Strength in numbers: Gresham-area residents among throng at women's rights march

Strength in numbers: Gresham-area residents among throng at women's rights march

March: Optimistic, festive atmosphere abounds at event on Saturday in Portland.

Clearing the way

Clearing the way

Local road crews worked around the clock to keep roads safe during latest weather event

Behind the scenes, Women's March on Portland wrestles with issues of race, feminism, leadership

Behind the scenes, Women's March on Portland wrestles with issues of race, feminism, leadership

Modern American Discourse: Race, feminism and an urban hostile takeover

Gresham's Latest News

COURTESY SCHOOL DISTRICT - Springwater Trail High School.
January 23, 2017

UPDATE: Springwater Trail HS reopens Tuesday

by Teresa Carson
The Gresham-Barlow School District could not determine the source of the smell that closed the school Monday
OUTLOOK PHOTO - Don't Shoot Portland organized a protest Friday, Jan. 20, in Gresham to rally against the inaugurtion of President Donald Trump.
January 23, 2017

'Don't Shoot' activists gather in Rockwood

by Christopher Keizur
Activists oppose Trump presidency with protest in East Multnomah County on Friday.
FILE PHOTO - Hundreds of new vehicles will be on display at the Portland International Auto Show beginning Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Oregon Convention Center, 777 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
January 23, 2017

Spectators - start your engines

by Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2017 Portland International Auto Show rolls out beginning Thursday.


POLICE PHOTO - Brooke Rachelle Bearman, 18
January 23, 2017

Two arrested for string of burglaries

by Christopher Keizur
Crimes occured in Gresham, Beaverton retirement homes on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
KOIN 6 PHOTO - The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
January 23, 2017

Gresham police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
FILE PHOTO - The Troutdale Airport was built in 1939 and supports over 250 jobs and $6 million in yearly revenue.
January 23, 2017

Forest Service to sell Troutdale Airport facility

by Zane Sparling
Agency hasn't based water tankers at Port of Portland airfield for years.
MCSO PHOTO - David Julian Sanchez, 19
January 23, 2017

Man arrested for firing gun on property

by Pamplin Media Group
David Julian Sanchez, 19, was taken into custody without incident.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Michael Hill
January 23, 2017

Michael Hill brought art, smiles to the community

by Christopher Keizur
In Memory of Michael Hill, who died Saturday, Jan. 14 at the age of 74.
FILE PHOTO - Jim Schlachter
January 23, 2017

LEARNING LOG: Schlachter reveals high school plans

by Teresa Carson
What's Inside: Open School leader resigns, make a Valentine decoupage box
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Greshan City Hall MAX station improvements will include safety and security upgrades, maintenance improvements and improved customer information.
January 23, 2017

TriMet renovations begin on Gresham City Hall Station

by Christopher Keizur
MAX trains will serve stop until late February, 2017 closure.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - An anti-Trump demonstrator approaches police lines on the Burnside Bridge Friday during the Rise Up and Resist Facism protest in Portland.
January 23, 2017

VIDEO: Police use tear gas, flash bangs to clear protest

by Pamplin Media Group
Inauguration Day protest fills city streets, draws vigorous police response
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Police decked out in riot gear march down Broadway Street in downtown Portland Friday night following protests against the inaugaration of Donald Trump as President. An estimated 10,000 or more people took part in the protest.
January 21, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Anti-Trump protesters take to Portland streets

by Pamplin Media Group
Up to 10,000 protesters take to the streets Friday on Inauguration Day
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Portland Women's March participants take to downtown streets Saturday in protest of the election of President Donald Trump.
January 21, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Portland Women's March draws tens of thousands

by Pamplin Media Group
The Portland Women's March Saturday drew tens of thousands of protesters to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: TERESA CARSON - Student protesters chanted slogans after walking out of Gresham High School Friday afternoon following the inauguration of Donald Trump as president.
January 20, 2017

Gresham High students march to protest Trump

by Teresa Carson
Students chant 'Love trumps hate' and other slogans in post-inauguration demonstration
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO: MULTNOMAH COUNTY SHERRIFS OFFICE - Chad Cameron Camp, 26, Gresham
January 20, 2017

Gresham groper pleads guilty

by Christopher Keizur
Chad Cameron Camp, who was accused of groping a 13-year-old girl in June while on a flight from Dallas to Portland, pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 19
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Eddie Wallace
January 20, 2017

Police investigate homicide in Gresham

by Pamplin Media Group
UPDATE: Police seeking public help in finding suspect by offering cash rewards for information through Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
FILE PHOTO - Metro
January 19, 2017

Projected cost to keep trail safe? $1 million

by Zane Sparling
Gresham halts work on trail linking Troutdale to Springwater Corridor.
GUSTAFSON
January 19, 2017

Eight make final cut for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Appointee will complete two years in Position 5, but would have to run in 2018.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: TERESA CARSON - Corbett Middle School before the storm.
January 19, 2017

