing or a curse.

Icy blast = dicey conditions

Icy blast = dicey conditions

Wintry blast, slippery slopes once again affect schools, businesses, hospitals.

Great expectations

Great expectations

Mount Hood resorts, area businesses hopeful for powder-packed winter season.

Connecting cultures: Slavic Family media group bridges Russian, American communities

Connecting cultures: Slavic Family media group bridges Russian, American communities

Slavic Family's messages are shared via radio, newspapers and websites

Century man hits the mark

Century man hits the mark

Gresham's Lisle 'Bill' Meloy shares ups and downs of life well lived.

From struggle to success: Alternative school takes multifaceted approach

From struggle to success: Alternative school takes multifaceted approach

A field trip to Colorado among Centennial Park School offerings.

Fill-A-Bag helps neighbors in need

Fill-A-Bag helps neighbors in need

Annual event raises more than 500,000 pounds of food for SnowCap

Mural honors slain teen

Mural honors slain teen

Community rallies around message of love and support.

Voters approve $291.2 million Gresham school bond

Voters approve $291.2 million Gresham school bond

Bond to fund improvements at every school

Gresham community center vote fails

Gresham community center vote fails

'I am disappointed that the community center measure didn't pass.' - Mayor Shane Bemis

SLIDESHOW: Fill A Bag effort brings out Trail Blazer, local celebs

SLIDESHOW: Fill A Bag effort brings out Trail Blazer, local celebs

The annual Fill-A-Bag food drive was hosted Monday by Gresham's Grocery Outlet supermarket....

IN PHOTOS: Rail museum caboose gets a makeover

IN PHOTOS: Rail museum caboose gets a makeover

The Troutdale Depot Rail Museum has a newly restored showpiece for you to visit. The museum in...

Teddy Bear Parade marches through Gresham

Teddy Bear Parade marches through Gresham

Parade raises $23,000 for programs supporting women - The 34th-annual Teddy Bear Parade took over...

No concerns for Gresham over sweeps

No concerns for Gresham over sweeps

Homeless numbers in Gresham hold steady after Springwater Trail cleanup - When the Springwater...

B-I-N-G-O: How the Grand Ronde might spell casino at former Greyhound Park

B-I-N-G-O: How the Grand Ronde might spell casino at former Greyhound Park

Bingo terminals skirt federal treaties that limits tribes to one casino - In Oregon, slot...

Gresham's Latest News

OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Snow way!
January 12, 2017

Friday, Jan. 13 snow closures

by Teresa Carson
Snow hangs around and gives students another day off, other agencies also closed
OUTLOOK PHOTO - Metro Councilor Shirley Craddick (center, with umbrella) is a proponent of the new trail system.
January 12, 2017

Bemis joins opposition to Troutdale Trail

by Zane Sparling
Neighbors vow to resist Springwater Corridor extension linking Gresham and Troutdale.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Winter weather at the Gresham Heroes Memorial.
January 12, 2017

A sunnier weekend to move into a warmer week

by Brittany Allen
MLK is likely to bring rain, but be followed by warmer temperatures.


OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - A boy enjoys the snow at Main City Park Wednesday on a day off from school. Now, however, local school districts have to decide whether or not to make up classroom days canceled by the inclement weather.
January 12, 2017

Schools ponder how to make up snow days

by Teresa Carson
Gresham-Barlow has been out seven days district-wide as of Thursday, Jan. 12, and anything over two days will have to be made up.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - More fun in the snow is on the schedule for Thursday with more school and agency closures looming.
January 11, 2017

UPDATE: Closures announced for Thursday, Jan. 12

by The Outlook
School districts and agencies will be closed again Thursday due to heavy snow
JAIME VALDEZ/PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP - Gov. Kate Brown takes the oath of office Monday from Oregon Supreme Court Justice Thomas Balmer. Brown was elected in November to finish the remaining two years of former Gov. John Kitzhaber's term. She succeeded him to the post when he resigned in February 2015.
January 12, 2017

Brown takes oath as Oregon's elected governor

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Calls on lawmakers for unity in tackling $1.7 billion revenue shortfall.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Bailey Reed Jones, 16.
January 12, 2017

Third teen arrested in fatal park stabbing

by Pamplin Media Group
Police arrested Bailey Reed Jones, 16, on Dec. 29, according to court documents.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Elizabeth Anne Stuart (Cottingham) was an influential member of the Gresham community, establishing organizations and projects that supported everyone.
January 13, 2017

