Urban coyotes raise quite a howl

The woody Southwest Portland area may seem like a particularly apt location for these animals to...

Just how much could the sanctuary city vote cost Hillsboro? Not much.

Mayors in sanctuary cities have said the declarations are meant to make their cities safer.

Holt to share story of 'Rocket Girls'

Author's latest work, which is the featured selection for the 11th annual Lake Oswego Reads...

The high cost of being black in Multnomah County

An analysis of court records shows African-American residents are charged and fined at higher...

In 1945, members of the City Club of Portland discussed 'The Negro in Portland,' and heard a report by its committee on race relations.
Research shows that equal justice remains an elusive goal for the state's black and Latino residents.
Unequal Justice is a joint project of InvestigateWest and the Pamplin Media Group, made possible in part by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism.
Today's front-page series, Unequal Justice, would not have been possible without the moonlighting work of a county employee. And that's got some in the agency upset.
Here's how we analyzed 5.8 million criminal and violation cases filed between January 2005 and June 2016
Portland's Latest News

February 05, 2017

Car cut in half in Gresham crash

by KOIN 6 News
21-year-old drive hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
KOIN 6 NEWS - Three people were rescued from this burning apartment building in the area of Southeast 30th and Steele iearly Sunday.
February 05, 2017

Three people evacutated from burning SE Portland apartment

by Brent Weisberg and KOIN 6 News staff
UPDATE: One woman critically injured in two-alarm fire near Reed College early Sunday.
KOIN 6 NEWS - KOIN 6 Meteorologist Claire Anderson shows the area under winter storm warnings and advisories early Sunday.
February 05, 2017

If it doesn't snow, it will rain

by KOIN 6 News
Forecast is changing but more snow can't be completely ruled out.


PHOTO COURTESY OF KOIN NEWS - Fatemah Taghizadeh, 4 months old, who needs cardiac surgery, will arrive shortly in Portland.
February 04, 2017

Iranian baby en route to Portland for life-saving surgery

by Dana Haynes
Oregon's congressional delegation advocated for the baby to be brought to the United States despite the president's ban on travel from seven Middle Eastern countries.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: LYNDSEY HEWITT - John Gates and son Doyle, 18, of Troutdale, were among the 50 volunteers who get together for the oil change and community breakfast at Parklane Church in East Portland, which happens three times a year.
February 04, 2017

Rockwood church's ministry comes with a free oil change

by Lyndsey Hewitt
'The idea is a local ministry right - to help people who need to get to work but don't have the finances to get a regular oil change.'
OHSU/KRISTYNA WENTZ-GRAFF - Unity Center for Behavioral Health features social areas and calming spaces for patients who are receiving inpatient services.
February 04, 2017

Emergency psychiatric services now available in Portland

by Lyndsey Hewitt
People experiencing a mental health crisis may receive care immediately at Unity Center for Behavioral Health.
REVIEW PHOTO: ANTHONY MACUK - Rev. David Alexander reads a portion of the inscription on the Statue of Liberty during a candle-lighting ceremony Feb. 1 at the New Thought Center for Spiritual Living in Lake Oswego.
February 04, 2017

'A symbolic act of solidarity'

by Anthony Macuk
Lake Oswego candle-lighting ceremony, talk by author Harris Zafar are designed to show support for immigrants, refugees
BROOKS
February 04, 2017

'It was getting ridiculous'

by Jason Vondersmith
Oregon buries Arizona with 3-pointers, defense and overall execution in Matt Knight showdown
February 04, 2017

Shot down -- Dallas deals Blazers frustrating defeat

by Kerry Eggers
Guard Yogi Ferrell, fresh fromthe D-League, 'living the dream' as he outplays Damian Lillard and torches Portland with nine 3-pointers
KOIN 6 NEWS - Transportation crews worked overnight to battle freezing rain in the most recent winter storm.
February 03, 2017

More snow forecast, but salt tests look promising

by Jim Redden
Early results look promising although the city does not have much salt on hand for the next storm.
PHOTO COURTESY: CLACKAMAS FIRE - Icy conditions were evident on Feb. 3 near the intersection of Cambray Way and Wyndham Way near Happy Valley.
February 03, 2017

