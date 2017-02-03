Local filmmakers get reel in D.C.

National White House contest lauds local teens' films on juvenile incarceration.

'I was so excited! I felt like, is this actually happening?'

Daylong activities in Rockwood connect people with resources, services in Gresham

Janine Gladfelter, a 14-year-resident, fills open position on Gresham City Council

Gresham's Latest News

OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Ice coveres the parking lot at East Gresham Elementary School on Friday, Feb. 3.
February 03, 2017

Icy roads close schools, delay agency openings

by The Outlook
MHCC, Centennial, Gresham-Barlow, Reynolds and Oregon Trail schools are closed Friday, Feb. 3
FILE PHOTO - Police and emergency crews arrived en mass at Reynolds High School following a shooting that took place June 10, 2014.
February 03, 2017

Report: SROs invaluable during Reynolds shooting

by Jim Redden
Multiple agencies combine forces in response evaluation for shooting that left two dead.
OUTLOOK PHOTO - A photo taken inside the East County Courthouse.
February 03, 2017

Nonprofit leader fears Rockwood courthouse 'unsafe' for immigrants

by Zane Sparling
Advocates worry people may skip court appearances due to deportation fears.


CONTRIBUTED PHOTO: CORBETT FIRE - Icy roads in the Columbia River Gorge led to a semi going off the road.
February 03, 2017

Semi slides off road onto bank of Columbia River

by Christopher Keizur
Corbett Fire able to rescue driver and passenger using a rope system
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - This car, parked in the 1500 block of Northeast Eighth Street in Gresham (near Elmer's), has not been moved since early January when a couple was sleeping in its backseat. The couple abandoned the vehicle when winter storms dropped snow in Gresham.
February 03, 2017

Abandoned vehicles are top code issue

by Quinton Smith
City is supposed to respond within two business days for derelict cars.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Gresham resident Doug Henderson has found the new MyGresham website run by the city of Gresham to be highly useful in submitting and reviewing code violations and other minor complaints.
February 03, 2017

Complain much? In Gresham, now it's easy

by Quinton Smith
City gets 6,500 requests since site went online in 2015.
COURTESY: MULTNOMAH COUNTY - The Multnomah Youth Commission (MYC), the official youth policy body for both Multnomah County and the City of Portland, is a group of young people, ages 13-21, that strives to provide a voice for youth in the County & City's work.
February 03, 2017

Multnomah Youth Commission grant to benefit youths

by Pamplin Media Group
Submit now! Applications are due on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
FILE PHOTO - Gresham Police to conduct enhanced patrols on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.
February 03, 2017

Police plan DUII patrols on Super Bowl weekend

by Christopher Keizur
Gresham Police to conduct enhanced patrols on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.
KOIN PHOTO - SE Lusted Road between Altman and Hosner in Gresham was closed due to a sinkhole, Wednesday, February 1, 2017
February 03, 2017

NEWS BRIEFS: Sinkhole develops on Lusted Road

by Anne Endicott
What's Inside: Learn about lives of Gresham's wildlife on Saturday.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - A young particpant practices good oral hygine on a willing subject at the Multnomah Dental Society's free Chidlren's Health Fair last year.
February 02, 2017

Free health fair set at Reynolds Middle School

by Teresa Carson
Dental care and immunizations are on tap in Fairview this weekend.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - This 1.83-acre lot has already been stripped of vegetation. Developers says the 49-unit apartment complex planned for the property won't affect traffic on 205th Avenue or Sandy Boulevard.
February 03, 2017

Infill complete on 205th with new apartments

by Zane Sparling
The four-building, 49-unit complex will sit between Sandy Boulevard, Interstate 84.
FILE PHOTO - "They are hard questions.'
February 03, 2017

Centennial Middle School goes to science bowl

by Teresa Carson
Nine students from Centennial compete in variety of science disciplines
FILE PHOTO - Kids just love to learn!
February 03, 2017

LEARNING LOG: Edgefield to help Corbett program

by Teresa Carson
What's Inside: Create valentines at two local libraries, If you ran Fairview?
OUTLOOK PHOTO: ZANE SPARLING - Firefighters douse parts of a damaged RV after a fire at Camping World in Wood Village on Thursday, Feb. 2.
February 02, 2017