Stuart helped shape community into a better place

by Christopher Keizur
Founder of People for Parks helped create Red Sunset Park.
FILE PHOTO - The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
January 12, 2017

Gresham police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
OUTLOOK PHOTO - A $1.87 million renovation in 2010 replaced the roof, upgraded restrooms and created a new locker-room and arms vault for the Gresham Armory in 2010.
January 06, 2017

In quieter times, local armory serves range of community roles

by Zane Sparling
Division Street facility home base of 125 citizen soldiers in National Guard.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: PETER WONG - From left, former Oregon Chief Justice Paul De Muniz, moderator; Jeff Ellis, Josh Marquis at Oregon State Bar discussion of death penalty Dec. 22 in Tigard
January 12, 2017

Lawyers argue Oregon's death penalty

by Peter Wong
Oregon Bar hosts session to hear both sides of debate on Dec. 22.
Bill King
January 13, 2017

Sandy mayor applies for second chance at commissioner position

by Brittany Allen
Among the 77 applicants for the vacant Clackamas County Commission position 5 seat is Sandy's own mayor, Bill King.
FILE PHOTO - Should smoking be banned in Gresham parks?
January 12, 2017

NEWS BRIEFS: Should Gresham parks be smoke-free?

by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Help tend to Nadaka Nature Park, Red Cross helps Gresham family after fire
LOGO - Janus Youth Programs
January 12, 2017

Janus Youth Programs opens services in Gresham

by Christopher Keizur
Harry's Mother East center offers services to fulfill youth and family needs.
FILE PHOTO - Students at CAL learn technical skills.
January 12, 2017

LEARNING LOG: Gresham sets high school fair date

by Teresa Carson
What's Inside: Hear stories from Africa at Troutdale Library on Jan. 14.
FILE PHOTO - Tina Kotek
January 12, 2017

House convenes, disagrees over committee appointments

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
$1.8 billion budget shortfall, unfunded PERS among issues to be debated.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Main City Park was filled with sledders and other revelers enjoying the conditions after nearly a foot of snow fell overnight and into this morning.
January 11, 2017

IN PHOTOS: East Multnomah County gets a foot of fresh powder

by Pamplin Media Group
Here is a photo gallery of what we found out there.
COURTESY PHOTO - Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.
January 10, 2017

Record 77 apply for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.
OUTLOOK PHOTO - Secretary of State Dennis Richardson mugs for the camera with Stephanie Martin-Seawall, an American citizen born in France, and her husband. She did not arrive at the ceremony wearing the hat.
January 09, 2017

Richardson to target I-5 bridge, Cover Oregon for audits

by Zane Sparling
Republican Secretary of State to 'close loop' with previous administration
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - The Outlook will keep you updated on additional announcements as they are made.
January 08, 2017

Closures and delays for Monday, Jan. 9

by The Outlook
East Multnomah County schools and MHCC are closed Monday, Jan. 9, other agencies closed, delayed
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Gresham-Barlow School Board Vice Chair Kris Howatt makes a point with another board member during a break in a recent school board meeting.
January 09, 2017

Class is never over for schoolboard members

by Teresa Carson
May is a big election year for East County school board seats.
FILE PHOTO - Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis
January 09, 2017

Gresham Council approves 2017 work plan

by Christopher Keizur
Agenda will provide guidance on life quality, safety through 2017.
Taurus Robinson
January 09, 2017

Police seek help finding missing teenager

by Christopher Keizur
Family believes Taurus Robinson may be in the Bend-Redmond area
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Troutdale Mayor Casey Ryan addresses a crowd on Friday, Jan. 6, at the Sam Cox Building at Glenn Otto Park. '(I want) to be there for each and every councilor and set the tone for the rest of the Council,' he said.
January 09, 2017

A vow to stay positive from new Troutdale council

by Zane Sparling
Troutdale City leaders promise end to divisions at swearing-in ceremony.
FILE PHOTO - Sen. Laurie Monnes Anderson
January 09, 2017

Monnes Anderson starts fourth term

by The Outlook
Senator Monnes Anderson will focus on improving health care for all Oregonians.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Wilson High School teacher Morgan McFadden shares a big laugh with a young student from the Community Transition School Friday at the Inverness Jail.
January 09, 2017