Happy Valley-area woman survives 30-foot drop in car sliding on ice

by Raymond Rendleman
Later the driver's husband went to pick his wife up from the hospital, but he also was unable to make it due to icy conditions in the Mt. Scott area just north of Happy Valley.
COURTESY PHOTO: BONNIE PLANTS - Portland Christian School third-grader Ian Hoffert won 'best in state' honors for his 12.4-pound cabbage in a national plant contest.
February 03, 2017

Portland third-grader's cabbage shreds plant competition

by Pamplin Media Group
Ian Hoffert's 12.4-pound plant earns 'best in state' honors from National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: PARIS ACHEN - Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order Thursday, Feb. 2, emphasizing the state's opposition to President Trump's immigration restrictions.
February 02, 2017

Brown lines up legal ammunition to fight Trump travel restrictions

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Governor urges attorney general's office to sue Trump administration over immigration executive orders.
COURTESY PHOTO: KATHY STREET/OREGON ZOO - Oregon Zoo curator Tanya Paul shows FuFu, an African pygmy hedgehog, to visitors Thursday, Feb. 2, during the zoo's annual Hedgehog Day festivities. FuFu did not see her shadow this morning, indicating an early spring.
February 02, 2017

FuFu's weather prediction: spring is on the way

by Pamplin Media Group
Punxsutawney Phil's predictions are correct about 39 percent, while the Oregon Zoo hedgehogs are correct about 50 percent of the time.
PHOTO BY JAIME VALDEZ - A capacity crowd filled the Muslim Educational Trust Center on Wednesday to protest a ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
February 09, 2017

Local mayors tell Muslim center crowd: 'Standing with you right thing to do'

by Mandy Feder-Sawyer/Beaverton Valley Times
Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman wants his uniform to be 'a symbol of safety.'
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP: JEFF ZURSCHMEIDE - Chris Meier and Tom Herzog from Herzog-Meier Volkswagen, along with Greg Remensperger and Jeff Fishback of the Metro Portland New Car Dealers Assocation and Portland Tribune President and Publisher Mark Garber gather to present Henry Cha and Paylee Herr with the keys to their new 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack SEL. (L-R: Remensperger, Herzog, Cha, Herr, Meier, Garber andJeff Fishback.)
February 02, 2017

Local man wins new car at the Portland International Auto Show

by Jeff Zurschmeide
Henry Cha, who lives near the border of Portland and Gresham, drew the key that unlocked the 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack SEL.
February 02, 2017

Talk of NAFTA repeal raises big questions

by Jim Redden
Canada and Mexico are both important trading partners for Oregon. Canada was Oregon's number two destination for exports in 2015, while Mexico was number 11, according to Business Oregon, the state's economic development agency. A trade war with…
February 02, 2017

Senate committee will release revenue plan next week

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Revenue proposals will likely contain a broad-based tax on businesses.
February 02, 2017

Oregon lawmakers consider stronger invasive mussel defenses

by Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Bureau
Legislators are considering a bill to strengthen regulatory defenses against invasive mussels that threaten irrigation systems.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JEFF ZURSCHMEIDE - Tens of thousands of people attended the 2017 Portland International Auto Show, held from Jan. 26 to 28 at the Oregon Convention Center.
February 02, 2017

Portland Auto Show offered new vehicles, technologies

by Jeff Zurschmeide
The annual show is the largest exhibition of new vehicles in the region and drew large crowds during its four-day run this year.
KOIN 6 NEWS - Portland Tenants United held a rally outside City Hall before the Feb. 2 vote.
February 02, 2017

Council votes to make landlords pay eviction relocation costs

by KOIN 6 News/Jim Redden
UPDATE: Landlords will sue to block new policy as soon as possible, claiming it violates statewide ban against local rent control measures.
February 02, 2017

Gang violence fell last year

by Jim Redden
Incidents dropped in 2016 but were still the second highest on record in Portland.
February 02, 2017

Sources: Lawmakers meet in Salem without a road map

by Jim Redden
2017 Oregon Legislature began without negotiations over the major issues confronting it
Jason Dee Spencer
February 02, 2017

Oregon City Police Department nabs Home Depot theft suspect

by Raymond Rendleman
Jason Dee Spencer was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on a second-degree theft charge and for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
February 01, 2017

Officials: Landlords should work with tenants who lost wages during January's storms

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury say severe weather shouldn't hurt tenants who lost hours at work.

