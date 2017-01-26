Canby's Latest News
Country takes the stage for The Canby Center benefit January 29…
Police looking for help with December armed robbery
North Marion School board declares intent for November bond…
Aurora Fire District welcomes 5 new volunteers
Library again displaying local artist paintings
Coming program offers dinner and a look at Oregon Trail history
Portland International Auto Show
Marion County Sheriff starts anyonymous tip line
Two shows left in Live On Stage Canby 2016-17 music series
OSU Extension offering tree seedling workshop
DirectLink offering free technology classes
Christmas tree classes are set
Canby Boosters set annual spring gala for April
Free parenting class now available
ODFW looking for area volunteers for board and council
Small farm conference set for OSU
Canby Center Job Seekers program meeting at a new time
Clackamas board stays in timber lawsuit
Smyrna UCC launched free parenting class
Marion County Sheriff starts anonymous tip line