Sheriff's Office brings holiday cheer to local children

by Christopher Keizur
Event geared toward kids without homes and at risk of school failure.
FILE PHOTO - Mt. Hood Community College President Debra Derr
January 09, 2017

LEARNING LOG: MHCC President Derr signs climate letter

by Teresa Carson
What's Inside: Listen to STEAM story time, Celebrate Slavic New Year
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Bemis made a call to Clawson Heating and Air Conditioning, and they responded within an hour to fix the furnace at no charge.
January 09, 2017

NEWS BRIEFS: Gresham Mayor helps warming center

by Christopher Keizur
What's inside: Man sitting on MAX rail struck, critically injured
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Maharaja co-owner Narinder Singh prepares a chicken kebab for barbecuing in the kitchen of the Maharaja, a new Indian restaurant at the corner of Northeast Hogan Road and 242nd Avenue.
January 09, 2017

Maharaja brings taste of India to Gresham

by Shannon O. Wells
More Food News: Original Roadhouse to reopen after extensive remodeling
FILE PHOTO - SnowCap was expected to receive almost $5,000 from the canceled event.
January 06, 2017

Help sought after weather cancels fundraiser

by Rob Cullivan
Human Solutions, My Father's House, SnowCap take hit due to winter weather.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Lori Stegmann chats with a supporter Wednesday at the reception.
January 06, 2017

From Gresham councilor to county commissioner

by Christopher Keizur
Gresham City Councilor Lori Stegmann transitions to District 4 position.
POST PHOTO: BRITTANY ALLEN - Koeberle plunges a snow tube into the snowpack to get a reading.
January 06, 2017

Snow news is good news

by Brittany Allen
Survey shows Mount Hood snowpack above average in water content.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Winter is coming.
January 06, 2017

Another winter storm bearing down on region

by Christopher Keizur
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the Gresham area that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, until 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
FILE PHOTO - Gresham High School will get major renovations as part of the $291 million building program the Gresham-Barlow School District is launching.
January 06, 2017

Gresham-Barlow begins bond-funded construction planning

by Teresa Carson
District will use $291.2 million voters OK'd for upgrades.
FILE PHOTO - Arrive by 8:45 a.m. to be registered and assigned to a crew.
January 06, 2017

NEWS BRIEFS: Join tree planting to celebrate new year

by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Warming centers need cold-weather gear, Mediation training planned.

Don't miss the local news

OUTLOOK PHOTO - Councilor Jerry Hinton laughs with Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis during the swearing-in ceremony.
Jan 06, 2017

Gresham Council celebrates start of new year

by Christopher Keizur
Let's Celebrate: Kirk French chosen as Gresham Council President on Tuesday.
KOIN PHOTO - Tomas David Luna-Lopez
Jan 06, 2017

Murder suspect faces jail weapons charge

by Christopher Keizur
Gresham police were called to Red Sunset Park on reports of a shooting.
CONTRIBUTED GRAPHIC - A blueprint showing three warehouses is not Trammell Crow's preferred option for the site, but it is a developable option, the company says.
Jan 06, 2017

Warehouse backers to Gresham and Fairview residents: It could be…

by Zane Sparling
Builder plans 1,500 feet of wooded berm to ease concerns.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - The amount you pay for a bottle at the liquor store is set by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which applies a special formula to the manufacturer's wholesale cost. Brands can change the number they report to the OLCC to raise or lower the shelf price.
Jan 06, 2017

Feeling thirsty? Commission releases yearly top 10 for spirits

by Pamplin Media Group
Oregonians were willing to spend more in 2016, OLCC reports.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Latourell Falls in the Columbia River Gorge throws up a constant spray which turns into a thick sheet of ice in sub-freezing weather.
Jan 06, 2017

IN PHOTOS: Icy weather gives Gorge a shine

by Pamplin Media Group
A recent cold snap has brought little precipitiation, but the sub-freezing temperatures have created a beautiful world of ice.
FILE PHOTO - A house fire in the 900 block of Northeast Halsey Street in Troutdale was one of two early-morning blazes fought by Gresham firefighters Thursday, Jan. 5.
Jan 05, 2017

Two house fires sparked early Thursday morning

by Zane Sparling
No injuries reported after structure fires in Troutdale, Wood Village.
FILE PHOTO - This story will be updated as new information is released.
Jan 05, 2017

