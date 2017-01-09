EPA bows to public pressure, adopts more rigorous cleanup plan for Portland Harbor Superfund site

EPA bows to public pressure, adopts more rigorous cleanup plan for Portland Harbor Superfund site

Agency's official Record of Decision is released, requiring cleanup that will take 13 years, cost...

Psychiatric emergency services will relieve police from mental health 911 calls

Psychiatric emergency services will relieve police from mental health 911 calls

Unity Center for Behavioral Health plans to open by the end of the month.

What the PPS board didn't know when it decided to close the superintendent search

What the PPS board didn't know when it decided to close the superintendent search

Details of recent superintendent searches in Oregon raise questions about how Portland Public...

Howdy, newbies: A fifth of legislators will be new in 2017 session

Howdy, newbies: A fifth of legislators will be new in 2017 session

New lawmakers could help shape policy on revenue, transportation, affordable housing and PERS...

Previous Next

INSIDERS (Sponsored Content)

Brought to you by Griffin Hampson, Cartridge Network - PRINTER, INK & TONER INSIDER -

CARTRIDGE-NETWORK - Griffin HampsonInk cartridge cost is currently a hot button issue.  Like many product categories, marketing representations may be factual, but can often be disingenuous.

Epson’s EcoTank printers (five models from $300+ to $1,200) come with bags of ink, poured into the storage unit feeding the printhead; NOT replaceable cartridges.

Epson represents each has about two years of ink; enough to print thousands of pages, providing very low cost-per-page.  True, but…

Not mentioned: the basic printer is an existing low-end model, generally $70+, is slow, with few extra capabilities, and has an expanded storage area for raw ink  So, one pays $250+ upfront for ink and the possibility of lowering the cost-per-page, if all of the ink is used before the printer experiences problems.  If the printer doesn’t last, only using half of the ink, the actual cost per page doubles. And, if the user does not routinely clean the printheads it will clog up, possibly rendering the printer useless.  (See www.tinyurl.com/he59cnn/ )

We recycle lots of printers, periodically testing to determine history and quirks.  Few low end printers print more than a few thousand pages. 

So, it’s a great proposition, IF one gets full life.  If not, you overpaid.

We can shed some light on this issue.

Cartridge Network, a full-service independent, non-franchise operation, sells and services printers and copiers. “We stock dozens of different printer models (inkjet and laser) and copiers too. We focus on a buyer’s needs and then explore alternatives to best meet their needs.”

We stock several thousand different cartridges. Shipping is free.

Cartridge-Network

6800 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97225

(503) 246-0665

www.cartridge-network.com/

Brought to you by Jan Nielsen - Nielsen's Jewelers - JEWELRY INSIDER -

Brought to you by Jennifer Cook-Buman - Living Right Senior Placement - SENIOR PLACEMENT INSIDER -

Brought to you by Jan Kuhnhausen Stewart - Kuhnhausen's Furniture Showcase - FURNITURE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Amanda Shields - Magnolia Innovative Senior Living - SENIOR CARE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Dr. Christina Bergstrom - Northwest Functional Medicine - MEDICAL INSIDER

Brought to you by Kay L. Newell - Sunlan Lighting - LIGHTING INSIDER -

Brought to you by Lydia Hammond - Northwest Women's Clinic - MIDWIFE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Ken Mitchell-Phillips - The Law Offices of Ken Mitchell-Phillips - LEGAL INSIDER -

Brought to you by Brian Jarvis and Stan Robinson - Pacific West Roofing - ROOFING INSIDER -

Brought to you by Don Dimoff - George Morlan Plumbing Supply - PLUMBING INSIDER -

Brought to you by David Anchel - Elmer's Flag and Banner, Kites Too! - FLAG, BANNER, and KITE INSIDER -

Daily News Where you Live

Beaverton Hillsboro Prineville
Clackamas Lake Oswego Sandy
Canby Madras Sellwood
Columbia Co. Milwaukie Sherwood
Estacada Molalla Tigard
Forest Grove Newberg Tualatin
Gladstone Oregon City West Linn
Gresham area Portland Wilsonville
King City Portland SE Woodburn
Happy Valley Portland SW

Other Pamplin Media Group sites

50 Something! KPAM 860 Sunny 1550

Click here to visit the full version.