Storms make a mess of Corbett schools

by Teresa Carson
Frozen pipe and leaky roofs keep schools closed on Thursday
FILE PHOTO - A lamprey ladder at Bonneville Dam snakes its way over the powerhouse.
January 19, 2017

Winter storms cause spike in power usage

by Pamplin Media Group
January's power surge equivalent to 1.6 million new homes in Pacific Northwest.
FILE PHOTO - Gresham police officers arrested 11 drivers during enhanced DUII patrols from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.
January 19, 2017

Gresham officers conduct extra patrols

by Christopher Keizur
Driving intoxicated, cell phone use to be targeted during sting
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Gresham City Council approved increases to utility fees in order to match inflation and support an extensive road repair program that will begin this summer.
January 20, 2017

Utility fee increase will pay for road repairs, City Council decides

by Christopher Keizur
Gresham's new five year plan to begin Jan. 1, 2018.
CONTRIBUTED - Wayne Stone has been working in his family's business of logging since he was a teen.
January 19, 2017

Local logger honored with regional award

by Brittany Allen
Wayne Stone named Oregon forestry department Operator of the Year
COURTESY PHOTO - Brianna R. Judge, 23
January 19, 2017

NEWS BRIEFS: Clatsop County authorities seek missing 23-year-old

by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Submit now! Applications open for Gresham Arts Festival
COURTESY PHOTO - Gresham crews dechlorinate the water prior to flushing.
January 19, 2017

Water flushing begins in Gresham

by Pamplin Media Group
Annual water flushing program begins on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Gresham
FILE PHOTO - The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
January 17, 2017

Fairview police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
OPB - H. B. Lee Middle School
January 19, 2017

LEARNING LOG: H.B. Lee school has small flood

by Teresa Carson
What's Inside: Reynolds recognizes black history, Centennial board vows to support students.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: PETER WONG - U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden told a town hall meeting Sunday, Jan. 15, at Hillsboro Civic Center, that he planned to work where he could with the new Trump administration. Seated at rear left is Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway, who is keeping tabs on ticket holders waiting to ask questions.
January 20, 2017

Wyden: Cooperation, challenges must go hand in hand

by Peter Wong
Oregon Democrat will press for progress on transportation funding, health care, but push back against Trump, GOP on other issues.
FILE PHOTO - Democrat Brad Avakian, center, speaks while Republican Dennis Richardson listens at a business-sponsored forum on Sept. 29, 2016.
January 19, 2017

Two proposals take aim at reducing PERS liabilities

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Work group says Legislature needs to address the system's $22 billion unfunded liability.
PLANNED PARENTHOOD ADVOCATES OF OREGON - A demonstration sign by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon
January 19, 2017

Bill expands insurance mandate to cover abortions, other services

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
'All Oregonians need access to full reproductive health coverage for families to thrive, for a healthier state and for a stronger economy.'
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Mt. Hood Community College opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
January 18, 2017

Corbett schools closed, others on snow routes

by The Outlook
Most students are back to school today, some buses on snow routes.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Students taking advantage of one of the recent snow days.
January 16, 2017

Schools and agencies closed Tuesday, Jan. 17

by Pamplin Media Group
Nasty weather once again closes schools in East Multnomah County
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JONATHAN HOUSE - Don't Shoot Portland activists marched through Portland's snowy streets Sunday afternoon to bring attention to civil rights and other issues on the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.
January 16, 2017

Activists aim to reclaim MLKing's legacy

by Lyndsey Hewitt
MLK marchers decry police brutality, racism, urge resistance to Trump.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Code enforcement inspector Bob Bethmann, a former police officer, writes a citation calling for an illegally parked RV to be towed.
January 16, 2017

Going by the code

by Christopher Keizur
Gresham's code compliance enforcement team seeks to improve neighborhood livability.
FILE PHOTO - Troutdale City Councilor Rich Allen
January 16, 2017

Former councilor asks city to deny Allen's legal fees

by Zane Sparling
Troutdale city councilor faces $250,000 suit from Yoshida Group development firm.

PHOTO COURTESY GRESHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT - Gresham Fire and Emergency Services works on car that slid off the icy roads Monday.
Jan 16, 2017

Car plunges off icy road, down embankment

by Pamplin Media Group
Gresham Fire has been unusually busy due to lingering snow and ice
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Jim Weston
Jan 16, 2017

Generosity defined life of local car dealer

by Zane Sparling
Estacada resident Jim Weston, 78, remembered for business success, humble giving.
FILE PHOTO - Physical books are still popular, but eBooks can help students and the bottom line.
Jan 16, 2017

E-books big hit in Gresham schools

by Teresa Carson
Readers checked out more than 44,000 electronic books at Gresham-Barlow.
FILE PHOTO - The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
Jan 16, 2017

Fairview police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
FILE PHOTO - Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis
Jan 16, 2017

Gresham council looks at 2017 federal, state and regional…

by Christopher Keizur
Transit fixes, rent hikes, evictions among topics addressed by Gresham City Council.
FILE PHOTO - Schools have canceled classes multiple days this winter.
Jan 16, 2017