Man in custody, baby rescued after Gresham standoff

by The Outlook
Gresham police officers took a man into custody on Thursday morning after he spent the night barricaded inside an apartment with a baby.
FILE PHOTO - A Portland General Electric spokeswoman said 'high winds caused tree limbs to fall on some lines.'
Jan 04, 2017

Power outages close three Gresham schools

by The Outlook
Gresham High School, Highland Elementary School and Deep Creek-Damascus K-8 are closed Wednesday, Jan 4.
(Image is Clickable Link) PCC.EDU - Gene Pitts
Jan 04, 2017

PCC board chair resigns over 'sanctuary' designation

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Portland Community College board chair Gene Pitts has resigned over the board's decision to become a 'sanctuary campus.'
FILE PHOTO - Gresham Elks Club members pack food boxes for National Guard members and others in the community during a recent holiday boxing event.
Jan 02, 2017

Male, stale and pale?

by Teresa Carson
Local service clubs try new approaches to expand, diversify and youth-ify membership.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Our Oregon executive director Ben Unger doesn't think the campaign in support of Measure 97 did anything wrong.
Jan 02, 2017

Measure 97 post-mortem: What went wrong?

by Nick Budnick
Did Oregon's political left miss big chance for revenue reform?
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Few people knew Jake Shaw's real name, his mother says. Only a close friend could have created the memorial, but she thinks most would have already reached out.
Jan 02, 2017

Mystery memorial haunts mom who lost son

by Zane Sparling
Collision between car, MAX train left 18-year-old dead in '98
EO MEDIA GROUP - The Oregon Transportation Commission is proposing the state spend an additional $574 million on transportation projects each year.
Jan 02, 2017

$574 million more for transportation, please

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The Oregon Transportation Commission has recommended boosting transportation spending by $574 million a year.
COURTESY PHOTO - BFit Gym - logo.
Jan 02, 2017

Ribbon cutting for latest gym

by Christopher Keizur
BFit Gyms to open Gresham Town Fair location, joins Chamber.
FILE PHOTO - Pesky parking tickets pile up.
Jan 02, 2017

Multnomah County parking fines rising

by Pamplin Media Group
Fines will cover cost for about 5 to 7 percent of the $300 million courthouse.
KOIN - The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department.
Jan 03, 2017

Gresham police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department.
FILE PHOTO - The Oregon Lottery has produced a few big winners.
Jan 02, 2017

Multnomah County residents hit jackpot

by Pamplin Media Group
The Oregon Lottery began selling tickets in 1985, and has since earned more than $11 billion.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - The men and women of the Gresham Police Department came together to purchase gifts for a single mom and her two kids.
Jan 02, 2017

Gresham police bring holiday cheer to family in need

by Christopher Keizur
Together, they gave toys, clothes and gift cards - enough to fill up two patrol cars for the family in need.
COURTESY PHOTO - Chaplain Ed Stelle died Thursday at 95 years old, surrounded by members of his law enforcement family.
Jan 02, 2017

Multnomah sheriff's office mourns passing of Chaplain Ed Stelle

by Christopher Keizur
Beloved public servant of Multnomah County Sheriff's Office dies at 95.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - During her last month in office, Rosenbum got to meet President Obama during a Washington D.C. visit for meetings of the State Innovation Exchange.
Jan 02, 2017

Rosenbaum's legislative legacy: fighting for social, economic…

by Peter Wong
Portland senator steps down but will continue her advocacy after retirement.
BERNARD
Jan 02, 2017

Applications open for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
The pay is almost $90,000 a year. Will you apply?
KOIN PHOTO - Sheriff Michael Reese
Jan 02, 2017

Fusion of city, county police gains traction

by Nick Budnick
Mayor Wheeler, Multnomah County Sheriff tout benefits of joining forces
Jan 01, 2017

Severe weather shelters open in Portland, Gresham

by Jim Redden
Regional officials say if you need help, call 211 to find the shelter closest to you.
Jan 01, 2017

Male pedestrian struck and killed in Gresham

by Jim Redden
Victim not immediately identified. According to the Gresham Police Department, the incident took place near Southeast 190th Drive and Southeast Division Street.
KOIN 6 NEWS - Three people were injured in a crash at a Gresham WinCo on Saturday night.
Jan 01, 2017

Three injured after car drives off Gresham WinCo retaining wall

by KOIN 6 News
Although the driver was cited for DUII, her name was not being released because she's a minor.