Your Opinion

What are your hopes for 2017?

Fewer traffic jams
vote
Improved schools
vote
Homes for the homeless
vote
Healthier lives
vote
Leaders who seek solutions, not political strife
vote

Opinion

Features

Health

Sports

Sustainable Life

Recent Comments

     
 
 

Welcome to Monday, Jan. 9, Clean off your desk Day. Happy birthday to Green Bay Packer QB Bart Starr (1934), who won five NFL championships and two Super Bowls. Today in 2007, Apple unveiled its new iPhone. And now comes the rain, with a high in the low 40s. Clean your desk while watching a replay of Super Bowl I today:

• Give blood, get a bag of coffee at Bloodworks Northwest and Whole Foods Market’s National Blood Donor Month event, go online to make an appointment, Whole Foods Market in the Greenway Town Center, 12220 S.W. Scholls Ferry Road, Tigard. www.bloodworksnw.org

• Check out the latest in food processing at the Northwest Food Processors Expo and Conference, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oregon Convention Center, 777 N.E. MLK Jr. Blvd. http://www.cvent.com

• Hear the Pacifica Quartet with cellist Johannes Moser, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Lincoln Performance Hall, 1620 S.W. Park Ave. Tickets $30 to $52. http://focm.org

  
     


Portland's Latest News

PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP
January 08, 2017

Evictions, santuary city protections on list of city's federal-state legislative priorities

by Jim Redden
The proposed priorites were developed by the city Office of Government Relations, in partnership with the Office of Neighborhood Involvement.
SUBMITTED PHOTO: KATHLEEN WIENS - Ice covers a frozen Lakewood Bay and snow blankets the docks off State Street on Saturday night during a lull in the weekend's wintry storm.
January 07, 2017

Lake Oswego dodges the worst of winter storm

by Gary M. Stein
Most residents stay off icy roads and away from frozen bays and canals, which had created the potential for tragedy
TRIBUNE PHOTO: DAVID BLAIR - CJ McCollum hits a 3 for the Trail Blazers.
January 09, 2017

Blazers get last look, but see 'important game' get away

by Kerry Eggers
Even with McCollum, Crabbe making almost everything, Portland can't hold off Detroit in second overtime


KOIN 6 NEWS - A freezing rain advisory continues until 10 a.m. in the region.
January 09, 2017

Schools close, delay for icy Monday morning

by KOIN 6 News
Thaw underway but many roads still slick, MAX trains delayed, and schools either closed for the day or opening late.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Many dogs that compete and place at the Rose City Classic go on to compete at other nationally recognized shows, including the 2016 all breed Best in Show Winner, a German Shorthaired Pointer named CJ, along with his handler Valerie Nunes-Atkinson. CJ went on to win Best in Show at Westminster.
January 08, 2017

Dogs have their day at annual Rose City Classic

by Claire Green
'What we have in addition to that is a lot of good spectator events for families to come and see, such as agility and obedience.'
January 08, 2017

Warming shelter hours extended, donations sought

by Jim Redden
Officials urge anyone needed shelter to call 211 to find the nearest location.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: PARIS ACHEN - Mark McMullen, director of Oregon's Office of Economic Analysis, spoke to the City Club of Portland on Friday.
January 08, 2017

State economist: No tax reform from 2017 Oregon Legislature

by Jim Redden
Office of Economic Analysis Director Mark McMullen predicts no alternative to the defeated corporate sales tax will pass the upcoming session.
KOIN 6 NEWS - A man was critically injured when he was hit by a MAX train on East Burnside Sunday night.
January 08, 2017

MAX train hits man in East Portland

by Jim Redden
UPDATE: Victim in critical condition identified as Jason Robert Beveridge, 45
January 08, 2017

Man dies, wife injured in Sellwood-Moreland area crash

by Jim Redden
Police say the driver may have suffered a medical event prior to the second fatal crash of the year in Portland.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: LYNDSEY HEWITT - On Jan. 1, the first night of Portland's ongoing cold snap, 38 people sought shelter at Imago Dei emergency shelter, 1302 S.E. Ankeny St. Since then, hundreds have come through the shelter.
January 07, 2017

