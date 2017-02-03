The high cost of being black in Multnomah County

The high cost of being black in Multnomah County

An analysis of court records shows African-American residents are charged and fined at higher...

Local mayors tell Muslim center crowd: 'Standing with you right thing to do'

Local mayors tell Muslim center crowd: 'Standing with you right thing to do'

Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman wants his uniform to be 'a symbol of safety.'

Trump fuels anxiety at start of state legislative session

Trump fuels anxiety at start of state legislative session

State lawmakers convene their 79th legislative assembly facing an uncertain future under the...

Video of ex-Police Chief Larry O'Dea contradicts shooting report

Video of ex-Police Chief Larry O'Dea contradicts shooting report

State Department of Justice investigators concluded O'Dea wasn't drunk, but records show...

Previous Next

Daily News Where you Live

Beaverton Hillsboro Prineville
Clackamas Lake Oswego Sandy
Canby Madras Sellwood
Columbia Co. Milwaukie Sherwood
Estacada Molalla Tigard
Forest Grove Newberg Tualatin
Gladstone Oregon City West Linn
Gresham area Portland Wilsonville
King City Portland SE Woodburn
Happy Valley Portland SW

Other Pamplin Media Group sites

50 Something! KPAM 860 Sunny 1550

INSIDERS (Sponsored Content)

Brought to you by Jerry Fisk, Funtime RV - RV Sales and Service INSIDER -
Brought to you by Your Northwest - Gift Basket INSIDER -
Brought to you by Bret Brantner - Mr. Plywood - BUILDING MATERIALS INSIDER
Brought to you by Amanda Shields - Magnolia Innovative Senior Living - SENIOR CARE INSIDER -
Brought to you by Shelley Kuhnhausen Howard - Kuhnhausen's Furniture Showcase - FURNITURE INSIDER -
Brought to you by David Anchel - Elmer's Flag and Banner, Kites Too! - FLAG, BANNER, and KITE INSIDER -
Brought to you by Jan Nielsen - Nielsen's Jewelers - JEWELRY INSIDER -
Brought to you by Melissa Calhoun, D.O., Family Medicine Physician - The Portland Clinic - MEDICAL INSIDER
Brought to you by Griffin Hampson, Cartridge Network - PRINTER, INK and TONER INSIDER -
Brought to you by Dr. Christina Bergstrom - Northwest Functional Medicine - MEDICAL INSIDER
Brought to you by Kay L. Newell - Sunlan Lighting - LIGHTING INSIDER -
Brought to you by Brian Jarvis and Stan Robinson - Pacific West Roofing - ROOFING INSIDER -

Your Opinion

Do you think Mayor Ted Wheeler is doing a good job handling the many protests that have sprung up in the past few weeks?

Yes, he is balancing rights and public safety
vote
No, the city must crack down when protests get out of hand
vote

Click here to visit the full version.

Opinion

Features

Health

Sports

Sustainable Life

Recent Comments


An analysis of court records shows African-American residents are charged and fined at higher rates than whites in Multnomah County.
In 1945, members of the City Club of Portland discussed 'The Negro in Portland,' and heard a report by its committee on race relations.
Research shows that equal justice remains an elusive goal for the state's black and Latino residents.
Unequal Justice is a joint project of InvestigateWest and the Pamplin Media Group, made possible in part by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism.
Today's front-page series, Unequal Justice, would not have been possible without the moonlighting work of a county employee. And that's got some in the agency upset.
Here's how we analyzed 5.8 million criminal and violation cases filed between January 2005 and June 2016
Previous Next

Portland's Latest News

KOIN 6 NEWS - Transportation crews worked overnight to battle freezing rain in the most recent winter storm.
February 03, 2017

More snow forecast, but salt tests look promising

by Jim Redden
Early results look promising although the city does not have much salt on hand for the next storm.
PHOTO COURTESY OF LAKE OSWEGO FIRE DEPARTMENT - A sheet of ice covered roads, parking lots and sidewalks in most of Lake Oswego on Friday morning, although the city's main roads were passable.
February 03, 2017

Lake Oswego schools close amid winter's icy grip

by Gary M. Stein
Roads, sidewalks and parking lots are slick across the city, but no major crashes have been reported
PHOTO COURTESY: CLACKAMAS FIRE - Icy conditions were evident on Feb. 3 near the intersection of Cambray Way and Wyndham Way near Happy Valley.
February 03, 2017

Happy Valley-area woman survives 30-foot drop in car sliding on ice

by Raymond Rendleman
Later the driver's husband went to pick his wife up from the hospital, but he also was unable to make it due to icy conditions in the Mt. Scott area just north of Happy Valley.


