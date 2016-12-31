2016 Person of the Year: Rick Robinson

2016 Person of the Year: Rick Robinson

Canby Herald's inaugural Person of the Year recipient is city's administrator

Year in Review: Part I

Year in Review: Part I

The Canby Herald's annual look at the year in review

Christmas tree contest winners announced

Christmas tree contest winners announced

Canby Herald Christmas tree contest saw plenty of unique and beautiful trees

Passenger train collides with tractor trailer on 99E

Passenger train collides with tractor trailer on 99E

An Amtrak passenger train traveling southbound at about 3:00 p.m., according to one eye-witness...

Water main rupture causes massive water spill in Canby

Water main rupture causes massive water spill in Canby

About a half-a-million gallons of water flowed out of a ruptured Canby Utility water line Dec. 14.

Canby woman sentenced in embezzlement case

Canby woman sentenced in embezzlement case

A Multnomah County Circuit Court judge on Dec. 9 sentenced a 62-year-old Canby woman to three...

City hall gets local historic landmark nod

City hall gets local historic landmark nod

Finally, after years of working toward the historic designation the Canby Historic Review Board...

Salvation Army kettle thief caught in OC

Salvation Army kettle thief caught in OC

Oregon City police arrested a 19-year-old man on December 6 for stealing Salvation Army donation...

Christmas Memories

Christmas Memories

Canby folks talk about what Christmas means and the memories they've built over the years

Canby: Where giving and caring come together

Canby: Where giving and caring come together

A look at some of the things going on in Canby during the holdiay season.

Making it all work

Making it all work

The city will use a little-known financing tool to cover the costs of constructing a gravity...

Canby real estate continues upward trend

Canby real estate continues upward trend

The Portland region has been leading the nation in home-price increases since the beginning of 2016.

Canby Fire new community EMTs already making a difference

Canby Fire new community EMTs already making a difference

New community program recently launched thanks to voters OKing replacement option levy.

Clackamas County board gets to work

Clackamas County board gets to work

Mending political fences, urban growth boundary are high on the list.

Creating The Nutcracker

Creating The Nutcracker

Canby's Allegro Dance Studio attracts more than 200 dancers to holiday classic.

Previous Next

Daily News Where you Live

Beaverton Hillsboro Prineville
Clackamas Lake Oswego Sandy
Canby Madras Sellwood
Columbia Co. Milwaukie Sherwood
Estacada Molalla Tigard
Forest Grove Newberg Tualatin
Gladstone Oregon City West Linn
Gresham area Portland Wilsonville
King City Portland SE Woodburn
Happy Valley Portland SW

Other Pamplin Media Group sites

50 Something! KPAM 860 Sunny 1550

News

INSIDERS (Sponsored Content)

Brought to you by Tim Gustafson - Gustafson Insurance - INSURANCE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Debbie Jewell - Canby Telcom/DirectLink - COMMUNICATIONS, CONNECTIVITY INSIDER

Brought to you by Steve McLaren - McLarens Carpet One - CARPET INSIDER

Brought to you by Eric Anderson - Canby Ford - AUTOMOTIVE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Ron and Barb Raines - Club Fit - FITNESS INSIDER -

Brought to you by Dr. Kris Ritchey - Canby Clinic - PRIMARY CARE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Holly Rodway - Canby Builders Supply - DIY SUPPLY INSIDER

Brought to you by Dr. Alan Neal - Neal Family Dental - FAMILY DENTISTRY INSIDER -

Brought to you by Eric Anderson - Canby Ford - AUTOMOTIVE INSIDER -

CANBY FORD - Great deals can be yours at Canby Ford!Anyone who’s purchased a car knows just how arduous and confusing the process can be. The car market is vast and intimidating, and that doesn’t even begin to factor in those sellers who are more than happy to cut an unfair deal.

At Canby Ford, we want your car-buying experience to be as painless as possible. Whether you’re still on the hunt or you think you’ve already found the perfect car, here are 5 questions to ask during your search:

1.) How is it equipped?—Even if features such as cruise control or a sunroof are featured in a car’s ad listing, it’s good to double-check and confirm everything is in working order.

2.) Has the car been damaged?—If it’s a new car, it may have suffered damage during shipping, and if it’s used, you’ll want to find out its accident and repair record. Get any service records you can for the vehicle.

3.) How many previous owners?—Any vehicle that has had more than two owners is less than desirable; more owners can indicate reoccurring vehicle issues.

4.) Can I take a test drive?—Get inside and check how the seats feel, whether there is ample room, how the vehicle handles at low and high speeds, etc.

5.) Would I be happy with this car?—Ask yourself if you can really imagine yourself in a vehicle like this. If you can, you may have found your next car.

