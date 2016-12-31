Brought to you by Eric Anderson - Canby Ford - AUTOMOTIVE INSIDER -

Anyone who’s purchased a car knows just how arduous and confusing the process can be. The car market is vast and intimidating, and that doesn’t even begin to factor in those sellers who are more than happy to cut an unfair deal.

At Canby Ford, we want your car-buying experience to be as painless as possible. Whether you’re still on the hunt or you think you’ve already found the perfect car, here are 5 questions to ask during your search:

1.) How is it equipped?—Even if features such as cruise control or a sunroof are featured in a car’s ad listing, it’s good to double-check and confirm everything is in working order.

2.) Has the car been damaged?—If it’s a new car, it may have suffered damage during shipping, and if it’s used, you’ll want to find out its accident and repair record. Get any service records you can for the vehicle.

3.) How many previous owners?—Any vehicle that has had more than two owners is less than desirable; more owners can indicate reoccurring vehicle issues.

4.) Can I take a test drive?—Get inside and check how the seats feel, whether there is ample room, how the vehicle handles at low and high speeds, etc.

5.) Would I be happy with this car?—Ask yourself if you can really imagine yourself in a vehicle like this. If you can, you may have found your next car.

Canby Ford

24315 Hwy 99E, Canby, OR 97013

(503) 266-2097

www.canbyford.com