COURTESY PHOTO: BONNIE PLANTS - Portland Christian School third-grader Ian Hoffert won 'best in state' honors for his 12.4-pound cabbage in a national plant contest.
February 03, 2017

Portland third-grader's cabbage shreds plant competition

by Pamplin Media Group
Ian Hoffert's 12.4-pound plant earns 'best in state' honors from National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.
COURTESY PHOTO: KOIN 6 NEWS - Southbound Interstate 5 in the Terwilliger Curves was a mess early Friday as freezing rain brought slick conditions to area roads. Some schools are closed because of the icy mess.
February 03, 2017

Early morning I-5 pile up signals start of rough commute

by KOIN 6 News
No one seriously injured in icy crash that closed the freeway for hours as school district announce closues and delays.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: PARIS ACHEN - Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order Thursday, Feb. 2, emphasizing the state's opposition to President Trump's immigration restrictions.
February 02, 2017

Brown lines up legal ammunition to fight Trump travel restrictions

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Governor urges attorney general's office to sue Trump administration over immigration executive orders.
COURTESY PHOTO: KATHY STREET/OREGON ZOO - Oregon Zoo curator Tanya Paul shows FuFu, an African pygmy hedgehog, to visitors Thursday, Feb. 2, during the zoo's annual Hedgehog Day festivities. FuFu did not see her shadow this morning, indicating an early spring.
February 02, 2017

FuFu's weather prediction: spring is on the way

by Pamplin Media Group
Punxsutawney Phil's predictions are correct about 39 percent, while the Oregon Zoo hedgehogs are correct about 50 percent of the time.
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP: JEFF ZURSCHMEIDE - Chris Meier and Tom Herzog from Herzog-Meier Volkswagen, along with Greg Remensperger and Jeff Fishback of the Metro Portland New Car Dealers Assocation and Portland Tribune President and Publisher Mark Garber gather to present Henry Cha and Paylee Herr with the keys to their new 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack SEL. (L-R: Remensperger, Herzog, Cha, Herr, Meier, Garber andJeff Fishback.)
February 02, 2017

Local man wins new car at the Portland International Auto Show

by Jeff Zurschmeide
Henry Cha, who lives near the border of Portland and Gresham, drew the key that unlocked the 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack SEL.
February 02, 2017

Talk of NAFTA repeal raises big questions

by Jim Redden
Canada and Mexico are both important trading partners for Oregon. Canada was Oregon's number two destination for exports in 2015, while Mexico was number 11, according to Business Oregon, the state's economic development agency. A trade war with…
February 02, 2017

Senate committee will release revenue plan next week

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Revenue proposals will likely contain a broad-based tax on businesses.
February 02, 2017

Oregon lawmakers consider stronger invasive mussel defenses

by Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Bureau
Legislators are considering a bill to strengthen regulatory defenses against invasive mussels that threaten irrigation systems.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JEFF ZURSCHMEIDE - Tens of thousands of people attended the 2017 Portland International Auto Show, held from Jan. 26 to 28 at the Oregon Convention Center.
February 02, 2017

Portland Auto Show offered new vehicles, technologies

by Jeff Zurschmeide
The annual show is the largest exhibition of new vehicles in the region and drew large crowds during its four-day run this year.
ORIGINAL ARTWORK BY DYANNE LOCATI - Nearly two dozen local artists will display work inspired by 'Rise of the Rocket Girls' at an art show and reception scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Lakewood Center for the Arts. See the story in the Community section online or in print.
February 02, 2017

Holt to share story of 'Rocket Girls'

by Barb Randall
Author Nathalia Hunt will visit Lake Oswego next week as part of 11th-annual LO Reads
KOIN 6 NEWS - Portland Tenants United held a rally outside City Hall before the Feb. 2 vote.
February 02, 2017

Council votes to make landlords pay eviction relocation costs

by KOIN 6 News/Jim Redden
UPDATE: Landlords will sue to block new policy as soon as possible, claiming it violates statewide ban against local rent control measures.
February 02, 2017

Gang violence fell last year

by Jim Redden
Incidents dropped in 2016 but were still the second highest on record in Portland.
February 02, 2017

Sources: Lawmakers meet in Salem without a road map

by Jim Redden
2017 Oregon Legislature began without negotiations over the major issues confronting it
Jason Dee Spencer
February 02, 2017

Oregon City Police Department nabs Home Depot theft suspect

by Raymond Rendleman
Jason Dee Spencer was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on a second-degree theft charge and for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
February 01, 2017

Officials: Landlords should work with tenants who lost wages during January's storms

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury say severe weather shouldn't hurt tenants who lost hours at work.
February 01, 2017

Portland voters to decide on increasing independence of City Auditor's Office

by Jim Redden
Council refers measure proposed by Portland Auditor to May 16 special election ballot.
February 01, 2017