Canby Ford

24315 Hwy 99E, Canby, OR 97013

(503) 266-2097

www.canbyford.com

Brought to you by Steve McLaren - McLarens Carpet One - CARPET INSIDER

MCLARENS CARPET ONE - Steve McLarenFirst thing to remember when getting ready for the holiday season: It’s about the spirit of the season and sharing it with family and friends. Decorating your home should add to the fun and spirit of the season; it should be something to look forward to and enjoy.

If the motivation is right, here are a few simple things to inspire your creativity:

  • As an alternative to garland, use standalone evergreens throughout your home to bring in the rich wintery green tones.

  • Hang matching wreathes in your windows to share the holiday spirit with those passing by.

  • Greet friends and family with a festive entryway decorated with simple items like garland, potted poinsettias, decorative holiday mat and cheerfully wrapped gift boxes.

  • Even a simple everyday meal can be dressed up with a few holiday-inspired elements like green ivy, pine cones or a crystal vase filled with candy canes or shiny ornaments.

  • Carry your decorating theme throughout home. Add red and green guest towels to the bathroom; holiday coffee mugs and dinner ware for festive meals; small Christmas trees in the bedrooms; seasonally inspired throw pillows for the sofa and the bedroom.

  • Keep your home smelling terrific by using potpourri, candles and nightlights with scents of the season.

  • Most important, relax and enjoy the holiday season with friends and family.

    • After the holiday season, visit us at McLarens Carpet One. We’ll show you how to freshen up your home with new flooring, counter tops and window coverings in the spring.

    McLarens Carpet One

    24403 S.Hwy 99E Canby

    503-266-4095

    McLarensCarpetOneCanby.com

    Brought to you by Tim Gustafson - Gustafson Insurance - INSURANCE INSIDER -

    GUSTAFSON INSURANCE - Tim GustafsonHave you ever had an important phone call or text message come through while you were behind the wheel? It's a common situation that many drivers face, and it can too easily result in dangerous distracted driving. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least eight people are killed and 1,161 are injured in crashes involving distracted drivers each day.

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration classifies driving distractions in three ways: visual (taking your eyes off the road), manual (taking your hands off the wheel), and cognitive (taking your mind off the act of driving). To stay safe, set some guidelines for yourself and other drivers in your family:

    Eat snacks and meals before you start driving.

    Never apply makeup, finish dressing or attempt grooming while driving.

    Avoid electronic distractions by mapping routes before you begin driving and disabling text and email push notifications on your phone.

    Use Bluetooth or other hands-free devices in an emergency.

    If you need to address a distraction, wait until you can pull over to a safe spot.

    Distracted Driving Laws

    Many states now have laws and regulations surrounding common driving distractions. As of September 2016, 14 states, the District of Columbia and three U.S. territories have banned the use of handheld cellphones by those who are behind the wheel, and 46 states as well as the District of Columbia have outlawed text messaging while driving.

    Gustafson Insurance

    541 NW 2nd Ave, Canby, OR 97013

    (503) 266-2216

    www.gustafsonins.com

    Brought to you by Steve Vohs - Canby Builders Supply - HOME WINTERIZATION INSIDER

    CANBY BUILDERS SUPPLY - Steve Vohs Protect your family and home, plus, save money in the long run.

    Keep the cold out and the heat in––

  • Seal off drafty windows and patio doors with clear plastic.

  • Replace the weather stripping around doors.

  • Install foam insulators behind the face plates of light switches and electrical outlets on outside walls.

  • Install polystyrene inserts at foundation vent locations.

  • Install a dryer vent seal to prevent cold air from traveling back into your home.

  • Blanket your electric water heater with faced fiberglass insulation.

  • Wrap any hot water pipes that run through unheated areas of the house.

  • Insulate cold water pipes to prevent them from freezing in the winter.

  • Replace your furnace filter about every 3 months.

  • Replace worn or missing shingles.

  • Seal any cracks in the foundation of your house.

    • Don’t forget the yard––

  • Rake leaves, mulch flower beds and fertilize lawn for winter.

  • Clean out gutters.

  • Cap off water faucets to prevent freezing.

  • Cut off dead and overhanging tree limbs that could fall on the house or car.

  • Clean the chimney, seal gaps around the chimney flue and make sure no critters have made themselves a home there.

    • Family safety––

  • Install a carbon monoxide detector to guard against invisible, odorless gas leaks.

  • Replace batteries in smoke detector.

    • Don’t forget the birds––

  • Clean or replace bird feeders and stock up on bird feed and/or suet.

