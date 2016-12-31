Holiday weekend gets c-c-cold as winter tosses ice, snow our way by Lyndsey Hewitt Emergency winter weather shelters for the city's homeless plan to open for five days, starting New Year's Day.

Body recovered from Multnomah Channel by Pamplin Media Group Multnomah County River Patrol deputies recovered a deceased adult female from the water near Rocky Pointe Marina.

Planning a park wedding? Better get in line by Pamplin Media Group Portland Parks and Recreation will issue wedding permits for ceremonies at city sties beginning at 8 a.m. at the customer service center, 1134 S.W. Fifth Ave.

Richardson sworn in as Oregon's secretary of state by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau Dennis Richardson becomes first Republican to hold the Secretary of State's Office since 1985.

Wheeler takes oath of office in private by Jim Redden A ceremonial inauguration is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan.4, at Jason Lee Elementary School, 2222 N.E. 92nd Ave. The public is invited but space is limited. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by email to info@TedWheeler.com.

Outspoken Commissioner Steve Novick's meteoric political rise tumbles to earth by Anna Griffin/OPB Novick is the first incumbent city commissioner to lose in Portland since 1992.

Woman held after shooting outside N. Portland nightclub by Pamplin Media Group Separate shooting wounds a 19-year-old man on East Burnside Street.

Tigard-based nonprofit sends medical aid shipment for Syrian refugees, displaced persons by Mark Miller Involved with supporting people who have fled violence in Syria since 2012, Medical Teams International has started a new operation in the wake of Aleppo's fall.

Fusion of city, county police gains traction by Nick Budnick The stars are as aligned as they'll ever be for Multnmah County Sheriff Mike Reese's long-sought goal of marrying his former agency, the Portland Police Bureau, to the office he now heads.While serving as Portland Police Chief until 2014, Reese was…

Personality guy takes Oregon State athletics helm by Kerry Eggers KERRY EGGERS ON SPORTS/Scott Barnes wants to outline strategic plan for 'big-time' Beavers program

TriMet hires new director of transportation by Pamplin Media Group Patrick Preusser, a native of Chicago, will lead the TriMet division with 1,750 employees that oversees bus, light-rail, commuter rail and LIFT paratransit operations.

10 cent-a-gallon Portland gas tax takes effect Jan. 1 by Jim Redden Transportation Commissioner Steve Novick celebrates first 20 projects, announces schedule for future repair work and safety improvements.

Two wounded in early morning shootings by Pamplin Media Group No suspects have been connected to the separate incidents in Old Town and Northeast Portland.

Wounded state trooper thanks medical staff for saving his life by Pamplin Media Group 'The hospital staff claim he is one of the toughest guys they've seen come through the (intensive care unit) in quite some time.'

Audit: Portland Building renovation requires strong management by Jim Redden The city's $195 million plan to renovate its largest office building by 2020 could face schedule and budget problems without strong leadership.

Sources: Hales' parting policies need more work by Jim Redden Big plans take long time to complete and Oregon Democrat tapped to lead fight against Trump

Stotts to Karl: Stay in your own lane by Kerry Eggers Trail Blazers coach stands up for point guard Damian Lillard

How to help the victims of Christmas night shooting by Geoff Pursinger Update: Fundraisers for victim's daughter, step-son and state trooper, collect thousands in donations in two days. Candlelight vigil set for Monday night in North Plains.

Brandon Roy: Back in the game by Kerry Eggers 'Walking in, I'm not Brandon Roy the player. I'm the coach of this team. I'm here for these guys.'

Lawyers argue Oregon's death penalty by Peter Wong Clatsop DA Josh Marquis, Portland foe Jeff Ellis make their points during a session for lawyers at the Oregon State Bar.

Noose hanging at OHSU sparks grievance by Nick Budnick Matt Hilton, President of Local 328 of the American Federation of County, State and Municipal Employees, said a 'tone-deaf' university administration seems to have brushed off the incident, which he calls disturbing in light of other racial and…

Man killed, woman hurt in I-405 rollover crash by Jim Redden UPDATE: Victims identified in 44th traffic fatality of the year in Portland, and the third in three consecutive days.The death was the third traffic fatality in three days in Portland. He was also the 44th person killed in a crash in the city this…

Wounded trooper has third surgery, faces long recovery by Pamplin Media Group Nic Cederberg's wife, Portland police officer Hayley Shelton, has been by his side since he was shot by homicide suspect James Tylka near Sherwood.