Structure fire damages RV outfitter on Thursday in Wood Village

by Zane Sparling
The blaze is believed to have been sparked outside the building.
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP: JEFF ZURSCHMEIDE - Chris Meier and Tom Herzog from Herzog-Meier Volkswagen, along with Greg Remensperger and Jeff Fishback of the Metro Portland New Car Dealers Assocation and Portland Tribune President and Publisher Mark Garber gather to present Henry Cha and Paylee Herr with the keys to their new 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack SEL. (L-R: Remensperger, Herzog, Cha, Herr, Meier, Garber andJeff Fishback.)
February 02, 2017

Local man wins new car at the Portland International Auto Show

by Jeff Zurschmeide
Henry Cha, who lives near the border of Portland and Gresham, drew the key that unlocked the 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack SEL.
OUTLOOK PHOTO - The Rockwood Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
January 31, 2017

UPDATE: No ICE agents spotted at Rockwood Courthouse on Tuesday

by Zane Sparling
Correction: 5 arrested by immigration officials near courthouses in Multnomah County in January.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER KEIZUR - From left to right: Judy Alley, SnowCap; Cathe Wiese, My Fathers House; Andy Miller, Human Solutions; and Jan Weston, Weston KIA.
January 31, 2017

Weston KIA makes donation at critical time for three nonprofits

by Christopher Keizur
Human Solutions, SnowCap Community Charities, My Father's House all receive $15,000
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Gerald Lee Beagle was caught on camera.
January 31, 2017

Sex offender investigated after allegedly photographing children

by Christopher Keizur
Mother confronts Gerald Lee Beagle at Goodwill store in Gresham.
KOIN 6 PHOTO - Micah Rhodes, center, stands at a podium with Police Chief Mike Marshman and former Portland Mayor Charlie Hales.
January 31, 2017

Protest organizer charged with sex abuse

by Pamplin Media Group
Micah Isaiah Rhodes, 23, was charged with four counts of second-degree sex abuse, a felony, on Monday, Jan. 30.
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - The view from the cockpit of a Cessna 182 flying through the Columbia River Gorge with Troutdale native Corey Rust at the stick.
January 31, 2017

VIDEO: Troutdale company gives unique Gorge view

by Pamplin Media Group
Envi Adventures will offer flights over the Gorge, Mt. Hood and other popular locations
MCSO PHOTO - Thomas Gerald Peacock
January 30, 2017

Springwater rapist gets 20 years

by Christopher Keizur
DNA evidence and testimony from the woman linked Peacock to the attack.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - 5th Street Cottages will follow the 'pocket neighborhood' concept, which situate homes around a central courtyard.
January 30, 2017

Developer plans to bring 'pocket neighborhood' downtown

by Christopher Keizur
5th Street Cottages to feature eight homes around central courtyard
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Troutdale native Corey Rust still marvels at the ability to pilot a 'piece of metal' through the skies and the Columbia River Gorge. His company, Envi Adventures, offers aerial tours of the gorge and other local attractions.
January 31, 2017

Up, up and away

by Zane Sparling
Troutdale native launches charter flight business to highlight Columbia Gorge.
OUTLOOK PHOTO - The 162nd Avenue and Burnside Street MAX stop.
January 26, 2017

Police investigate link between armed home invasion, homicide

by Zane Sparling
Burnside Street robbers nab belated Christmas gifts from Gresham family.
FILE PHOTO - Our road crews are hard at work!
January 30, 2017

NEWS BRIEFS: Report potholes to Gresham road crews

by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Gresham officer thanked for going above, beyond after felon's arrest.
COURTESY PHOTO - A Fairview PD badge.
January 30, 2017

Fairview police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information was compiled from the public records of the Fairview Police Department:
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Charles Crowder served as general manager of Minuteman Press of Gresham before buying the franchise from Debbie and David Hushbeck in lae 2016. He took over daily operations of the business in early January.
January 30, 2017

New Minuteman Press owner benefits from previous role

by Shannon O. Wells
Charles Crowder takes over 10-year-old Gresham business from Hushbeck family.
FILE PHOTO - A blanket of snow covers Dexter McCarty Middle School earlier this month.
January 30, 2017

State gives schools a break on snow days

by Teresa Carson
Districts mull how to add class time after closures, Gresham likely will add five days in June.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Michelle Stumbo and her second-grade son Carter Stumbo have some math fun at Hogan Cedars Elementary School.
January 30, 2017