Cold weather contributed to second death this week

by Lyndsey Hewitt
UPDATE: Woman from Southwest Portland died of hypothermia in a parking garage on Saturday, Jan. 7. Emergency shelters stay open in Multnomah County.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: MICHAEL WORKMAN - SEATTLE RUNNING BACK THOMAS RAWLS FINDS THE END ZONE.
January 07, 2017

Rawls mauls Lions

by Kerry Eggers
It's like the good ol' days for Seahawks, and 'it felt right,' cornerback Richard Sherman says
REVIEW PHOTO: ANTHONY MACUK - Police and firefighters erected a tent around the body of a woman in her 60s who was killed Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a car at the intersection of Third Street and B Avenue in downtown Lake Oswego. Both roads were expected to be closed for hours.
January 05, 2017

Police identify pedestrian who was struck and killed in downtown Lake Oswego

by Pamplin Media Group
Elderly driver tells police he never saw 66-year-old Louise Fay Marandas as he made a left turn into bright sunshine
January 06, 2017

Richardson presses for audits of 'controversial' topics

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Republican's audit choices could get more scrutiny from Democrats who control most offices.
TIMES PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ - Taking the oath of office today, Friday, Jan. 6, Beaverton's Tobias Read becomes Oregon's state treasurer. Seen here, his wife, Heidi Eggert, and son Ellis, 3.
January 13, 2017

Read sworn in as treasurer

by Dana Haynes
He served as a state representative from Beaverton since 2007.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - The popular Zoolights exhibit attracted more than 175,000 people as the Oregon Zoo saw its annual attendance hit more than 1.6 million visits in 2016.
January 06, 2017

Zoo stays popular in 2016, with 1.6 million visits

by Pamplin Media Group
Summer was the zoo's busiest season, with more than 428,000 visitors passing through the gates in July and August.
Cooley
January 06, 2017

Murdered woman found in the trunk of car in Milwaukie

by Pamplin Media Group
Milwaukie police officers located the missing vehicle belonging to Merrilee B. Cooley in an apartment complex near Southest Lark Street and Whitcomb Drive.
January 06, 2017

Roadside stand hazelnuts linked to salmonellosis

by Pamplin Media Group
State said anyone who bought nuts sold by Schmidt Farm and Nursery at the stand on Highway 18 near McMinnville should discard them.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JEFF ZURSCHMEIDE - The nonprofit managing the downtown transit mall found the 'Poopmaster' is up to the task of keeping up with crow droppings.
January 05, 2017

'Poopmaster' battles mall crow droppings

by Jeff Zurschmeide
Technically, the device is called a Tennant M20 Integrated Rider Sweeper-Scrubber. But this is Portland, so a stodgy name just wouldn't do. The Poopmaster is now being used to scrub the sidewalks of Fifth and Sixth Avenues between Southwest Oak and…
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - Pastor Mondainé, center, is starting a culinary school. Aaron Anthony, second from left, and Melanie Doherty, will enroll. Also depicted is Po'Shines general manager John Tolbert, far left, buser Lance Danguia, second from right, and Po'Shines executive chef James Bradley.
January 05, 2017

Cafe cooks up soul food culinary school

by Lyndsey Hewitt
The restaurant, which employs those who may not have had ample job opportunities otherwise, is giving birth to a culinary school set to open at 501 N.E. Alberta St. by Feb. 1.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is finalizing work on a Portland Harbor Superfund cleanup plan it estimates at $746 million, although some say it will cost a lot more.
January 05, 2017

Judge sides with City Council on Superfund spending

by Jim Redden
Multnomah Circuit Court ruling calls for 'true up' after EPA-ordered cleanup project is finished.
January 05, 2017

Rents are high in Portland, but increasing faster statewide

by Jim Redden
A new report by the ABODO real estate company also found the rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Portland is $353 higher than the national average.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his first round of bureau assignments Tuesday.
January 03, 2017

Wheeler keeps police, shuffles some other bureaus

by Jim Redden
New assignments only temporary until April when new mayor will take them all over during the budget process.
COURTESY PHOTO - Family provided KOIN News 6, a news partner of Pamplin Media Group/Woodburn Independent, with this recent photo of the Kroeker family. It is unconfirmed whether the found remains are of the family.
January 05, 2017