Legislation would raise Oregon's smoking age to 21

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The bill by Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Beaverton, has bipartisan support in the House and Senate.
EO MEDIA GROUP - Oregon legislators who back more restrictions on pesticide use have taken over as chairmen of key committees that could change the state's "right to farm" laws.
February 01, 2017

Lawmakers backing pesticide restrictions poised to shape farm policy

by Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Bureau
Proposed changes to Oregon's 'right to farm' law would remove protections for pesticides.
CONNECTION PHOTO: HANNAH RANK - Harris Zafar wears a 'Talk to a Muslim' shirt at one of his outreach events at Washington Square.
February 01, 2017

Urging Portlanders to 'Talk to a Muslim'

by Hannah Rank
Harris Zafar takes questions for an hour every week at Washington Square about a religion he says is misunderstood
ELIZA GREENWOOD VIA PORTLAND URBAN COYOTE PROJECT - A coyote relaxing in a Portland-area yard. The animal has been a longtime headache to Southwest Portland residents, who wonder if its becoming more of a danger than an annoyance.
February 01, 2017

Urban coyotes raise quite a howl

by Hannah Rank
Reports of sightings increase, but local experts say the animals pose little threat to humans
KOIN 6 NEWS - A snow plow moves through downtown during the last big storm. City officials are promising a better response next time.
February 01, 2017

City promises more plows, more streets cleared, more salt during next storm

by Jim Redden
Snow and freezing rain could begin arriving Thursday afternoon, testing Portland's resolve to do better in the future.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Remember this? January's snowstorm nearly brought the region to a halt. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, we could see a little more snow, cold wind and freezing rain for a couple of days.
January 31, 2017

Cold wind, snow, ice, Oh My!

by Pamplin Media Group
Region can expect more snow and possible freezing rain as a moist cold front lumbers across the Northwest.

Don't miss the local news

Jan 31, 2017

Clackamas candidates narrowed to three

by Peter Wong
County board will interview them in private after public session with eight culled from 78 applications; no dates announced for new interviews and vote.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - The No. 4 bus travels along Southeast Division Street to Gresham.
Jan 31, 2017

TriMet asks for help in naming its next big project

by Lyndsey Hewitt
The Division Transit Project, a 14-mile project that aims to improve bus service between Portland and Gresham, needs a name.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Members of the band Chervona perform last week at a celebration of Slavic culture that included music, food and representatives of various community groups centered around Portlands fast-growing Slavic population.
Jan 31, 2017

Former Soviets - the largest refugee group in Portland - also…

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Some cheer the new President, but others see even more reason for the immigrant community to make their needs known.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - A Tigard high schooler celebrates his graduation. Boys have remained less likely to graduate than girls for years and some say they have biological reasons for it.
Jan 31, 2017

Boys still lag behind girls in graduation, and no one talks…

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Those who study the male brain say that creating a more welcoming environment for how males learn best could transform the state's ability to improve its graduation rates - and decrease prison…
Jan 31, 2017

Landlords warns of unintended consequences of required renter…

by Jim Redden
City Council will consider ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance ranging from $2,900 to $4,500 for no cause evictions and moves caused by high rent increases.
COURTESY PHOTO: KOIN 6 NEWS - Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman joined community leaders Monday, Jan. 30, to offer reassurances after a White House immigration ban was announced late last week.
Jan 30, 2017

Police chief: 'We do not enforce federal immigration laws'

by Pamplin Media Group
Chief Mike Marshman's reassurances come just days after the White House travel restrictions prompted a wave of protests across the nation.
Jan 30, 2017

Cryptosporidium found in Bull Run water, but city says public…

by Pamplin Media Group
'Historically, we cannot find any evidence of a cryptosporidiosis outbreak tied to drinking Bull Run water.'
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - An audit of Oregon Department of Transportation's management system was released Monday. Legislators spent nearly $1 million for a consultant to review the agency after criticism of its management.
Jan 30, 2017

Audit finds ODOT culture lacks accountability, strategic vision

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The audit by New York-based McKinsey and Co. found ODOT's organizational health is still better than average in western states.
COURTESY PHOTO: CHRIS LEHMAN/OPB - State Rep. Vic Gilliam said Monday, Jan. 30, that he will resign from his House District 18 seat after being diagnosed with ALS. A replacement will be apointed by county commissioners.
Jan 30, 2017

Rep. Gilliam, diagnosed with ALS in 2015, resigns from House

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Gilliam was first appointed to the seat in 2007, and was most recently reelected to the position in November.
Jan 30, 2017

Muslim Educational Trust schedules 'emergency forum' to discuss…

by Pamplin Media Group
Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle, Portland city commissioners and others are set to speak at the Wednesday evening event.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts talks to his team during a timeout Sunday night against Golden State. Portland has been on an upswing, but needs to pick up its winning pace to make the NBA playoffs.
Jan 30, 2017