Don't miss the local news

Feb 01, 2017

Portland voters to decide on increasing independence of City…

by Jim Redden
Council refers measure proposed by Portland Auditor to May 16 special election ballot.
Feb 01, 2017

Legislation would raise Oregon's smoking age to 21

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The bill by Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Beaverton, has bipartisan support in the House and Senate.
EO MEDIA GROUP - Oregon legislators who back more restrictions on pesticide use have taken over as chairmen of key committees that could change the state's "right to farm" laws.
Feb 01, 2017

Lawmakers backing pesticide restrictions poised to shape farm…

by Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Bureau
Proposed changes to Oregon's 'right to farm' law would remove protections for pesticides.
PARIS ACHEN/CAPITAL BUREAU - Left to right, Democratic Sens. Sara Gelser, Chuck Riley and Ginny Burdick talk about the mood at the Oregon Capitol on the first day of the 160-day legislative session Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Feb 01, 2017

Trump fuels anxiety at start of state legislative session

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
State lawmakers convene their 79th legislative assembly facing an uncertain future under the Trump administration.
CONNECTION PHOTO: HANNAH RANK - Harris Zafar wears a 'Talk to a Muslim' shirt at one of his outreach events at Washington Square.
Feb 01, 2017

Urging Portlanders to 'Talk to a Muslim'

by Hannah Rank
Harris Zafar takes questions for an hour every week at Washington Square about a religion he says is misunderstood
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Remember this? January's snowstorm nearly brought the region to a halt. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, we could see a little more snow, cold wind and freezing rain for a couple of days.
Jan 31, 2017

Cold wind, snow, ice, Oh My!

by Pamplin Media Group
Region can expect more snow and possible freezing rain as a moist cold front lumbers across the Northwest.
COURTESY PHOTO - A screenshot from a deputy's video shows former Portland Police Chief Larry O'Dea describing a hunting accident during an April 2016 incident in Eastern Oregon.
Jan 31, 2017

Video of ex-Police Chief Larry O'Dea contradicts shooting report

by Nick Budnick
State Department of Justice investigators concluded O'Dea wasn't drunk, but records show contradictions.
Jan 31, 2017

Clackamas candidates narrowed to three

by Peter Wong
County board will interview them in private after public session with eight culled from 78 applications; no dates announced for new interviews and vote.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - The No. 4 bus travels along Southeast Division Street to Gresham.
Jan 31, 2017

TriMet asks for help in naming its next big project

by Lyndsey Hewitt
The Division Transit Project, a 14-mile project that aims to improve bus service between Portland and Gresham, needs a name.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Members of the band Chervona perform last week at a celebration of Slavic culture that included music, food and representatives of various community groups centered around Portlands fast-growing Slavic population.
Jan 31, 2017

Former Soviets - the largest refugee group in Portland - also…

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Some cheer the new President, but others see even more reason for the immigrant community to make their needs known.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - A Tigard high schooler celebrates his graduation. Boys have remained less likely to graduate than girls for years and some say they have biological reasons for it.
Jan 31, 2017

Boys still lag behind girls in graduation, and no one talks…

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Those who study the male brain say that creating a more welcoming environment for how males learn best could transform the state's ability to improve its graduation rates - and decrease prison…
Jan 31, 2017

Landlords warns of unintended consequences of required renter…

by Jim Redden
City Council will consider ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance ranging from $2,900 to $4,500 for no cause evictions and moves caused by high rent increases.
COURTESY PHOTO: KOIN 6 NEWS - Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman joined community leaders Monday, Jan. 30, to offer reassurances after a White House immigration ban was announced late last week.
Jan 30, 2017