Officials investigate Hubbard fire as murder suicide

by Lindsay Keefer
Investigators say the man and three children died of gunshot wounds, woman died of blunt force trauma to the head, but their identifies are not yet confirmed
REVIEW PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - Developers Miles (left) and Jay Haladay stand in front of their current 10 Branch office in downtown Lake Oswego. It sits on the site of a proposed new development that would extend north from the northeast corner of B Avenue and Third Street.
January 04, 2017

Father, son pitch new mixed-use development for downtown Lake Oswego

by Anthony Macuk
Concept designs call for a four-story building with office space, events center and ground-floor market
PORTLAND TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Cyndy carries her daughter, Blue, to the bath to wash her hair. Her morning routine - including tube feeding, daily sponge baths and stripping her sheets - takes 2 1/2 hours.
January 05, 2017

Where are they now?

by Tribune staff
In more than 100 print editions in 2016, the Portland Tribune covered plenty of fascinating people. A few of them stuck with us, either because of the poignancy of their stories or the influence they wielded in our community.

Don't miss the local news

TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - The Port of Portland is suing Monsanto Co. for PCB contamination in the Willamette River's Portland Harbor Superfund site. It could cost an estimated $1.4 billion to clean up the harbor.
Jan 05, 2017

Port sues Monsanto for PCB contamination in rivers, slough

by Pamplin Media Group
Local agency is the 10th public entity in the West to sue the company for PCB contamination. Monsanto says the lawsuit 'lacks merit and conflicts with the ongoing Portland Harbor case.'
Jan 05, 2017

Oversight, state agency culture faulted as manager broke rules

by Nick Budnick
Raussen repeatedly bent or broke state rules pertaining to spending, use of state cars, awarding contracts and being wined and dined by contractors, according to documents from the Oregon…
Jan 05, 2017

Sources: Partisanship in Salem? Say it ain't so

by Jim Redden
2017 Oregon Legislature already shaping up to be rocky, and the latest from City Hall
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Mayor Ted Wheeler says this week's frigid temperatures prompted him to open the first floor of the Portland Building as a shelter.
Jan 04, 2017

Frigid temperatures prompt mayor to open Portland Building as…

by Lyndsey Hewitt
The shelter will open at least one night while cold weather continues and area warming centers and shelters hit capacity.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Portland police cleared City Hall during a mid-October protest that disrupted a City Council meeting. Mayor Ted Wheeler could face some of the same rough treatment from council meeting rowdies.
Jan 04, 2017

Welcome to City Hall, Mayor Wheeler. Don't mind the angry voices

by Amelia Templeton/OPB
Boisterous protesters give City Council meetings the feeling of an assembly at a rowdy middle school.
Jan 04, 2017

OLCC suspends license for Jags Clubhouse

by Pamplin Media Group
Two shootings in the past six weeks and a recent fight prompted agency to take action for 'public safety.'
Jan 03, 2017

Longview coal terminal proposal gets blocked by state

by Steve Law
Washington agency denies a sublease of state-owned water targeted for Milennium Bulk Terminals' project; Millennium says it can still proceed with project
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - Mayor Ted Wheeler takes the oath of office from student at Jason Lee Elementary School on Wednesday.
Jan 04, 2017

Wheeler calls on Portlanders to hold him accountable

by Jim Redden
Oath of office taken at public inauguration at Jason Lee Elementary School in East Portland on Wednesday morning.
COURTESY PHOTO: KOIN 6 NEWS - About 50 people who lived in the Hotel Alder on Southwest Alder Street scurried to safety Wednesday as Portland firefighters fought a fire inside the 1910 building.
Jan 04, 2017

Residents flee to safety as smoke fills Hotel Alder

by Pamplin Media Group
Firefighters call for three alarms to battle fire in 1910 apartment building.
COURTESY PHOTO - Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden was sworn in Tuesday to his fourth full term in office. With him were his wife, Nancy, son William and daughter Scarlett.
Jan 04, 2017

Wyden bill requires president-elect, candidates to release tax…

by Pamplin Media Group
Republican Donald J. Trump was the first presidential nominee in about 40 years who did not release his income tax returns during the campaign.
(Image is Clickable Link) PCC.EDU - Gene Pitts
Jan 04, 2017

