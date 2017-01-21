Canby Utility sells downtown building to Hanlon Development

Canby Utility sells downtown building to Hanlon Development

Plans are to build new facility at SE Third Avenue and SE Pine Street.

With multiple snow and ice events hitting the area in the last three weeks, we're running out of...

Canby eatery named all-American Oregon Restaurant and a must-try in 2017.

Seventh and eighth graders from Ninety-One School do their robotics best.

Okay given to sell two buses and purchase surveillance equipment

A record 77 people are seeking the position vacated by Commissioner Jim Bernard, who took his...

Canby Mayor Brian Hodson outlines what's coming down the road this year

The Canby City Council for 2017 is sworn in and ready to get to work

Heavy snow in the Canby area has kept the city busy trying to keep things safe

A look back at some of the interesting stories of 2016 from July through December

Canby Herald's inaugural Person of the Year recipient is city's administrator

Canby's Latest News

PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP FILE PHOTO - Clackamas County commissioners will stay in a lawsuit against the state on timber revenue, but could ask for timber land instead of money if the counties previal.
January 19, 2017

Clackamas board stays in timber lawsuit

by Peter Wong
But county commissioners propose recovery of state forest land, not money, if western Oregon counties prevail against the state.
January 18, 2017

Smyrna UCC launched free parenting class

by Pamplin Media Group
Smyrna United Church of Christ has launched a new free parenting class.
January 18, 2017

Marion County Sheriff starts anonymous tip line

by Pamplin Media Group
The Marion County Sheriff's Office has announced the launch of its text to tip program, tip411. Tip411 is a new way to keep the community connected and informed through email, text message and…


January 18, 2017

New Clackamas board chair: Resolve dispute soon over regional…

by Peter Wong
Bernard sets public timetable as he and newly-elected county officials take their oaths in ceremony.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CANBY SECURE STORAGE - A new storage facility opened in Canby.
January 18, 2017

New storage facility opens in industrial park

by Pamplin Media Group
Canby Secure Storage opened the doors to its 300-unit facility in the Pioneer Industrial Park in late November.
January 18, 2017

Canby Center supporting job seekers

by Pamplin Media Group
The Canby Center will offer a new Canby-area job seekers program.
January 18, 2017

Canby FFA Alumni fundraiser on tap soon

by Pamplin Media Group
The Canby FFA Alumni and Agricultural Boosters will hold a benefit auction and dinner on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Main Pavilion of the Clackamas County Event Center.
January 18, 2017

OSU Extension offers workshop of trees, seedlings

by Pamplin Media Group
The OSU Extension Service will offer an educational session on tree seed and seedling supply for forest landowners and Christmas tree growers on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the…
January 18, 2017

Divorce recovery group plans meeting schedule

by Pamplin Media Group
Canby New Life Foursquare Church will hold a divorce recovery group on Wednesday nights, beginning Feb. 1 and running through May 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
January 18, 2017

Canby Boosters set annual spring gala for April

by Pamplin Media Group
The Canby Boosters will hold its Spring Gala Dinner and Auction on Saturday, April 8, from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at Oakview Acres in Canby, 11347 S. Macksburg Road.

Jan 18, 2017

Friends getting annual membership drive started

by Pamplin Media Group
Friends of Canby Public Library is in the midst of its annual membership drive.
PHOTO COURTESY CANBY PUBLIC LIBRARY - Janet Meirelles will talk about diabetes on Jan. 24 at the Canby Public Library.
Jan 18, 2017

Diabetes workshop and family night set for Canby Public Library

by Pamplin Media Group
Diabetes prevention and something fun for family night are part of the Canby Public Library's slate moving into the last half of January.
Jan 18, 2017

Rose City Classic dog show drops into Portland this weekend at…

by Pamplin Media Group
It's nearly time again for thousands of the nation's finest purebreds to descend upon the Portland Expo Center for the Rose City Classic Series of Dog Shows.
Jan 13, 2017

ODFW looking for local help

by John Baker
Fish and Wildlife looking for someone in the area to fill board opening
Jan 12, 2017

Canby FFA alumni set event

by John Baker
Annual fundraising auction and dinner set for Saturday, Jan. 21
Jan 11, 2017

Canby American legion post hit with wage claim

by John Baker
A former employee of the post files for unpaid wages and more
Jan 11, 2017

Speed humps still on tap for N. Birch Street

by Daniel Pearson
Weather the culprit for the late start to an already years-old project
Tickets for the 42nd annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen's Show are now on sale. The show runs from Feb. 8 thorugh Feb. 12.
Jan 11, 2017

Sportsmen's show coming to Portland

by John Baker
The 42nd edition will offer plenty to see, do and experience this year
Jan 11, 2017

NMSD sets qualifications for next superintendent

by Lindsay Keefer
The hunt is on for the next school superintendent at North Marion
COURTESY PHOTO - Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.
Jan 10, 2017

Record 77 apply for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.