Police chief: 'We do not enforce federal immigration laws'

by Pamplin Media Group
Chief Mike Marshman's reassurances come just days after the White House travel restrictions prompted a wave of protests across the nation.
Jan 30, 2017

Cryptosporidium found in Bull Run water, but city says public…

by Pamplin Media Group
'Historically, we cannot find any evidence of a cryptosporidiosis outbreak tied to drinking Bull Run water.'
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - An audit of Oregon Department of Transportation's management system was released Monday. Legislators spent nearly $1 million for a consultant to review the agency after criticism of its management.
Jan 30, 2017

Audit finds ODOT culture lacks accountability, strategic vision

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The audit by New York-based McKinsey and Co. found ODOT's organizational health is still better than average in western states.
COURTESY PHOTO: CHRIS LEHMAN/OPB - State Rep. Vic Gilliam said Monday, Jan. 30, that he will resign from his House District 18 seat after being diagnosed with ALS. A replacement will be apointed by county commissioners.
Jan 30, 2017

Rep. Gilliam, diagnosed with ALS in 2015, resigns from House

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Gilliam was first appointed to the seat in 2007, and was most recently reelected to the position in November.
Jan 30, 2017

Muslim Educational Trust schedules 'emergency forum' to discuss…

by Pamplin Media Group
Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle, Portland city commissioners and others are set to speak at the Wednesday evening event.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts talks to his team during a timeout Sunday night against Golden State. Portland has been on an upswing, but needs to pick up its winning pace to make the NBA playoffs.
Jan 30, 2017

Blazers better, but still need a big finish

by Kerry Eggers
KERRY EGGERS ON SPORTS/Portland presents problems for NBA opponents and appears to have turned a corner on defense in 2017
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP FILE PHOTO - The CEOs of Nike and Intel, Oregon's largest companies, have spoken out against recent immigration bans by President Donald Trump. The companies both have employees impacted by the immigration freeze.
Jan 30, 2017

Washington County CEOs denounce immigration freeze, refugee ban

by Geoff Pursinger
The heads of Oregon's two largest companies speak out against ban on immigrants from predominantly-Muslim countries
COURTESY PHOTO: HOLLYWOOD THEATRE - Hollywood Theatre's new theater at Portland International Airport will be adorned with a cool marquee, and it's almost finished — just seating needs to be installed. It'll show free short movies for travelers needing to pass time.
Jan 29, 2017

Hollywood Theatre's facelift steals the scene

by Lyndsey Hewitt
'We've kind of existed on lots of small donations from a lot of people. Lately we've been getting lots of bigger donations so we can take care of the work that needs to be done.'
Jan 29, 2017

Council to consider requiring landlords to pay tenant relocation…

by Jim Redden
Payments would be required for moves caused by no-cause evictions and rent increases of more than 10 percent.
KOIN 6 NEWS - Protesters came to Portland International Airport on Sunday to rally against President Trump's immigration ban.
Jan 29, 2017

Wheeler drowned out at anti-Trump protest

by KOIN 6 News
Portland mayor shouted down because of strong police response to late night downtown protests.
COURTESY PHOTO: KOIN NEWS 6 - Protesters gathered at Portland International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 28, after Presdient Trump signed his immigration ban.
Jan 29, 2017

Oregon leaders react to immigration ban, arrest rumors

by Kimberley Freda, Phoebe Flanigan and Bradley W. Pa
UPDATE: Attorneys general in 16 states including Oregon condemn President Trump's immigration ban and predict it will be overturned.
COURTESY PHOTO: ABBY STEVENS - An estimated 600 people crowded into Tigard High School to hear U.S. Jeff Merkley speak on Saturday.
Jan 28, 2017

Sen. Merkley's anti-Trump message 'hit a real nerve' with large…

by Peter Wong
Oregon Democrat vows opposition, but he says like-minded people must spread their passion to family, friends in states with Republican senators.
Jan 28, 2017

Greenhouse gas emissions rising from vehicles

by Steve Law
Oregon Global Warming Commission notes worrisome rise as lawmakers return to Salem to consider greater road funding