LEARNING LOG: Centennial mulls extending year

by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Tweens learn origami, teens can learn to code with robots
KOIN PHOTO - The fire destroyed eight apartments in the building.
Jan 16, 2017

NEWS BRIEFS: Firefighters respond to Gresham blaze

by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Groups needed to support Main City Park in Gresham.
FILE PHOTO - A mock funeral is planned for St. Valentine's Day.
Jan 16, 2017

Mock funeral arrangements day scheduled at MHCC

by Teresa Carson
Program to help people practice planning for final resting place.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Snow way!
Jan 12, 2017

Friday, Jan. 13 snow closures

by Teresa Carson
Snow hangs around and gives students another day off, other agencies also closed
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Winter weather at the Gresham Heroes Memorial.
Jan 12, 2017

A sunnier weekend to move into a warmer week

by Brittany Allen
MLK is likely to bring rain, but be followed by warmer temperatures.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - A boy enjoys the snow at Main City Park Wednesday on a day off from school. Now, however, local school districts have to decide whether or not to make up classroom days canceled by the inclement weather.
Jan 12, 2017

Schools ponder how to make up snow days

by Teresa Carson
Gresham-Barlow has been out seven days district-wide as of Thursday, Jan. 12, and anything over two days will have to be made up.
OUTLOOK PHOTO - Metro Councilor Shirley Craddick (center, with umbrella) is a proponent of the new trail system.
Jan 12, 2017

Bemis joins opposition to Troutdale Trail

by Zane Sparling
Neighbors vow to resist Springwater Corridor extension linking Gresham and Troutdale.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - More fun in the snow is on the schedule for Thursday with more school and agency closures looming.
Jan 11, 2017

UPDATE: Closures announced for Thursday, Jan. 12

by The Outlook
School districts and agencies will be closed again Thursday due to heavy snow
JAIME VALDEZ/PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP - Gov. Kate Brown takes the oath of office Monday from Oregon Supreme Court Justice Thomas Balmer. Brown was elected in November to finish the remaining two years of former Gov. John Kitzhaber's term. She succeeded him to the post when he resigned in February 2015.
Jan 12, 2017

Brown takes oath as Oregon's elected governor

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Calls on lawmakers for unity in tackling $1.7 billion revenue shortfall.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Bailey Reed Jones, 16.
Jan 12, 2017

Third teen arrested in fatal park stabbing

by Pamplin Media Group
Police arrested Bailey Reed Jones, 16, on Dec. 29, according to court documents.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Elizabeth Anne Stuart (Cottingham) was an influential member of the Gresham community, establishing organizations and projects that supported everyone.
Jan 13, 2017

Stuart helped shape community into a better place

by Christopher Keizur
Founder of People for Parks helped create Red Sunset Park.
FILE PHOTO - The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
Jan 12, 2017

Gresham police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
OUTLOOK PHOTO - A $1.87 million renovation in 2010 replaced the roof, upgraded restrooms and created a new locker-room and arms vault for the Gresham Armory in 2010.
Jan 06, 2017

In quieter times, local armory serves range of community roles

by Zane Sparling
Division Street facility home base of 125 citizen soldiers in National Guard.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: PETER WONG - From left, former Oregon Chief Justice Paul De Muniz, moderator; Jeff Ellis, Josh Marquis at Oregon State Bar discussion of death penalty Dec. 22 in Tigard
Jan 12, 2017

Lawyers argue Oregon's death penalty

by Peter Wong
Oregon Bar hosts session to hear both sides of debate on Dec. 22.
Bill King
Jan 13, 2017

Sandy mayor applies for second chance at commissioner position

by Brittany Allen
Among the 77 applicants for the vacant Clackamas County Commission position 5 seat is Sandy's own mayor, Bill King.
FILE PHOTO - Should smoking be banned in Gresham parks?
Jan 12, 2017

NEWS BRIEFS: Should Gresham parks be smoke-free?

by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Help tend to Nadaka Nature Park, Red Cross helps Gresham family after fire
LOGO - Janus Youth Programs
Jan 12, 2017

Janus Youth Programs opens services in Gresham

by Christopher Keizur
Harry's Mother East center offers services to fulfill youth and family needs.
FILE PHOTO - Students at CAL learn technical skills.
Jan 12, 2017

LEARNING LOG: Gresham sets high school fair date

by Teresa Carson
What's Inside: Hear stories from Africa at Troutdale Library on Jan. 14.
FILE PHOTO - Tina Kotek
Jan 12, 2017

House convenes, disagrees over committee appointments

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
$1.8 billion budget shortfall, unfunded PERS among issues to be debated.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - A woman and her dog enjoy sledding today at Main City Park after nearly a foot of snow fell on the region overnight.
Jan 10, 2017

sNOw more?

by The Outlook
Depending on your responsibilities, substantial snowstorm proves a blessing or a curse.