Hogan Cedars Elementary runs the numbers

by Teresa Carson
Families gather at school for math night fun at Hogan elementary.
FILE PHOTO - Local kids at school.
January 31, 2017

LEARNING LOG: School boards advocate in Washington, D.C.

by Pamplin Media Group
What's Inside: Jasmine Teeny named Great Young Citizen, Teens make 'cupfakes' at Troutdale Library
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO: CARLOS NORIEGA - Warner Allen, former president of the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce, accepts his Honoree Award at the chamber's Business Excellence Awards Luncheon on Wednesday at Greater Gresham Baptist Church.
January 27, 2017

Gresham chamber celebrates business excellence at awards event

by Shannon O. Wells
Former Gresham chamber president Warner Allen receives Honoree Award at ceremony.
FILE PHOTO: ZANE SPARLING - City Councilor Rich Allen sits at the dais in the Troutdale Council Chamber.
January 27, 2017

City votes to protect one of its own

by Zane Sparling
Council crafts policy to pick up tab for official's legal woes.
OUTLOOK GRAPHIC: JOSH BRADLEY - Gresham High School improved its 2016 graduation rate to 78.4 percent from 76.6 percent a year earlier, besting the state as a whole.
January 27, 2017

Degrees of success: Gresham-area graduation rates hover above state average

by Teresa Carson
Gresham Degrees: March toward graduation begins in kindergarten, administrators say.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Sebastian Dirringer of Cornforth Consulting examines core samples taken from the levee, while Raymundo Dimas-Barerra and Roberto Schroeder of WEstern States Soil Conservation Inc. prepare a boring machine using the massive bits laying on the ground.
January 27, 2017

Columbia levee inspections to affect Marine Drive traffic

by Zane Sparling
Drillers test soil, slope stability on flood protection system in East County.
KOIN 6 PHOTO - Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis
January 27, 2017

Local nonprofit Family of Friends receives $25,000 national grant

by Christopher Keizur
Award will help fund mentors for at-risk children in Gresham.

CITY OF GRESHAM PHOTO - Gresham City Council
Jan 27, 2017

NEWS BRIEFS: Janine Gladfelter joins Gresham City Council

by Christopher Keizur
What's Inside: Plant seedlings on delta with Friends of Trees
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Steve Queen, who founded the Mt. Hood Chapter, shared photos and stories from his most recent through-hike of the Pacific Crest Trail.
Jan 27, 2017

Volunteers honored for work on the Pacific Crest Trail

by Christopher Keizur
Members put in 18,070 hours maintaining the longest contiguous trail in the country.
FILE PHOTO - Water flushing in Gresham.
Jan 27, 2017

Gresham begins annual water-system flushing

by Pamplin Media Group
The city of Gresham began its annual water quality and system maintenance flushing program Wednesday, Jan. 25.
COURTESY PHOTO - Paul Kreider
Jan 27, 2017

LEARNING LOG: Former MHCC president dies

by Teresa Carson
What's Inside: Open School leader Mason resigns, Create hair clips.
OUTLOOK PHOTO - The Mt. Hood Community College Sustainability Committee hosted the GREAT Businesses Green Coffee Hour, sharing all the eco-friendly strides that have been made on campus.
Jan 27, 2017

Mt. Hood college makes GREAT strides towards sustainability

by Christopher Keizur
'Like any institution we use a lot of supplies. We try to use recycled papers and green cleaners.'
FILE PHOTO - Gresham firefighters walk by an apartment engulfed in flames as they battled the two-alarm blaze Monday, Sept. 15, at Golfside Apartments, 1999 N.E. Division St in 2014.
Jan 27, 2017

Gresham takes deeper look at quick response program

by Quinton Smith
13-month trial ends, Gresham officials will study data, make improvements.
FILE PHOTO - First responders in 2014.
Jan 27, 2017

City looks at mental health issues

by Quinton Smith
'People aren't just calling (911) because their house is on fire.'
OUTLOOK PHOTO - Rep. Chris Gorsek currently teaches intro to criminal investigations, intro to criminal justice, intro to world geography and law enforcement in a diverse society at Mt. Hood Community College.
Jan 27, 2017

Rep. Chris Gorsek: Empowering constituents

by Zane Sparling
Gresham lawmaker speaks on housing bill, state's funding shortfall
OUTLOOK PHOTO: ZANE SPARLING - Members of the MCSO Honor Guard at a recent ceremony.
Jan 27, 2017