    • Canby Builders Supply

    102 S. Pine

    Canby, OR

    503-266-2244

    CanbyBuildersSupply.com

    Opinion

    Features

    Sports

    Recent Comments


    Canby's Latest News

    December 29, 2016

    State of the City address approaches

    by John Baker
    Mayor Hodson to speak, then a panel discussion will follow
    December 28, 2016

    Canby Scouts offer recycling program

    by John Baker
    Scout Pack 503 and Troop 882 will recycle Christmas trees and collect cans
    SMITH
    December 23, 2016

    Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board

    by Peter Wong
    She does not regret her outspokenness that drew supporters and critics alike during her four years.


    SUBMITTED PHOTO - From left, Canby Rotary Club President Tony Helbling and Canby Kiwanis Club President Luanna Hill.
    December 21, 2016

    Lending a helping hand

    by Pamplin Media Group
    The Rotary Club of Canby invited Kiwanis to join them for lunch recently in a joint meeting at Cutsforth Town Hall.
    December 21, 2016

    County is taking applications to fill vacant seat

    by Pamplin Media Group
    Clackamas County is accepting applications for the vacancy to be created when Commissioner Jim Bernard becomes chairman of the five-member county board Jan. 3.
    December 21, 2016

    Canby scouts to offer tree recycling

    by Pamplin Media Group
    Canby Scout Pack 503 and Troop 882 will hold a tree recycling and soda can fundraiser.
    December 21, 2016

    Canby FFA Alumni seek donations

    by Pamplin Media Group
    The Canby FFA Alumni and Agricultural Boosters will hold a benefit auction and dinner.
    December 28, 2016

    Friends getting annual membership drive started

    by Pamplin Media Group
    Friends of Canby Public Library is having its annual membership drive.
    December 14, 2016

    Canby Adult Center offering Christmas meal for all

    by Pamplin Media Group
    The Canby Adult Center will hold a free Community Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. at the adult center.
    HERALD FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL PEARSON - (From left) Canby city councilors Greg Parker, Traci Hensley, Mayor Brian Hodson, Tim Dale, Tracie Heidit and Clint Coleman.
    December 14, 2016

    Canby citizens speak out on their concerns

    by Daniel Pearson
    Mayor Hodson delivers an impassioned response regarding harassment in Canby schools and around town.

    Don't miss the local news

    Dec 14, 2016

    Canby election numbers

    by Pamplin Media Group
    A look at the recent election numbers in Canby by precinct.
    Dec 14, 2016

    Aurora museum celebrates new items

    by Pamplin Media Group
    For the ninth year, new artifact contributions to the Aurora Colony Historical Society will be part of an exhibit called 'Gifts to the Colony: 2016,' which runs through Dec. 31 at the Old Aurora…
    Dec 14, 2016

    Canby FFA Alumni looking for fundraiser donations

    by Pamplin Media Group
    The Canby FFA Alumni and Agricultural Boosters will hold a benefit auction and dinner on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at the Main Pavilion of the Clackamas County Event Center.
    DANIEL PEARSON - Canby PD cruiser
    Dec 14, 2016

    Canby police blotter

    by Pamplin Media Group
    Latest information from Canby Police public records from late October through early November 2016.
    FILE PHOTO - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown
    Dec 14, 2016

    Governor Brown says 2017-19 budget a short-term solution

    by Paris Achen
    Gov. Kate Brown proposed a 2017-19 budget Dec. 1 that cuts spending across most areas in state government, while keeping whole K-12 education and programs assisting low-income students with…
    Dec 14, 2016

    Molalla Kiwanis and Rotary clubs slate joint meeting

    by Pamplin Media Group
    Molalla Kiwanis and Rotary will hold their traditional joint Christmas meeting at noon on Wednesday Dec. 14, at Mulino Grade School.
    Dec 14, 2016

    Wreath fundraiser is going on now

    by Pamplin Media Group
    Thelma's Place in Canby is taking orders for 14-inch Christmas wreaths.
    Dec 14, 2016

    Fundraising Christmas tree lot now open

    by Pamplin Media Group
    The Canby Lions Club Christmas tree lot will be through Saturday, Dec. 24, or until the trees are gone.
    Dec 14, 2016

    Canby Legion having Christmas tree fundraiser

    by Pamplin Media Group
    The Canby American Legion is selling Christmas trees. Prices are $20 and up with proceeds going to Canby American Legion programs.
    Dec 14, 2016

    Canby PD is in midst of annual sock and coat drive

    by Pamplin Media Group
    The Canby Police Department will have its annual Holiday Coat and Sock Drive through Dec. 31.

    Portland, Oregon - Local News

    Web Link Pamplin.org

    Web Link PamplinCollection.org

    Web Link Pamplin Entertainment



     

     

     

      

    Designed by Pamplin Media Group.