Blazers better, but still need a big finish

by Kerry Eggers
KERRY EGGERS ON SPORTS/Portland presents problems for NBA opponents and appears to have turned a corner on defense in 2017
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP FILE PHOTO - The CEOs of Nike and Intel, Oregon's largest companies, have spoken out against recent immigration bans by President Donald Trump. The companies both have employees impacted by the immigration freeze.
Jan 30, 2017

Washington County CEOs denounce immigration freeze, refugee ban

by Geoff Pursinger
The heads of Oregon's two largest companies speak out against ban on immigrants from predominantly-Muslim countries
COURTESY PHOTO: HOLLYWOOD THEATRE - Hollywood Theatre's new theater at Portland International Airport will be adorned with a cool marquee, and it's almost finished — just seating needs to be installed. It'll show free short movies for travelers needing to pass time.
Jan 29, 2017

Hollywood Theatre's facelift steals the scene

by Lyndsey Hewitt
'We've kind of existed on lots of small donations from a lot of people. Lately we've been getting lots of bigger donations so we can take care of the work that needs to be done.'
Jan 29, 2017

Council to consider requiring landlords to pay tenant relocation…

by Jim Redden
Payments would be required for moves caused by no-cause evictions and rent increases of more than 10 percent.
KOIN 6 NEWS - Protesters came to Portland International Airport on Sunday to rally against President Trump's immigration ban.
Jan 29, 2017

Wheeler drowned out at anti-Trump protest

by KOIN 6 News
Portland mayor shouted down because of strong police response to late night downtown protests.
COURTESY PHOTO: KOIN NEWS 6 - Protesters gathered at Portland International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 28, after Presdient Trump signed his immigration ban.
Jan 29, 2017

Oregon leaders react to immigration ban, arrest rumors

by Kimberley Freda, Phoebe Flanigan and Bradley W. Pa
UPDATE: Attorneys general in 16 states including Oregon condemn President Trump's immigration ban and predict it will be overturned.
COURTESY PHOTO: ABBY STEVENS - An estimated 600 people crowded into Tigard High School to hear U.S. Jeff Merkley speak on Saturday.
Jan 28, 2017

Sen. Merkley's anti-Trump message 'hit a real nerve' with large…

by Peter Wong
Oregon Democrat vows opposition, but he says like-minded people must spread their passion to family, friends in states with Republican senators.
Jan 28, 2017

Greenhouse gas emissions rising from vehicles

by Steve Law
Oregon Global Warming Commission notes worrisome rise as lawmakers return to Salem to consider greater road funding
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOHN LARIVIERE - Al-Farouq Aminu of the Trail Blazers blocks a shot by Memphis' Vince Carter in the closing seconds of Friday's game at Moda Center.
Jan 28, 2017

Any questions? Lillard answers them

by Kerry Eggers
After All-Star snub, Trail Blazers guard shoots down Memphis with late flurry
Jan 27, 2017

Man shot and killed in Garden Home apartment

by The Times
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the cause likely is an accident.
SUBMITTED: SALT & STRAW - Co-founders Kim Malek and cousin Tyler Malek in the kitchen.
Jan 27, 2017

Salt and Straw expands in the Central Eastside

by Jules Rogers
The iconic Portland artisan ice cream brand is opening a new manufacturing facility
PHOTO BY DANA HAYNES - More than 300 people attended a rally in Portland to speak out against Betsy DeVos' nomination to run the U.S. Department of Education.
Jan 27, 2017

Oregonians rally in opposition to Trump pick for Education

by Dana Haynes
President Trump nominated Betsy DeVos, an advocate of charter schools and home schools, to run the Education Department.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - John Carr, right, and Doug Allen at a bus stop on Southeast 82nd Avenue and Division Street. The two are pressing TriMet to adopt alternative-energy buses.
Jan 26, 2017

TriMet slow to board electric bus bandwagon

by Lyndsey Hewitt and Nick Budnick
TriMet has long touted itself as being an environmental leader, but it has sat on the shoulder while the new battery-powered buses have been hitting the pavement in cities across the nation.…
Jan 26, 2017

Washington County voters will decide extension of sheriff's levy

by Peter Wong
Five-year measure on May 16 ballot would fund deputies, investigators for urban unincorporated areas within a special district. Cities are excluded from this vote.
Jan 26, 2017

Legislative leaders, governor lay out session priorities

by Claire Withycombe and Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Everyone agrees on problems, but parties remain at odds over solutions.

Web Link Pamplin.org

Web Link PamplinCollection.org

Web Link Pamplin Entertainment



 

 

 

 

Designed by Pamplin Media Group.