Canby's Latest News
January 13, 2017
ODFW looking for local help
Fish and Wildlife looking for someone in the area to fill board opening
January 12, 2017
Canby FFA alumni set event
Annual fundraising auction and dinner set for Saturday, Jan. 21
January 11, 2017
Canby American legion post hit with wage claim
A former employee of the post files for unpaid wages and more
January 11, 2017
Speed humps still on tap for N. Birch Street
Weather the culprit for the late start to an already years-old project
January 11, 2017
Sportsmen's show coming to Portland
The 42nd edition will offer plenty to see, do and experience this year
January 11, 2017
NMSD sets qualifications for next superintendent
The hunt is on for the next school superintendent at North Marion
January 10, 2017
Record 77 apply for Clackamas board vacancy
Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.
January 05, 2017
On the move
Puddin' River Chocolates plans move to new location in near future
January 04, 2017
Alan Olsen gets 2017 committee assignments
The Canby senator said he's excited to get to work on committees he enjoys
January 04, 2017
Downtown project keeps moving
First stages of downtown four-story developoment project are pushing forward
Jan 05, 2017
Library sets programs for January
Pair of programs will focus on job seeking, estate planning at the library
Jan 04, 2017
CHS winter concert rescheduled
Concert choir, Cantalinas and more will hit the stage on Jan. 9
Jan 04, 2017
Tootie Smith offers her goodbyes
The county commissioner offers her thoughts as she left office Jan. 3
Jan 04, 2017
Ludlow bids county farewell
The Clackamas County board chairman made way for Jim Bernard on Jan. 3
Dec 29, 2016
State of the City address approaches
Mayor Hodson to speak, then a panel discussion will follow
Dec 28, 2016
Canby Scouts offer recycling program
Scout Pack 503 and Troop 882 will recycle Christmas trees and collect cans
Dec 27, 2016
Year in Review: Part I
The Canby Herald's annual look at the year in review
Dec 27, 2016
Christmas tree contest winners announced
Canby Herald Christmas tree contest saw plenty of unique and beautiful trees
Dec 23, 2016
Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board
She does not regret her outspokenness that drew supporters and critics alike during her four years.
Dec 21, 2016
Passenger train collides with tractor trailer on 99E
An Amtrak passenger train traveling southbound at about 3:00 p.m., according to one eye-witness account, struck an 18-wheel tractor trailer that became stuck on the tracks just as the train was…
