Sequoia Grove rental prices coming in higher than discussed

Construction of the Sequoia Grove apartment complex is well underway but the rental prices...

Bot Spot

A pair of North Marion High School Voltmaster Robotics teams, including the newly formed Team...

Canby High climbs into upper ranks with graduation rate

The Oregon Department of Education released statewide graduation rates last week and the Canby...

City going with advanced financing district for construction project

The city council passed a resolution designating the $175,000 SE 13th Avenue sanitary sewer...

Local family sues City of Canby in wrongful death claim

The family of a man whose injury on a Canby Area Transit bus allegedly led to a fatal...

City plants flag on inclusivity after citizen requests

The Canby City Council started its January 18 meeting with Mayor Brian Hodson reading aloud a...

Two local children need help fighting cancer

Hopes are the community will rally to help two local families with a bit of that 'Canby Community...

Parks and rec survey needs local input

The City of Canby's Park and Recreation Advisory Board is encouraging citizens to take part in a...

Next library Stacks program offers a chance to catch their Drift

The Canby Public Library's Music in the Stacks program for February will be Saturday, Feb. 4, at...

Canby Utility sells downtown building to Hanlon Development

Plans are to build new facility at SE Third Avenue and SE Pine Street.

Snow Perbole!

With multiple snow and ice events hitting the area in the last three weeks, we're running out of...

Publication taps Pappys Greasy Spoon for list of the best of Oregon

Canby eatery named all-American Oregon Restaurant and a must-try in 2017.

On to state

Seventh and eighth graders from Ninety-One School do their robotics best.

City council takes care of CAT business

Okay given to sell two buses and purchase surveillance equipment

Familiar names dot the list to fill county commission vacated seat

A record 77 people are seeking the position vacated by Commissioner Jim Bernard, who took his...

State of the city: Big changes in 2017

Canby Mayor Brian Hodson outlines what's coming down the road this year

It's official!

The Canby City Council for 2017 is sworn in and ready to get to work

And so it begins...again...for the fourth time

Heavy snow in the Canby area has kept the city busy trying to keep things safe

Year in Review II:

A look back at some of the interesting stories of 2016 from July through December

2016 Person of the Year: Rick Robinson

Canby Herald's inaugural Person of the Year recipient is city's administrator

Opinion

Features

Sports

Canby's Latest News

SUBMITTED PHOTO - Nik Blosser has been Gov. Kate Brown's new chief of staff.
February 01, 2017

Governor tabs Blosser as new chief of staff

by Pamplin Media Group
Gov. Kate Brown has hired a co-founder of the Oregon Business Association to succeed Chief of Staff Kristen Leonard
February 01, 2017

Clackamas board candidates field questions

by Peter Wong
Commissioners will winnow group of eight by Tuesday; the appointee will complete a two-year vacancy created when Jim Bernard was elected board chairman Nov. 8.
February 01, 2017

Music in the Stacks returns Saturday with Low Tide Drifters

by Pamplin Media Group
The Canby Public Library's Music in the Stacks program for February will be Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2:30 p.m. and feature the Low Tide Drifters.


SUBMITTED PHOTO - ext up for the 2016-17 Live on Stage Canby program will be concert pianist Alina Kiryayeva (pictured) on March 16. The schedule will conclued on May 4 with a performance from Adam Trent. Tickets for both shows are on sale now at http://liveonstagecanby.com/tickets/
February 01, 2017

Two shows left for Live On Stage Canby

by Pamplin Media Group
The next performance for Live on Stage Canby will be Thursday, March 16, at the Richard R. Brown Fine Arts Center with Alina Kiryayeva taking the stage
February 01, 2017

Canby Public Library offering wide array of classes and…

by Pamplin Media Group
The Canby Public Library will have a full slate of activities in February.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Experienced quilters will be on hand to explain every step of the process to those interested in learning the ins and outs of the craft.
February 01, 2017

It will be Quilt-tastic

by Pamplin Media Group
The Annual Zion Mennonite Quilting Workshop is ready for its 45th edition
February 01, 2017

Court appearances set for former Canby planning commissioner

by Pamplin Media Group
Former Canby planning commissioner Shawn Lee Hensley, twice arrested last summer on a myriad of charges, is scheduled to appear at a settlement hearing on March 8 at 9:00 a.m. in Clackamas…
February 01, 2017

Fair board looking for volunteers to fill empty seats

by Pamplin Media Group
The Clackamas County Fair Board is looking for some volunteers to fill openings.
February 01, 2017

New Memory Cafe offers Tai Chi demonstration

by Pamplin Media Group
A new Memory Cafe from Smyrna United Church of Christ will be held Friday, Feb. 3, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
SUBMITTED IMAGE - Raspberry Beret by Canby-area visual artist Judy Wise.
February 01, 2017

Work of Canby artist on display at library

by Pamplin Media Group
After a short interruption due to moving to the new location, the Canby library is once again highlighting the work of local artists.

Feb 01, 2017

The Canby Center offers job seekers help

by Pamplin Media Group
The Canby Center has implemented a Canby Area Job Seekers program every Monday at 7 p.m. at The Canby Center, 681 SW Second Ave., just behind McDonald's.
Feb 01, 2017

Small farm conference at OSU

by Pamplin Media Group
The 16th annual Oregon Small Farms Conference takes place Feb. 18 at Oregon State University.
Feb 01, 2017

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for area…

by Pamplin Media Group
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting applications for several positions on the statewide board and regional councils for the Access and Habitat Program.
Feb 01, 2017

French Prairie Lions extend invite to attend meeting

by Pamplin Media Group
Scott Mills, a director of North Marion School District, will be the guest speaker at the next French Prairie Lions Club on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Aurora
Feb 01, 2017

DirectLink offering free technology classes

by Pamplin Media Group
Four free DirectLink Community Classes are slated for 2017. The free classes are designed to help members better understand and use the changing technological world through these classes.
Feb 01, 2017

Extension service offers Christmas tree program

by Pamplin Media Group
The OSU Extension Service will hold a Christmas tree genetics and tree improvement webinar series on five dates through early March.
Feb 01, 2017

Canby Boosters set annual spring gala for April

by Pamplin Media Group
The Canby Boosters will hold its Spring Gala Dinner and Auction on Saturday, April 8, from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at Oakview Acres in Canby, 11347 S. Macksburg Road.
Feb 01, 2017

Friends of the library looking for new members

by Pamplin Media Group
Friends of Canby Public Library is having its annual membership drive.
Feb 01, 2017

Smyrna UCC launching new parenting class

by Pamplin Media Group
Smyrna United Church of Christ has launched a new free parenting class.
Feb 01, 2017

Adult center offers weekly writing group

by Pamplin Media Group
The Canby Adult Center holds a writing group every Thursday at 10 a.m.