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office promotes 15, hires 8

by Pamplin Media Group
Sheriff Michael Reese promoted 15 members of the agency, including 10 sergeants and five lieutenants.
FILE PHOTO - Oregon States students love to hit the books!
Jan 27, 2017

Local students earn spot on OSU Honor Roll

by Pamplin Media Group
To qualify for the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
COURTESY SCHOOL DISTRICT - Springwater Trail High School.
Jan 23, 2017

UPDATE: Springwater Trail HS reopens Tuesday

by Teresa Carson
The Gresham-Barlow School District could not determine the source of the smell that closed the school Monday
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - An estimated 70,000 to 100,000 people from throughout the metro area gather Saturday at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland for the Portland Women's March. The march — a reaction to the election of President Donald Trump — took place without a single arrest, in contrast to an anti-Trump protest that took
Jan 23, 2017

Strength in numbers: Gresham-area residents among throng at…

by Teresa Carson
March: Optimistic, festive atmosphere abounds at event on Saturday in Portland.
OUTLOOK PHOTO - Don't Shoot Portland organized a protest Friday, Jan. 20, in Gresham to rally against the inaugurtion of President Donald Trump.
Jan 23, 2017

'Don't Shoot' activists gather in Rockwood

by Christopher Keizur
Activists oppose Trump presidency with protest in East Multnomah County on Friday.
FILE PHOTO - Hundreds of new vehicles will be on display at the Portland International Auto Show beginning Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Oregon Convention Center, 777 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Jan 23, 2017

Spectators - start your engines

by Jeff Zurschmeide
The 2017 Portland International Auto Show rolls out beginning Thursday.
POLICE PHOTO - Brooke Rachelle Bearman, 18
Jan 23, 2017

Two arrested for string of burglaries

by Christopher Keizur
Crimes occured in Gresham, Beaverton retirement homes on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
KOIN 6 PHOTO - The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
Jan 23, 2017

Gresham police log

by Pamplin Media Group
The following information is from the public records of the Gresham Police Department:
FILE PHOTO - The Troutdale Airport was built in 1939 and supports over 250 jobs and $6 million in yearly revenue.
Jan 23, 2017

Forest Service to sell Troutdale Airport facility

by Zane Sparling
Agency hasn't based water tankers at Port of Portland airfield for years.
MCSO PHOTO - David Julian Sanchez, 19
Jan 23, 2017

Man arrested for firing gun on property

by Pamplin Media Group
David Julian Sanchez, 19, was taken into custody without incident.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Michael Hill
Jan 23, 2017

Michael Hill brought art, smiles to the community

by Christopher Keizur
In Memory of Michael Hill, who died Saturday, Jan. 14 at the age of 74.
FILE PHOTO - Jim Schlachter
Jan 23, 2017

LEARNING LOG: Schlachter reveals high school plans

by Teresa Carson
What's Inside: Open School leader resigns, make a Valentine decoupage box
OUTLOOK PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Greshan City Hall MAX station improvements will include safety and security upgrades, maintenance improvements and improved customer information.
Jan 23, 2017

TriMet renovations begin on Gresham City Hall Station

by Christopher Keizur
MAX trains will serve stop until late February, 2017 closure.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - An anti-Trump demonstrator approaches police lines on the Burnside Bridge Friday during the Rise Up and Resist Facism protest in Portland.
Jan 23, 2017

VIDEO: Police use tear gas, flash bangs to clear protest

by Pamplin Media Group
Inauguration Day protest fills city streets, draws vigorous police response
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Police decked out in riot gear march down Broadway Street in downtown Portland Friday night following protests against the inaugaration of Donald Trump as President. An estimated 10,000 or more people took part in the protest.
Jan 21, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Anti-Trump protesters take to Portland streets

by Pamplin Media Group
Up to 10,000 protesters take to the streets Friday on Inauguration Day
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Portland Women's March participants take to downtown streets Saturday in protest of the election of President Donald Trump.
Jan 21, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Portland Women's March draws tens of thousands

by Pamplin Media Group
The Portland Women's March Saturday drew tens of thousands of protesters to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
OUTLOOK PHOTO: TERESA CARSON - Student protesters chanted slogans after walking out of Gresham High School Friday afternoon following the inauguration of Donald Trump as president.
Jan 20, 2017

Gresham High students march to protest Trump

by Teresa Carson
Students chant 'Love trumps hate' and other slogans in post-inauguration demonstration

