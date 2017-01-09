January 08, 2017
by Jim Redden
The proposed priorites were developed by the city Office of Government Relations, in partnership with the Office of Neighborhood Involvement.
January 07, 2017
by Gary M. Stein
Most residents stay off icy roads and away from frozen bays and canals, which had created the potential for tragedy
January 09, 2017
by Kerry Eggers
Even with McCollum, Crabbe making almost everything, Portland can't hold off Detroit in second overtime
January 09, 2017
by KOIN 6 News
Thaw underway but many roads still slick, MAX trains delayed, and schools either closed for the day or opening late.
January 08, 2017
by Claire Green
'What we have in addition to that is a lot of good spectator events for families to come and see, such as agility and obedience.'
January 08, 2017
by Jim Redden
Officials urge anyone needed shelter to call 211 to find the nearest location.
January 08, 2017
by Jim Redden
Office of Economic Analysis Director Mark McMullen predicts no alternative to the defeated corporate sales tax will pass the upcoming session.
January 08, 2017
by Jim Redden
UPDATE: Victim in critical condition identified as Jason Robert Beveridge, 45
January 08, 2017
by Jim Redden
Police say the driver may have suffered a medical event prior to the second fatal crash of the year in Portland.
January 07, 2017
by Lyndsey Hewitt
UPDATE: Woman from Southwest Portland died of hypothermia in a parking garage on Saturday, Jan. 7. Emergency shelters stay open in Multnomah County.
January 07, 2017
by Kerry Eggers
It's like the good ol' days for Seahawks, and 'it felt right,' cornerback Richard Sherman says
January 05, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Elderly driver tells police he never saw 66-year-old Louise Fay Marandas as he made a left turn into bright sunshine
January 06, 2017
by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Republican's audit choices could get more scrutiny from Democrats who control most offices.
January 13, 2017
by Dana Haynes
He served as a state representative from Beaverton since 2007.
January 06, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Summer was the zoo's busiest season, with more than 428,000 visitors passing through the gates in July and August.
January 06, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Milwaukie police officers located the missing vehicle belonging to Merrilee B. Cooley in an apartment complex near Southest Lark Street and Whitcomb Drive.
January 06, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
State said anyone who bought nuts sold by Schmidt Farm and Nursery at the stand on Highway 18 near McMinnville should discard them.
January 05, 2017
by Jeff Zurschmeide
Technically, the device is called a Tennant M20 Integrated Rider Sweeper-Scrubber. But this is Portland, so a stodgy name just wouldn't do. The Poopmaster is now being used to scrub the sidewalks of Fifth and Sixth Avenues between Southwest Oak and…
January 05, 2017
by Lyndsey Hewitt
The restaurant, which employs those who may not have had ample job opportunities otherwise, is giving birth to a culinary school set to open at 501 N.E. Alberta St. by Feb. 1.
January 05, 2017
by Jim Redden
Multnomah Circuit Court ruling calls for 'true up' after EPA-ordered cleanup project is finished.
January 05, 2017
by Jim Redden
A new report by the ABODO real estate company also found the rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Portland is $353 higher than the national average.
January 03, 2017
by Jim Redden
New assignments only temporary until April when new mayor will take them all over during the budget process.
January 05, 2017
by Lindsay Keefer
Investigators say the man and three children died of gunshot wounds, woman died of blunt force trauma to the head, but their identifies are not yet confirmed
January 04, 2017
by Anthony Macuk
Concept designs call for a four-story building with office space, events center and ground-floor market
January 05, 2017
by Tribune staff
In more than 100 print editions in 2016, the Portland Tribune covered plenty of fascinating people. A few of them stuck with us, either because of the poignancy of their stories or the influence they wielded in our community.
Jan 05, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Local agency is the 10th public entity in the West to sue the company for PCB contamination. Monsanto says the lawsuit 'lacks merit and conflicts with the ongoing Portland Harbor case.'
Jan 05, 2017
by Nick Budnick
Raussen repeatedly bent or broke state rules pertaining to spending, use of state cars, awarding contracts and being wined and dined by contractors, according to documents from the Oregon…
Jan 05, 2017
by Jim Redden
2017 Oregon Legislature already shaping up to be rocky, and the latest from City Hall
Jan 04, 2017
by Lyndsey Hewitt
The shelter will open at least one night while cold weather continues and area warming centers and shelters hit capacity.
Jan 04, 2017
by Amelia Templeton/OPB
Boisterous protesters give City Council meetings the feeling of an assembly at a rowdy middle school.
Jan 04, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Two shootings in the past six weeks and a recent fight prompted agency to take action for 'public safety.'
Jan 03, 2017
by Steve Law
Washington agency denies a sublease of state-owned water targeted for Milennium Bulk Terminals' project; Millennium says it can still proceed with project
Jan 04, 2017
by Jim Redden
Oath of office taken at public inauguration at Jason Lee Elementary School in East Portland on Wednesday morning.
Jan 04, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Firefighters call for three alarms to battle fire in 1910 apartment building.
Jan 04, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Republican Donald J. Trump was the first presidential nominee in about 40 years who did not release his income tax returns during the campaign.
Jan 04, 2017
by Shasta Kearns Moore
Portland Community College board chair Gene Pitts has resigned over the board's decision to become a 'sanctuary campus.'
Jan 03, 2017
by Peter Wong
Tens of thousands of Oregon's lowest-paid workers owe a bit of thanks to Diane Rosenbaum, who's stepping down from the Oregon Legislature next week after 18 years in office. A Democratic state…
Jan 03, 2017
by Jillian Daley
LOHS grad Travis Toal, who is accused of tossing a Molotov cocktail into an occupied home in 2014, awaits his initial appearance in Clackamas County Court
Jan 03, 2017
by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Resignation comes after news reports of Kristen Leonard's undisclosed conflicts of interest.
Jan 03, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Oregon has the 10th highest gasoline prices in the nation. The No. 1 slot is held by Hawaii.
Jan 03, 2017
by Paul Koberstein
Uroboros' environmental problems in Portland surfaced in February after the Portland Mercury newspaper published the results of a U.S. Forest Service study that used moss collected from trees to…
Jan 03, 2017
by Jim Redden
District attorneys in three Portland-area counties respond to TriMet report on enforcement.
Jan 03, 2017
by Shasta Kearns Moore
The emails, between Lincoln High School Principal Peyton Chapman and Portland school board Vice Chair Amy Kohnstamm, center around efforts to help fill some of the district's vacancies.
Jan 03, 2017
by Lyndsey Hewitt
While cold snap persists, police will give rides to warming shelters.
Jan 03, 2017
by Peter Wong
Among the officials are a new board chairman, new commissioner and re-elected commissioner, plus the assessor and justice of the peace.
Jan 03, 2017
by Peter Wong
Two veteran county commissioners and the sheriff will return, plus a new justice of the peace elected last year.
Jan 02, 2017
by Rob Cullivan
The Pearl District club was supposed to reopen nearby on Everett Street in February, closed because of Jimmy Makarounis' health problems.
Jan 02, 2017
by Anthony Macuk
Worn-out cars and work on the Sellwood Bridge have prevented runs from Lake Oswego to South Waterfront since 2010.
Jan 02, 2017
by Nick Budnick
Former Portland police chief Larry O'Dea's legal defense against a negligent shooting charge focuses on a rifle design that has been linked to at least 55 instances of injury or death from…
Jan 01, 2017
by Jim Redden
Regional officials say if you need help, call 211 to find the shelter closest to you.