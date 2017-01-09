Canby's Latest News
On the move
Downtown project keeps moving
Library sets programs for January
Tootie Smith offers her goodbyes
Ludlow bids county farewell
State of the City address approaches
Canby Scouts offer recycling program
Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board
Lending a helping hand
County is taking applications to fill vacant seat
Canby scouts to offer tree recycling
Canby FFA Alumni seek donations
Friends getting annual membership drive started
Canby Adult Center offering Christmas meal for all
Canby citizens speak out on their concerns
Canby election numbers
Aurora museum celebrates new items
Canby FFA Alumni looking for fundraiser donations
Canby police blotter
Governor Brown says 2017-19 budget a short-term solution