PCC board chair resigns over 'sanctuary' designation

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Portland Community College board chair Gene Pitts has resigned over the board's decision to become a 'sanctuary campus.'
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - During her last month in office, Rosenbum got to meet President Obama during a Washington D.C. visit for meetings of the State Innovation Exchange.
Jan 03, 2017

Rosenbaum's legislative legacy: fighting for social, economic…

by Peter Wong
Tens of thousands of Oregon's lowest-paid workers owe a bit of thanks to Diane Rosenbaum, who's stepping down from the Oregon Legislature next week after 18 years in office. A Democratic state…
TOAL
Jan 03, 2017

Lake Oswego arson suspect's court date moved to February

by Jillian Daley
LOHS grad Travis Toal, who is accused of tossing a Molotov cocktail into an occupied home in 2014, awaits his initial appearance in Clackamas County Court
Jan 03, 2017

Governor's chief of staff resigns

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Resignation comes after news reports of Kristen Leonard's undisclosed conflicts of interest.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Gasoline prices are on the rise, and Oregon has the 10th most expensive gasoline in the nation.
Jan 03, 2017

New year brings jump in cost of filling up

by Pamplin Media Group
Oregon has the 10th highest gasoline prices in the nation. The No. 1 slot is held by Hawaii.
COURTESY KOIN 6 NEWS - Glass production at the Uroboros plant in North Portland will halt in May, shifted to Tijuana, Mexico.
Jan 03, 2017

Uroboros packs up glass works, heads to Mexico

by Paul Koberstein
Uroboros' environmental problems in Portland surfaced in February after the Portland Mercury newspaper published the results of a U.S. Forest Service study that used moss collected from trees to…
Jan 03, 2017

Prosecutors will not pursue criminal charges against non-chronic…

by Jim Redden
District attorneys in three Portland-area counties respond to TriMet report on enforcement.
Jan 03, 2017

School hiring practices faulted

by Shasta Kearns Moore
The emails, between Lincoln High School Principal Peyton Chapman and Portland school board Vice Chair Amy Kohnstamm, center around efforts to help fill some of the district's vacancies.
Jan 03, 2017

Homeless man found dead of hypothermia in East Portland

by Lyndsey Hewitt
While cold snap persists, police will give rides to warming shelters.
Jan 03, 2017

Clackamas County sets Monday for oath-taking

by Peter Wong
Among the officials are a new board chairman, new commissioner and re-elected commissioner, plus the assessor and justice of the peace.
Jan 03, 2017

Washington County sets Jan. 10 for swearing-in ceremony

by Peter Wong
Two veteran county commissioners and the sheriff will return, plus a new justice of the peace elected last year.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - The great Mel Brown has been an integral part of Jimmy Mak's success, and he could play at a new club in the future. Dan Balmer is another musician who has done a residency at Jimmy Mak's.
Jan 02, 2017

Jimmy Mak founder passes away after final show

by Rob Cullivan
The Pearl District club was supposed to reopen nearby on Everett Street in February, closed because of Jimmy Makarounis' health problems.
SUBMITTED PHOTO: MULTNOMAH COUNTY - Crews at the Sellwood Bridge site have almost finished rebuilding and upgrading the rail line that runs under the bridge, clearing the way for the Willamette Shore Trolley to make full trips from Lake Oswego to South Waterfront.
Jan 02, 2017

Willamette Shore Trolley may soon resume trips to Portland

by Anthony Macuk
Worn-out cars and work on the Sellwood Bridge have prevented runs from Lake Oswego to South Waterfront since 2010.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Former Portland Police Chief Larry O'Dea, left, may use the defense that his .22-caliber rifle was defective when it fired and injured a friend in Eastern Oregon last year.
Jan 02, 2017

Defense in O'Dea case could hinge on rifle defect

by Nick Budnick
Former Portland police chief Larry O'Dea's legal defense against a negligent shooting charge focuses on a rifle design that has been linked to at least 55 instances of injury or death from…
Jan 01, 2017

Severe weather shelters open in Portland, Gresham

by Jim Redden
Regional officials say if you need help, call 211 to find the shelter closest to you.

Portland, Oregon - Local News

Web Link Pamplin.org

Web Link PamplinCollection.org

Web Link Pamplin Entertainment



 

 

 

 

Designed by Pamplin Media Group.