Ink cartridge cost is currently a hot button issue. Like many product categories, marketing representations may be factual, but can often be disingenuous.

Epson’s EcoTank printers (five models from $300+ to $1,200) come with bags of ink, poured into the storage unit feeding the printhead; NOT replaceable cartridges.

Epson represents each has about two years of ink; enough to print thousands of pages, providing very low cost-per-page. True, but…

Not mentioned: the basic printer is an existing low-end model, generally $70 +, is slow, with few extra capabilities, and has an expanded storage area for raw ink So, one pays $250+ upfront for ink and the possibility of lowering the cost-per-page, if all of the ink is used before the printer experiences problems. If the printer doesn’t last, only using half of the ink, the actual cost per page doubles. And, if the user does not routinely clean the printheads it will clog up, possibly rendering the printer useless. (See www.tinyurl.com/he59cnn/ )

We recycle lots of printers, periodically testing to determine history and quirks. Few low end printers print more than a few thousand pages.

So, it’s a great proposition, IF one gets full life. If not, you overpaid.

We can shed some light on this issue.

